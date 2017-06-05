Ariana’s Emotional Tribute: An Inside Account Of One Love Manchester

Two weeks since a horrific attack at Manchester, some of the biggest names in music united together for one truly emotional night to stand against hate at Ariana Grande’s benefit concert.

Held in the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground, 50,000 thousand people stood silent as Marcus Mumford kicked off proceedings with a poignant moment of remembrance before the UK and the world were treated to three hours of performances include from Coldplay, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Pharrell, Niall Horan and more.

Getty Images

Our host Ariana Grande appeared throughout the night, visibly moved by the sight of tens of thousands of hopeful faces beaming back at her.

From giving us the hits including ‘Break Free’, ‘Side To Side’ and ‘Be Alright’, one of the night’s most touching moments however came as Ari joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir for ‘My Everything’, comforting a young girl who battled through her emotions to finish the song.

Duets were expected and they came aplenty. To name but a few, Ari and Miley reprised their 2015 performance of Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over’, Miley Cyrus joined Pharrell Williams on ‘Get Lucky’, and Ari filled in for Fergie on the Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Where Is The Love?’

One Direction’s Niall Horan dedicated ‘This Town’ to Manchester while Robbie Williams switched up his lyrics to ‘Strong’ before performing the tender ‘Angels’, which just the previous night at his own gig, he was too overcome with emotion to finish.

Getty Images

Katy Perry affirmed that “love conquers fear and love conquers hate” before encouraging us to hug one another and tell a stranger ‘I love you’.

We did.

Justin Bieber told us “love always wins in the end” as he delivered stripped-back versions of ‘Love Yourself’ and ‘Cold Water’, before Coldplay coated us in multi-coloured confetti.

In one final surprise, Manchester’s own living legend Liam Gallagher strutted out to perform ‘Rock’n’Roll Star’, ‘Wall Of Glass’ and the Coldplay-assisted Oasis classic 'Live Forever'.

Getty Images

Inside the venue, the atmosphere was electric. Spirits were high as security guards encouraged people to dance while outside, bus drivers offered people free lifts as ‘We Love MCR’ beamed bright emblazoned on their screens.

As the revellers headed off into the night, chants of “Manchester we’re strong” and “Don’t Look Back In Anger” could be heard off into the distance affirming, we will stand strong, we stand together.

To donate from the UK, IRE & US, head to redcross.org.uk/love.

MTV stands strong with all of you in the fight against global terrorism. Recent attacks in Manchester UK, Kabul Afghanistan, Minya Egypt, Baghdad Iraq and London UK are reminders of the countless people who have lost their lives in terrorist acts, but the One Love benefit concert is a reminder to us all that we're always stronger together.