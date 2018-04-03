Ariana Grande

Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’

The beauty vlogger described their interaction as "a really crappy experience."

Fans have jumped to the defence of Ariana Grande after beauty vlogger James Charles said she was the “rudest celebrity” he’s ever met.

The comments were made in a YouTube video featuring Shane Dawson and Ryland Adams, in which the 18-year-old said Ari had messaged him after learning he attended her LA concert.

"She was so sweet," he began. "I was like, 'I love you the most ever in the world!' Just saying, I don't have any hard feelings about it, I think she's so talented. But, she followed me and DMed me...She was like, "I wish I knew you were coming, like, I would have loved to have you backstage."

Within hours, some of James’s racist and derogotary comments about Africa and Ebola were clearly related back to Ariana and she made the decision to unfollow him.

“This is right after, like, all my scandals started happening, so I was getting, like, a bunch of really angry tweets from her fans that were really mad that she had followed me," he continued. "And literally four hours later, I started getting tweets being like, 'Wow, Ariana unfollowed James, the rat gets what he deserves,' like, 'Wow, love karma.'"

"I messaged her back, and I was like, 'Hey, did I do something wrong?' And she literally was like, 'Hey babe, I saw a lot of angry tweets from my fans and I would never want to disappoint them, so I unfollowed.'"

According to James, he responded: “You have a hundred million fans, it's really disappointing that you would, like, stoop to the level of listening to people bullying me, just to, like, appease them, but okay.'"

And while Ariana hasn’t commented on the situation, plenty of fans have supported her decision to hit the unfollow button: 

"How is James Charles gonna call Ariana the rudest celebrity he's ever met when he actually never met her they only briefly interacted online?" one person said, as another added: "I’m glad James proved even more that Ariana actually listens to us and sees everything we say." 

 

 

 

 

 

 

