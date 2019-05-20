Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Station And Fans Already Have Their Theories

“Ariana film the ‘NASA’ music video on the moon challenge.”

Monday, May 20, 2019 - 10:23

Ariana Grande has officially made her NASA Space Station debut after stopping off at the centre as she passed through Texas on her Sweetener tour.

The singer shared a bunch of pictures and videos on Instagram Stories that feature her dressed up in a space suit, floating around in a gravity simulator, and being driven about in a moon-roving vehicle.

The 25-year-old described the visit as the “coolest day” of her life, adding: “My mind is still processing and devouring every second of what just happened but I can't wait to share more. What a special day and experience.”

She continued: “Thank you so…much for your generosity and for showing my friends n I around.”

People Magazine have reported that the station pulled out all the stops for Ari’s visit, writing the words “Welcome to Mission Control Ariana Grande” across their announcement screen.

Fans already have their fingers crossed that Ariana will return to the centre to film a music video, with one writing: “Imagine Ariana shooting the NASA video clip at NASA headquarters LMAO.”

Another joked that she could always call in a favour and film the very first music on the moon: “Ariana film the ‘NASA’ music video on the moon challenge.”

Even if NASA is never released as a single, it's clear that Ariana had the best time at HQ.

Ariana Grande Visits NASA Space Station And Fans Already Have Their Theories
