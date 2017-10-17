Ariana Grande's My Everything Album Cover Is Still Confusing The Internet Thanks To Hilarious Stool Meme

It might have been around since way back in 2014, but it looks like the internet still hasn't quite worked out how Ariana Grande managed to shoot the cover for her My Everything album without falling arse over tit off the stool she is seen balancing on.

And because the internet is not one to give up on a pop mystery, it has resurfaced this week in the form of an excellent meme that has involved her fans trying (and mostly failing) to recreate the iconic shot themselves.

Check out the latest from MTV News below...

In case you'd forgotten, Ariana is seen casually kneeling to one side on the top of a white stool in the moody black and white shot that served as the album artwork.

Still, whether it's her excellent quads or sheer witchcraft we have to thank for this pic is yet to be determined, but plenty of pop fans have been giving the pose a go after one fan pointed out how impossible it basically is to try and do yourself.

I've done the research and there's no way her ass is sitting on that stool. pic.twitter.com/AIGNpcJn6G — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 15, 2017

While Jesse couldn't master the pose, many Ariana fans were quick to both try it out and point out just where Jesse was going wrong with his attempts to look as effortless as Ariana does.

At my future wedding this is all I want the priest to read. https://t.co/tpY8g2z7cA — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 17, 2017

Actually, if you could see behind her the stool looks like this pic.twitter.com/UQA48riHoG — Michael Benjamin (@mfbenji) October 15, 2017

But if you thought Ariana's ponytail held the magical key to this Olympic gymnast level of balancing, it turns out that you are wrong. Very, very wrong.

Of course not that this stopped a few fans proving that anything really is possible if you set your mind to it / resign yourself to the fact that broken hips are worth it for internet fame.

pretty hurts. I remade it because I strive for perfectionist pic.twitter.com/msiz4AIVPD — kenny🕸 (@Slhut) October 16, 2017

No not photo shopped my mate didn't photo shop pic.twitter.com/b9zKniDVMK — Spooky Kimiana 🌹🌙 (@agbxdangerous) October 16, 2017

Then came official word in the form of outtakes from the actual photoshoot with Ariana:

LOL😂😂 believe it or not she actually did, here are the outtakes from the shoot pic.twitter.com/XWYJfMgyZP — Jimmy (@JimBoy_Grande) October 15, 2017

Depite fears from Jesse that Ariana's lack of comment on the matter meant she might actually still be stuck up there on that stool, her hips locked in place from pulling the pose, she has luckily now responded to the whole saga to reassure fans we haven't just been seeing a hologram of her out on tour since 2014.

Ariana Grande hasn't commented on this which can only mean one thing. She's in trouble u guys. https://t.co/BzE4OO4oZK — Jesse McLaren (@McJesse) October 16, 2017

next week on mythbusters https://t.co/1tgyXtfyC6 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 16, 2017

Not that that even slightly answers all 147 of our questions about how she bends that way.

Got some light to shed on this mystery? Then drop us a tweet to @MTVUK already.