Did Ariana Grande Just Make Her Instagram A Pete Davidson Fan Account?

Ever since taking their relationship public earlier this month, Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson have provided us with no shortage of adorbs moments (with them usually either bantering about Harry Potter or making babies).

And now Ari has even joked about her Instagram being a fan account dedicated to her man, which let's be honest, it was kinda headed that way anyways.

The 'No Tears Left To Cry' Singer took to the social media platform on Saturday with a silly snap of the cute couple, writing alongside it: "i am but a pete davidson update acc stay tuned for more (pete follows / comments sumtimes) [sic]."

Ari's own fans were living for the banter, with one person writing: "*notifications turned on*," as someone else added: "OMG HE NOTICED YOU! LUCKY."

"Finally. We were tired of seeing only Ariana Grande content on this account," added someone else.

But the most chuffed person of all? Pete obvs!

He commented: "Thanks for making this idiot fro staten island the happiest boy on earth," to which Ari replied with about 30 cloud emojis.

Yeah, now our hearts kinda can't cope.

Seriously though, we're beyond obsessed with how happy this two seem to be making each other right now.

Keep the adorbs updates coming please guys!

