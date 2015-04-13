Ariana Grande

From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections

Proof that beauty comes in a range of different shapes and sizes.

Sunday, July 1, 2018 - 15:36

In a world where pretty much every Instagram model out there has skin as smooth as a baby’s bum and the kind of body that wouldn’t look out of place on a Victoria’s Secret catwalk, anything even a little unusual is something to be celebrated.

From Ashley Graham to Ariana Grande, the following ten celebrities decided to put their middle finger up to conventional beauty standards and embrace the little quirks that make them uniquely beautiful.

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who opened up about mental health...

Bella Thorne

The actor took to Instagram to share a make-up free selfie with the comment: “It's no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it's clear and sometimes it's just not. I'm very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn't feel bad. It is normal to have acne. 

“EVERY1 does! It's only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have "perfect skin" to be considered socially acceptable. I'm here to tell you rn F**K THAT."

real skin alert 🚨 it's no secret I struggle w acne. Sometimes it's clear and sometimes it's just not. I'm very self conscious and constantly feeling bad about myself. BUT I shouldn't feel bad. It is normal to have acne. EVERY1 does! It's only our society and social media outlets like this one that tells us we have to have "perfect skin" to be considered socially acceptable. I'm here to tell you rn FUCK THAT. I'm going to show my skin for what is it and own it. No matter what any1 says. #ownit #beyou #acne #purebeauty #nofilter #lol

Vicky Pattison

The former Geordie Shore lass loves her freckles so much that she adds more onto her face with the help of make-up: “I love freckles, they’re like skin stars.. ✨I have some but @thebeautybom drew these ones on! And I lovvvveeeee them!”

I love freckles, they’re like skin stars.. ✨ I have some but @thebeautybom drew these ones on! And I lovvvveeeee them! 🖤

Cindy Crawford

The biggest supermodel of the 80’s (oh, and Kaia Gerber’s mum) was once teased about the mole near her lip: "Everyone bantered me about it and I wanted to remove it," she said.

“I often tell young women that my shortcoming became ironically my trademark and I encourage them to love everything about themselves - even the parts which are not perfect."

Getty

Ashley Graham

The model is all about body-confidence and shared a totally filter-free shot of her stretchmarks online: “I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein.”

I workout. I do my best to eat well. I love the skin I'm in. And I'm not ashamed of a few lumps, bumps or cellulite.. and you shouldn't be either. #beautybeyondsize #lovetheskinyourein

Lea Michele

The Glee actor told Harper’s Bazaar that she was advised to get a nose job before breaking into the industry: “How many managers told me, 'Get a nose job. You’re not pretty enough?' But I proved them wrong.” 

She also told GQ: “My mom always told me, growing up, 'Barbra Streisand didn't get a nose job. You're not getting a nose job.' And I didn't.”

Getty

Kate Bosworth

Kate Bosworth actually has a condition called heterochromia which means that her eyes are two different colours; blue and hazel. And guess what? Both are as beautiful as each other.

Getty

Joaquin Phoenix

The 43-year-old actor has a visible scar above his upper lip which is said to have occurred while he was still in his mother’s womb. 

Getty

Ariana Grande

The 25-year-old singer has made all kinds of jokes about her small bra size, with one of her recent Instagram posts featuring a jumper with the 10/10 slogan: “I have no tits.” 

💜 "i have no tits" 💜 #actuallyidoandtheyregreat #notlying #perfectlypetite #bodylove #yaaas #ihatethiscaption #ohwell #itsnotaboutbigtitsorsmalltitsitsaboutlovingYOURtits #tits 🌙🌛✨💫

Chrissy Teigen

The model shared a shot of the stretchmarks on her legs, and told the Meredith Viera show: "I think we forget what normal people look like now. The standards are ridiculously high. People aren't just smoothing their skin anymore, they're changing they shape of their body. Nobody can compare to that."

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!

Bruises from bumping kitchen drawer handles for a week. Stretchies say hi!

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Props to all these celebs for proving that beauty doesn't fit into one generic box. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

