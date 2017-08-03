Ariana Grande’s Instagram Got Hacked And Her Fans Went Crazy About It

Ariana Grande is the latest (but almost certainly not the last) celebrity to fall victim to vicious internet hackers.

The One Last Time singer’s account was taken over, and serval offensive images containing racial slurs and other inappropriate content were posted on her Instagram account yesterday.

At one point Nicki Minaj got involved, posting a skeptical face emoji on one pic as she clearly realised that Ariana had been hacked. The hackers then threatened that she “was next,” the NME reported.

Thankfully, steps were swiftly taken to rectify the situation and the offensive posts were deleted as Ariana soon regained control of her account. Phew!

And it seems like Ariana is trying to shrug off the whole incident as no big deal - even though her fans had been freaking out about the whole situation - as she posted a Gif of a clip of actress Diane Keaton going nuts.

ciao ciao A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 3, 2017 at 8:16am PDT

“Y'all when I got hacked this am,” the singer captioned the video, clearly addressing her worried followers.

We're just glad to know that Ariana's back in charge of her Instagram.

Words: Olivia Cooke

