Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Skip The Grammys After Dispute With Producers



Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of the Grammys after having a disagreement with producers over which song to perform.

According to Variety, the singer has been left feeling “insulted” after organisers of the show wouldn’t allow her to perform new single ‘7 Rings’ despite other performers not having the same stipulations imposed against them.

The insider claims that producers suggested a medley performance instead, which Ariana is reported to have been on board with. Things quickly fell apart all over again when organisers are said to have asked for full control over her second song choice.

The Grammys are scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, and it’s now been claimed that the 25-year-old has made the decision to skip the event altogether.

The last-minute withdrawal has come so late that billboards are still up around Los Angeles advertising her attendance.

With album Thank U, Next set to drop just two days after the show, a performance in front of millions could have been a nice way to advertise her new music. Still, it’s not like she desperately needs the promo.

‘7 Rings’ was played a record breaking 15 million times in its first 24 hours on Spotify and follows global smash ‘Thank U, Next’ that everyone is probably still humming along to in their sleep.

While there’s still a bit of time for Ari to change her mind about the situation, it currently looks like she’ll be watching along from home with the rest of us.