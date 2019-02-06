Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Skip The Grammys After Dispute With Producers

There have been some ~major~ last minute changes

Wednesday, February 6, 2019 - 10:04


Ariana Grande has reportedly pulled out of the Grammys after having a disagreement with producers over which song to perform. 

According to Variety, the singer has been left feeling “insulted” after organisers of the show wouldn’t allow her to perform new single ‘7 Rings’ despite other performers not having the same stipulations imposed against them.

Getty

The insider claims that producers suggested a medley performance instead, which Ariana is reported to have been on board with. Things quickly fell apart all over again when organisers are said to have asked for full control over her second song choice.  

The Grammys are scheduled to go ahead on Sunday, and it’s now been claimed that the 25-year-old has made the decision to skip the event altogether.

The last-minute withdrawal has come so late that billboards are still up around Los Angeles advertising her attendance.

Getty

With album Thank U, Next set to drop just two days after the show, a performance in front of millions could have been a nice way to advertise her new music. Still, it’s not like she desperately needs the promo.

‘7 Rings’ was played a record breaking 15 million times in its first 24 hours on Spotify and follows global smash ‘Thank U, Next’ that everyone is probably still humming along to in their sleep.

Giphy

While there’s still a bit of time for Ari to change her mind about the situation, it currently looks like she’ll be watching along from home with the rest of us. 

 

Latest News

This New Emoji Is Going To Cause A LOT Of Drama And We’re So Here For It
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Skip The Grammys After Dispute With Producers
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
10 Easy Lifestyle Changes To Help Protect The Planet
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
The Charlotte Show: Everything You Need To Know About Series 2
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
WHY WEST TEXAS IS WORTH THE EPIC TREK
Explore Texas On This Epic Road Trip
Ariana Grande Has Addressed Claims She Appropriated Japanese Culture
Kylie Jenner Had Her Make Up Done By A Robot And The Results Are Incredible
Inside the World's Most Expensive Hotel Rooms
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20
Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
18 cities to visit before you're 30
Noah Centineo And Dylan Minnette Are Starring In A Music Video Together
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Stormi Webster Had The Cutest Reaction To Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Performance

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Will Reportedly Skip The Grammys After Dispute With Producers
Ariana Grande Has Addressed Claims She Appropriated Japanese Culture
New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt, And More
Ariana Grande Has Already Fixed Her Accidental Tattoo Of A BBQ Grill
Ariana Grande Responds After Fans Notice She’s Mistranslated Her Tattoo
Ariana Grande Makes Billboard History With 7 Rings
Can You Believe These Celebs Have Finstas?
Celeb Finstas You Need To Follow: Including Cole Sprouse And Justin Bieber
12 Celebrity Glow-Ups To Remind You That You’re Just Poor.
11 Celeb Glow Ups To Remind You That Maybe You’re Just Poor
Ariana Grande Has Dropped The Cover Art For ‘thank u, next’ And We’re In Love
Music
Ariana Grande’s ‘7 Rings’ Is YouTube’s Biggest Music Video Debut Of 2019 So Far
Ariana Grande Drops The Tracklist For Album ‘Thank U, Next’ And It’s Savage
Ariana Grande in the &#039;7 Rings&#039; music video
Ariana Grande
7 rings [Explicit]

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Sophie Kasaei shares hair transformation following alopecia struggle
Sophie Kasaei Shares Unbelievable Hair Transformation Following Alopecia Struggle
Vicky Pattison Confirms Her New Relationship With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Vicky Pattison 'Confirms' Her New Romance With Non-TOWIE Beau Ercan Ramadan
Josh Ritchie Had The Perfect Response To Charlotte Crosby’s Underwear Selfie
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Sassi Simmonds Gets Emotional After Darren Quirk Asks ‘Who Would Want You?’ During Angry Row
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Mia Boardman Gives Chloe Patton Advice About Jordan Edwards: ‘It’s Something You Can Get Past’
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Geordie Shore’s Aaron Chalmers Says He Will ‘Never Be Accepted’ As An MMA Fighter
Ferne McCann Talks About Pal Vicky Pattison’s Breakup: “We’ve Got Such A Special Bond”
Ferne McCann's Way Of Supporting Vicky Pattison Is What Everyone Needs After A Breakup
Charlotte Crosby Has Drastically Switched Up Her Blonde Hair And Fans Are Obsessed
Charlotte Crosby Has Dyed Her Hair Pink And Fans Are Obsessed
Holly Hagan
Holly Hagan Gets Into A *Very* Heated Debate With A Man Over Periods
Furious Jemma Lucy Blasts Trolls After She’s Accused Of Faking Her Pregnancy
balloon-animals
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
The Best Backpacker Hostels in the World for Under £20