Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Debuts As Biggest Streaming Week Ever For A Pop Album

Ariana Grande just ‘thank u, next’ed her own album ‘sweetener’ with her latest body of music, ‘thank u, next’.

Beating her own records yet again, Miss Grande made US music history with her latest conquest - including breaking a record achieved by Olivia Newton John in 1975, and launching with the biggest streaming week ever for a Pop album. This comes after her making UK chart history with the album last week.

View the lyrics You got me some type of way (hmm)

Ain't used to feelin' this way (hmm-hmm)

I do not know what to say (yeah, yeah)

But I know I shouldn't think about it

Took one fuckin' look at your face (hmm)

Now I wanna know how you taste (hmm-hmm)

Usually don't give it away (yeah, yeah)

But you know I'm out here thinkin' 'bout it



Then I realize she's right there

And I'm at home like, "Damn, this ain't fair"



Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin' (mornin')

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (care)

Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored



This shit always happens to me (yeah)

Why can't we just play for keeps? (hmm-hmm)

Practically on my knees (yeah, yeah)

But I know I shouldn't think about it

You know what you're doin' to me

You're singin' my songs in the streets, yeah, yeah

Actin' all innocent, please

When I know you're out here thinkin' 'bout it



Then you realize she's right there (yeah)

And you're at home like, "Damn, she can't compare"



Break up with your girlfriend

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin' (in the mornin')

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (I don't care, yee)

Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored



With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend



You can say I'm hatin' if you want to

But I only hate on her 'cause I want you

Say I'm trippin' if you feel that

But you without me ain't right (ain't right)

You can call me crazy 'cause I want you

And I never even ever fuckin' met you

Say I'm trippin' and it ain't right

But you without me ain't nice (ain't nice, yeah)



Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored

You can hit in the mornin' (hit in the mornin', yeah, yeah, yeah)

Yeah, yeah, like it's yours

I know it ain't right

But I don't care (care, yeah)

Break up with your girlfriend (with your girlfriend)

Yeah, yeah, 'cause I'm bored



With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, baby, girlfriend

With your girlfriend

With your girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend, girlfriend

Writer(s): ariana grande, ilya salmanzadeh, kandi burruss, kevin briggs, max martin, savan kotecha

Ariana Grande Thanked Her Fans For Her Huge Win As ‘thank u, next’ Debuts With The Biggest Streaming Week Ever For a pop album:

i love u sm and thank u — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 17, 2019

The project, which marks as Grande’s fifth studio album, garnered her fourth Billboard Hot 100 #1 album, and her second in under 6 months. The span of 5 months and 22 days since ‘sweetener’ and ‘thank u, next’ both achieved the top spot on the Billboard 200, is the shortest gap to achieve such an accolade since Olivia Newton John’s ‘If You Love Me Let Me Know’ and ‘Have You Never Been Mellow’ in 1974-75.

ariana saw the record and said YOU’RE THE ONE THAT I WANT! https://t.co/kQNHpyb5BT — jahn (@wedecideit) February 17, 2019

Not only that, but her accumulation of the two No. 1 singles is the fastest since K-Pop group BTS’s ‘Love Yourself: Tear’ and ‘Love Yourself: Answer’ back in June and September of 2018. Like, is there any record she’s NOT beaten? She want it, she got it.

The news comes after Grande swooped up her first GRAMMY ever, for ‘Best Pop Vocal Album’ last weekend - it was her first win at The Academy to come from 6 GRAMMY nominations since 2014.

It’s been a hugely successful month for Grande and we’re certain 2019 will continue to be just as magical for her.