Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande's My Everything Album Cover Is Still Confusing The Internet Thanks To Hilarious Stool Meme

Just how did she do it...?

Linds Foley
Tuesday, October 17, 2017 - 09:28

It might have been around since way back in 2014, but it looks like the internet still hasn't quite worked out how Ariana Grande managed to shoot the cover for her My Everything album without falling arse over tit off the stool she is seen balancing on.

And because the internet is not one to give up on a pop mystery, it has resurfaced this week in the form of an excellent meme that has involved her fans trying (and mostly failing) to recreate the iconic shot themselves.

In case you'd forgotten, Ariana is seen casually kneeling to one side on the top of a white stool in the moody black and white shot that served as the album artwork. 

Still, whether it's her excellent quads or sheer witchcraft we have to thank for this pic is yet to be determined, but plenty of pop fans have been giving the pose a go after one fan pointed out how impossible it basically is to try and do yourself. 

While Jesse couldn't master the pose, many Ariana fans were quick to both try it out and point out just where Jesse was going wrong with his attempts to look as effortless as Ariana does. 

But if you thought Ariana's ponytail held the magical key to this Olympic gymnast level of balancing, it turns out that you are wrong. Very, very wrong. 

Of course not that this stopped a few fans proving that anything really is possible if you set your mind to it / resign yourself to the fact that broken hips are worth it for internet fame.

Then came official word in the form of outtakes from the actual photoshoot with Ariana:

Depite fears from Jesse that Ariana's lack of comment on the matter meant she might actually still be stuck up there on that stool, her hips locked in place from pulling the pose, she has luckily now responded to the whole saga to reassure fans we haven't just been seeing a hologram of her out on tour since 2014. 

Not that that even slightly answers all 147 of our questions about how she bends that way. 

Got some light to shed on this mystery? Then drop us a tweet to @MTVUK already. 

