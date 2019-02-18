Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Debuts As Biggest Streaming Week Ever For A Pop Album
Her number of world records be looking like phone numbers...
Ariana Grande just ‘thank u, next’ed her own album ‘sweetener’ with her latest body of music, ‘thank u, next’.
Beating her own records yet again, Miss Grande made US music history with her latest conquest - including breaking a record achieved by Olivia Newton John in 1975, and launching with the biggest streaming week ever for a Pop album. This comes after her making UK chart history with the album last week.
Ariana Grande Thanked Her Fans For Her Huge Win As ‘thank u, next’ Debuts With The Biggest Streaming Week Ever For a pop album:
The project, which marks as Grande’s fifth studio album, garnered her fourth Billboard Hot 100 #1 album, and her second in under 6 months. The span of 5 months and 22 days since ‘sweetener’ and ‘thank u, next’ both achieved the top spot on the Billboard 200, is the shortest gap to achieve such an accolade since Olivia Newton John’s ‘If You Love Me Let Me Know’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ in 1974-75.
Not only that, but her accumulation of the two No. 1 singles is the fastest since K-Pop group BTS’s ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ back in June and September of 2018. Like, is there any record she’s NOT beaten? She want it, she got it.
The news comes after Grande swooped up her first GRAMMY ever, for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ last weekend - it was her first win at The Academy to come from 6 GRAMMY nominations since 2014.
It’s been a hugely successful month for Grande and we’re certain 2019 will continue to be just as magical for her.