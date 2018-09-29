Ariana Grande

From Ariana Grande to Chloe Ferry: An A-Z of Celebrity Dogs, Pigs and Other Pets

Oh, what we'd give to be a pop star pet...

Saturday, September 29, 2018 - 17:26

Being a pop star's pet is probably the best thing in the world, well we can imagine anyways.

Celebrity pets nowadays are stars in their very own right, from being the ultimate groupie on world tours to appearing on talk shows with their humans to having their own Instagram following with millions of followers.

Whether part of the old entourage or a new addition to the famous clique, these pets are all well known as their famous owners' side kicks so we thought it was about time to give them their own moment in the spotlight.

So, without further ado, meet the family...

Toulouse Grande

Getty Images

Ariana Grande is a massive pet lover, as I'm sure we all know by now. The pop superstar has nine dogs (nine!) that are all rescue dogs - awww - with the most famous, and perhaps her most beloved, Beagle-Chihuahua called Toulouse. The elegant dog has even been on chat shows with her, like when they gatecrashed her interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last year.

Hatchi Edwards

Instagram @hatchisgreatadventures

Little Mix love their dogs so there's many on this list. Starting off with Perrie Edwards, the blonde bombshell is utterly obsessed with her adorable pooch Hatchi. The wee lad is a Pomeranian and has his own Instagram (!), and usually goes on tour with the gals.

Ivy Ferry-Gowland

Instagram @ivygshore

Chloe Ferry got the best birthday surprise ever this year when her boyfriend Sam Gowland gave her a gorgeous pup for her 23rd birthday. Ivy is Chloe's first pet and she is utterly obsessed, despite having a bit of toilet trouble in the puppy training stages. We're sure he'll learn one day!

Kyro Pinnock

Instagram @leighannepinnock

Leigh-Anne Pinnock has the most affectionate pitbull known to man with Kyro. The little pup travels on tour with the Little Mix starlets and is almost too cute to even be real, but thankfully he is. What a sweetie!

Piggy Smalls Grande

Instagram @arianagrande

Ariana Grande recently extended her doggy family with an adorable little micropig called - wait for it - Piggy Smalls. She welcomed Piggy into her life earlier this month, reportedly to help with anxiety as micropigs are said to be calming and helpful.

Reggie Nelson

Instagram @jesynelson

Jesy Nelson owns the third Little Mix pup and he is just as cute as the other two we've already seen up above. Jesy's Pomeranian pup Reggie is utterly adorable, with its fluffy wee face and cheeky personality, that she hilariously documents on her Instagram Stories most days - especially when he hops on tour with the 'Power' icons.

Puppy power!

