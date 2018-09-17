Ariana Grande

Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Just Adopt A Pet Pig?

YES to a baby pig. All the way yes.

Monday, September 17, 2018 - 11:54

Times truly are changing; modern families are forming and Ariana Grande has potentially added to her own with Pete Davidson by getting a pet piglet.

Being a unconventional couple has always been the pairs gig – getting engaged just months into their whirlwind romance, living in an unfurnished $16million New York City apartment, and openly discussing each other’s genitals. Appaz Pete’s got that #BigDickEnergy.

Instagram

So why not throw a micro pig into the mix? The more unconventional they get, the more the world falls in love with the hilarious duo. It makes sense if you think about it.

Although it’s not clear whether or not the new little addition to their fam is permanent or just on loan (wait, can you loan a pig?!), but we’re so here it either way.

Ari’s been posting snaps of the absolutely adorable pig on Instagram and she looks super loved up with it. Pete needs to watch out.

Instagram

One pic shows Ari snuggling up with her pet as it rests on her shoulder, and another looks like the baby pig is getting cosy af in Pete’s lap. Too cute.

And fans are finding the new addition hilarious, as the couple have previously confessed that they don’t even have cutlery in their new apartment. Well, actually, nothing but a few bean bags and love. And now a pig.

At least it has plenty of space to run around and do, erm, pig things? What do pigs do? Wait, we digress.

Let’s hope Ari and Pete are super happy with their new baby, because it’s truly bringing joy to all.

Words by @jordandplatt

