Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' Hits All-Time Chart High At No.2!

Following the One Love Manchester concert last weekend, Ariana Grande's 'One Last Time' has leaped up to No.2 on this week's Official UK Singles Chart Top 40.

A new best for the single, which is lifted from Ari's 2014 album My Everything, it got a re-release to raise funds for the We Love Manchester campaign following the terror attack which struck as her gig finished last month.

This week the singer, who has now resumed her Dangerous Woman tour, also released her incredibly emotional cover of 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow', which was the touching finale to the concert on Sunday, as another charity single.

[Getty]

Elsewhere in today's Top 40, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's 'Despacito' clings onto another week at No.1 after last week being named the UK's longest running foreign languge No.1 in Official Charts history.

Meanwhile, French Montana reaches a new chart peak at No.5 with 'Unforgettable' Ft. Swae Lee, while Jonas Blue's 'Mama' Ft. William Singe climbs to No.6. Niall Horan's 'Slow Hands' also sees a resurgence, at No.7.

Official UK Singles Chart Top 5:

1. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Ft. Justin Bieber - 'Despacito'

2. Ariana Grande - 'One Last Time'

3. DJ Khaled Ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - 'I'm The One'

4. Liam Payne Ft. Quavo - 'Strip That Down'

5. French Montana Ft. Swae Lee - 'Unforgettable'

Chart information © 2017 Official Charts Company.

