Ariana Grande's thank u, next Album: Track By Track Review

Ariana Grande’s thank u, next album has arrived, less than six months after her previous record, sweetener, was released. Landing on Friday 8th February, the 12 tracks were accompanied by a brand new video for break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored, with fans watching live on YouTube as the club jam's visuals were unveiled.

i’m sorry my posts were late. scooter allison my mom and wendy made speeches and i cant stop crying. i love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u. sry. iight bye. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 8, 2019

Writing on Twitter shortly after her fifth studio album dropped at midnight EST, Ariana said, "i’m sorry my posts were late. scooter allison my mom and wendy made speeches and i cant stop crying. i love y’all. i hope u enjoy this album. this music, you guys and my friends saved my life. love u. sry. iight bye."

Check out MTV UK's track by track review below and stream or download thank u, next, now!

imagine

a simple, beautiful love that is now (and forever) unattainable — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 14, 2018

Already-released track imagine is first up on thank u, next, all Mariah Carey-esque whistle notes and sad-but-dreamy lyrics about the denial that comes with the end of a relationship. When Ari unveiled imagine back in December, fans and critics alike speculated that it was about her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who had an 'imagine' tattoo. When asked on Twitter what imagine is about, Ariana responded, "a simple, beautiful love that is now (and forever) unattainable." Brb, crying.

needy

"If you take too long to hit me back, I can't promise you how I'll react," sings Ari on this confessional track about her recent emotional rollercoaster, overthinking relationships and the kind of neediness we've all experienced when we're not getting back everything we put into a relationship. If you loved the sweetener album, this is about to be your jam.

NASA

Ari allowed for one capitalised track title on thank u, next, and that's NASA. This perfect R&B-infused song sees Ari chant about needing space – that explains the title – and going on a mission of self-discovery. It's impossible not to sing along.

bloodline

On bloodline, Ariana sings about just wanting to have a good time with someone, while they're looking to get serious with her. We've all been there… err… right? Either way it's a bop.

fake smile

"Another night, another party, saying hi to everybody," fake smile is Ari's commentary on life in the public eye, having to show up and appear fine even when you're anything but. Given everything she's been through in the past two years, between her Manchester concert being bombed in 2017 and ex-boyfriend Mac Miller passing away in 2018, fake smile is one of the most honest tracks on the album.

bad idea

With a darker vibe than the other songs on thank u, next, bad idea could almost be a Rihanna track – and RiRi, if you're reading, we'd love a new one of those. The track explores a need to numb and temporarily escape pain by hanging out with someone you know you shouldn't. Who's it about? We're not sure, but those violins are fire.

make up

Speaking of Rihanna, our favourite line on make up is, "highlight of my life just like that Fenty Beauty kit." make up was made for making out to and, although it's the shortest track on thank u, next, it's one of our faves.

ghostin

Presumed to be about Ariana's exes Pete Davidson and Mac Miller, tear-jerker ghostin has some very telling lyrics: "I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again, over him. I know that it breaks your heart when I cry again, 'stead of ghostin him." Admitting to her baggage, Ari sings about how good a current love has been while she grieves for a past one, and seems hopeful that they'll get through her trauma. However, she also sings about wishing "he were here instead". More tears.

in my head

The opening monologue of in my head, spoken by Ari's BFF Doug Middlebrook, is telling: "you're in love with a version of a person that you've created in your head, that you are trying to but cannot fix. The only person you can fix is yourself." Singing about people seeing a demon in someone while she saw an angel, this is another track that's widely thought to be about Mac Miller, with Arianna frequently calling him an angel in her songs (including thank u, next) and Mac dealing with his fair share of personal demons.

7 rings

View the lyrics Yeah, breakfast at Tiffany's and bottles of bubbles

Girls with tattoos who like getting in trouble

Lashes and diamonds, ATM machines

Buy myself all of my favorite things, yeah



Been through some bad shit, I should be a sad bitch

Who would have thought it'd turn me to a savage?

Rather be tied up with cuffs and not strings

Write my own checks like I write what I sing, yeah



My wrist, stop watchin', my neck is flossin'

Make big deposits, my gloss is poppin'

You like my hair?

Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it, yeah



I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

You like my hair?

Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yep)



Wearing a ring, but ain't gon' be no "Mrs."

Buy matching diamonds for six of my bitches

I'd rather spoil all my friends with my riches

Think retail therapy my new addiction



Whoever said money can't solve your problems

Must not have had enough money to solve 'em

They say, "Which one?"

I say, "Nah, I want all of 'em"

Happiness is the same price as red-bottoms



My smile is beamin', my skin is gleamin'

The way it shine, I know you've seen it (you've seen it)

I bought a crib just for the closet

Both his and hers, I want it, I got it, yeah



I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (baby)

You like my hair?

Gee, thanks, just bought it (oh yeah)

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yep)



Yeah, my receipts be lookin' like phone numbers

If it ain't money, then wrong number

Black card is my business card

The way it be settin' the tone for me

I don't mean to brag, but I be like, "Put it in the bag," yeah

When you see them racks, they stacked up like my ass, yeah



Shoot, go from the store to the booth

Make it all back in one loop, give me the loot

Never mind, I got the juice

Nothing but nett when we shoot

Look at my neck, look at my jet

Ain't got enough money to pay me respect

Ain't no budget when I'm on the set

If I like it, then that's what I get, yeah



I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (yeah)

I want it, I got it, I want it, I got it (oh yeah, yeah)

You like my hair?

Gee, thanks, just bought it

I see it, I like it, I want it, I got it (yep) Writer(s): ARIANA GRANDE, TAYLOR MONET PARKS, RICHARD RODGERS, KIMBERLY KRYSIUK, OSCAR HAMMERSTEIN, VICTORIA MONET, NJOMZA VITIA Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Released as the second single from thank u, next, 7 rings' distinctive use of the melody from Rodgers and Hammerstein's My Favorite Things ensures it stays stuck in your head for days at a time. It debuted to mixed reviews back in January, but topped charts around the globe, including the Official Singles Chart in the UK and the Billboard Hot 100 stateside.

thank u, next

View the lyrics Thought I'd end up with Sean

But he wasn't a match

Wrote some songs about Ricky

Now I listen and laugh

Even almost got married

And for Pete, I'm so thankful

Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm

'Cause he was an angel



One taught me love

One taught me patience

And one taught me pain

Now, I'm so amazing

Say I've loved and I've lost

But that's not what I see

So, look what I got

Look at what you taught me

And for that, I say



Thank you, next (next)

Thank you, next (next)

Thank you, next

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex



Thank you, next (next)

Thank you, next (next)

Thank you, next (next)

I'm so fuckin'...



Spend more time with my friends

I ain't worried 'bout nothin'

Plus, I met someone else

We're havin' better discussions

I know they say I move on too fast

But this one gon' last

'Cause her name is Ari

And I'm so good with that (so good with that)



She taught me love (love)

She taught me patience (patience)

How she handles pain (pain)

That shit's amazing (yeah, she's amazing)

I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)

But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)

'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)

Ain't no need for searching

And for that, I say



Thank you, next (thank you, next)

Thank you, next (thank you, next)

Thank you, next (thank you)

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next (thank you, next)

Thank you, next (said thank you, next)

Thank you, next (next)

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex



Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

I'm so fucking...



One day I'll walk down the aisle

Holding hands with my mama

I'll be thanking my dad

'Cause she grew from the drama

Only wanna do it once, real bad

Gon' make that shit last

God forbid something happens

Least this song is a smash (song is a smash)



I've got so much love (love)

Got so much patience (patience)

I've learned from the pain (pain)

I turned out amazing (turned out amazing)

I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)

But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)

'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)

Ain't no need for searching

And for that, I'll say



Thank you, next (thank you, next)

Thank you, next (thank you, next)

Thank you, next

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex

Thank you, next (thank you, next)

Thank you, next (said thank you, next)

Thank you, next (next)

I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex



Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Yeah, yee

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Thank you, next

Yeah, yee Writer(s): MICHAEL FOSTER, VICTORIA MONET MCCANTS, ARIANA GRANDE, TAYLOR MONET PARKS, TOMMY BROWN, CHARLES MICHAEL ANDERSON Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The single that spawned a thousand memes, thank u, next taught us even more love for Ariana, patience while we waited for the incredible 00s movie-filled video and pain while we held on for the album. And here we are!

break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored

Accompanied by a brand new video, break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored sees Riverdale's Charles Melton star as Ariana's love interest, while her lookalike rival is played by model Ariel Yasmine. Directed by Hannah Lux Davis – the same super talented lady behind the thank u, next and 7 rings videos – the love triangle ends unexpectedly when Ariana doesn't actually end up with Charles… rather she seduces him and then takes his girlfriend for herself.

Ariana has a track called “Breakup with your girlfriend, I’m bored” & it’s about Big Sean. Y’all heard it hear first. pic.twitter.com/tUf7tJDx2n — ✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ (@merelynora) January 23, 2019

Fans on Twitter are speculating that break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored, is about Ari's ex-boyfriend, Big Sean – who has been dating fellow musician Jhene Aiko.