Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's movie-like relationship has been one of the biggest talking points of 2018.

One day they were spotted together, sparking rumours that they were an item, the next day they were announcing their engagement. The whirlwind romance surprised the world, took over Instagram and continues to leave everybody guessing as we've no idea what will possibly happen next.

While Ariana recently revealed that her and Pete - a Saturday Night Live comedian - have started planning their wedding, she also made it clear that the press won't be getting an invite to the ceremony.

So, while we're waiting, let's take a look at their relationship timeline so far and find out everything there is to know about their engagement so far...

March 2016

The pop superstar meets her future husband when she guest presents on Saturday Night Live to promote her single 'Dangerous Woman'.

Ariana would later tell Jimmy Fallon that she knew she would marry Pete after this very first meeting, as she even told her manager "I'm gonna marry that man." Woah, look at her mind.

13 May 2018

Fast forward 26 months and the pair are said to be "casually dating" after being spotted at a - wait for it - Saturday Night Live after-party, where Ari supposedly spent most of the night chatting to his mum. Cute, right?

28 May 2018

Things heat up when Ariana shares cute, coy snaps of her and Pete roasting marshmallows together over Memorial Day Weekend. Are they? Aren't they?

31 May 2018

They ARE! Ariana and Pete make it INSTAGRAM OFFICIAL with their first ever couple pic: an adorable embrace with the caption "i thought u into my life 💭 woah ! look at my mind 💡⚡️🙈". We now know these were lyrics to 'Pete Davidson', the song Ari wrote for her bae after just days of being together that is now on her new album Sweetener.

2 June 2018

Pete gets the first two of many tattoos dedicated to his superstar love. Debuting the singer's trademark bunny mask logo behind his ears and her initials 'AG' on his hand, these are the first of many ink tributes the pair get for each other.

As of September 2018, he has at least five tattoos for Ariana, while she allegedly has (at least) four, including two matching with her bae, 'pete' on her ring finger and one dedicated to his late father, who died in the 9/11 terrorist attack in 2001.

12 June 2018

Rumours that the couple are engaged begin after Ari likes a fan's tweet saying "honest to god our girl is engaged", quickly ensuing chaos among everyone who has a Twitter account and/or a pulse. Could it be? Before they've even had their one month anniversary?

15 June 2018

Yes! The rumours are true! Pete confirmed the engagement himself on Instagram, in a now-deleted post where her $93,000 ring was on show. And if there were any doubts over whether the cute AF couple were absolutely head over heels, the actor made it clear with the uh-dorable caption: "u know what you’d dream it be like ? it’s better than that". Our hearts!

23 June 2018

It's moving in time! The newly-engaged couple moved in to their first home together, a $16 million apartment in Manhattan, New York City.

While she took care of the price tag, Pete joked in an interview with GQ about it, saying: "I'm like, 'Thank you for letting me stay here..." and she's like, 'We're getting married!' And I'm like, 'I know, thank you for letting me stay here."

17 August 2018

Ariana stops by old friend Zach Sang's studio for an interview with fans to promote her fourth album Sweetener, when she talks in-depth about her relationship and wedding plans.

While revealing that they have started planning the wedding, she said that they won't be sharing the date, location or any of that sweet stuff with the media, to ensure it's a private affair with their families and friends, and nothing more.

23 August 2018

Okay, well, that didn't last long. Just a couple of days later, Ariana chatted to Michael Stahan on Good Morning America (with Pete by her side for support, duh) and she dished more than a few deets on their love story.

Speaking about their pending nuptials, she told the host: "It's not soon, soon. It's going to be like, next year."

Considering they've only been together for four months now, next year is still quite soon we'd say, but it's certainly no surprise coming from Pete and Ari.

Perhaps she'll walk down the aisle to Mr. Davidson on their one-year anniversary? Until it comes from them, we'll need to wait and see...