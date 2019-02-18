Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Debuts As Biggest Streaming Week Ever For A Pop Album

Her number of world records be looking like phone numbers...

Claire Rowden
Monday, February 18, 2019 - 12:22

Ariana Grande just ‘thank u, next’ed her own album ‘sweetener’ with her latest body of music, ‘thank u, next’.

Beating her own records yet again, Miss Grande made US music history with her latest conquest - including breaking a record achieved by Olivia Newton John in 1975, and launching with the biggest streaming week ever for a Pop album. This comes after her making UK chart history with the album last week.

View the lyrics
You got me some type of way (hmm)
Ain't used to feelin' this way (hmm-hmm)
I do not know what to say (yeah, yeah)
But I know I shouldn't think about it
Took one fuckin' look at your face (hmm)
Now I wanna know how you taste (hmm-hmm)
Usually don't give it away (yeah, yeah)
But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it

Then I realize she's right there
And I'm at home like, "Damn, this ain't fair"

Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin' (mornin')
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care (care)
Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

This shit always happens to me (yeah)
Why can't we just play for keeps? (hmm-hmm)
Practically on my knees (yeah, yeah)
But I know I shouldn't think about it
You know what you're doin' to me
You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah
Actin' all innocent, please
When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it

Then you realize she's right there (yeah)
And you're at home like, "Damn, she can't compare"

Break up with your girlfriend
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin' (in the mornin')
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care (I don't care, yee)
Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend
With your girlfriend
With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

You can say I'm hatin' if you want to
But I only hate on her 'cause I want you
Say I'm trippin' if you feel that
But you without me ain't right (ain't right)
You can call me crazy 'cause I want you
And I never even ever fuckin' met you
Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right
But you without me ain't nice (ain't nice, yeah)

Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored
You can hit in the mornin' (hit in the mornin', yeah, yeah, yeah)
Yeah, yeah, like it's yours
I know it ain't right
But I don't care (care, yeah)
Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)
Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend
With your girlfriend
With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend
With your girlfriend
Writer(s): ariana grande, ilya salmanzadeh, kandi burruss, kevin briggs, max martin, savan kotecha Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Ariana Grande Thanked Her Fans For Her Huge Win As ‘thank u, next’ Debuts With The Biggest Streaming Week Ever For a pop album:

The project, which marks as Grande’s fifth studio album, garnered her fourth Billboard Hot 100 #1 album, and her second in under 6 months. The span of 5 months and 22 days since ‘sweetener’ and ‘thank u, next’ both achieved the top spot on the Billboard 200, is the shortest gap to achieve such an accolade since Olivia Newton John’s ‘If You Love Me Let Me Know’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ in 1974-75.

Not only that, but her accumulation of the two No. 1 singles is the fastest since K-Pop group BTS’s ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ back in June and September of 2018. Like, is there any record she’s NOT beaten? She want it, she got it.

The news comes after Grande swooped up her first GRAMMY ever, for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ last weekend - it was her first win at The Academy to come from 6 GRAMMY nominations since 2014.

It’s been a hugely successful month for Grande and we’re certain 2019 will continue to be just as magical for her.

