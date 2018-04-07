Ariana Grande

From Ariana Grande To Kristen Stewart: 9 Celebrities Who Earned Their Stripes As Child Stars

Evidence that fame doesn't happen overnight.

Saturday, April 7, 2018 - 18:00

It might seem like certain celebrities became household names overnight, but a good portion of A-listers had to put in literal years of hard work and toil before hitting the bigtime. 

From Miley Cyrus to Leonardo DiCaprio, the following celebs had their eye on global superstardom while the rest of us were twiddling our thumbs in Maths class and waiting for the school bell to ring.

Let's get checking out a bunch of the most shocking secrets celebs have ever shared with the world...

Miley Cyrus

Miley's $160 million empire began when she was cast as the lead character in Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana. Since then, she’s starred in multiple Hollywood movies, launched an anything but predictable music career, and has survived more than her fair share of media controversy.

Getty

Selena Gomez

Oh look, another Disney Channel protégé. Selena Gomez first got to grips with the camera on television series Barney & Friends before landing a spot on Wizards Of Waverly Place back in 2007. Flash foward to 2018 and she’s now the most followed person on Instagram in the entire planet. NBD.

Getty

Justin Timberlake

That’s right. JT didn’t spring up in 2002 with cornrows and a selection of questionable double denim outfits. He actually earned his stripes on The Mickey Mouse Club alongside future girlfriend Britney Spears and a smalltime actor nobody has ever heard of, Ryan Gosling. It's fair to say the class of 1993 didn’t mess around.

Getty

Britney Spears

Britney had been hustling for years before she eventually broke through with hit song ‘…Baby One More Time’. After The Mickey Mouse Club was unceremoniously binned by TV execs, she appeared in a series of local stage productions before finally signing her first record deal in 1997. 

Getty

Leonardo Dicaprio

The Oscar winner first got a taste of the acting bug while appearing in a selection of TV adverts and educational films as a child. He soon built up his portfolio with a handful of bit parts in soap operas and eventually morphed into the A-lister we all know and love today.

Getty

Neil Patrick Harris

That’s right. IRL Count Olaf worked as a child actor after being discovered by a playwright at a New Mexico drama camp. Baby NPH appeared in his first film back in 1988 called Clara’s Heart, which went on to land him a Golden Globe nomination. Casual. 

Getty

Kristen Stewart

Before becoming the patron saint of awkward teenage girls in Twilight, Kristen had her first taste of fame after starring in 2002 thriller Panic Room alongside living legend Jodie Foster. Prior to that, she’d accepted a bunch of uncredited roles and minor character appearances to help pack out her CV. 

Getty

Josh Hutcherson

Before stealing the show as Peeta Mellark in the Hunger Games, Josh Hutcherson kickstarted his career by featuring in a series of TV adverts. This ultimately led to him being cast in 2007 movie Bridge To Terabithia. AKA the film that metaphorically ripped out our hearts and stamped them into the ground.

Getty

Ariana Grande

Ariana began her career in Broadway musical 13 before accepting the role of Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon series, Victorious. After spin-off Sam & Cat wrapped in 2014, she made the decision to ditch acting in the pursuit of becoming a pop sensation. The rest, as they say, is history.

Getty

So, there you go. Proof that all good things take time. 

Latest News

Pimp My Weekend - New Orleans
Pimp My Weekend: New Orleans
The Magnolia Hotel
Unplug On A Digital Detox In Portugal To Get Away From All That Life Stuff
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&#039;s cutest Instagram pictures ever
9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram
From Chrissy Teigen To Sam Smith: 8 Celebrity Moments From 2018 That Prove Love Is Alive
Celebrities who&#039;ve tried internet dating
From Zac Efron To Khole Kardashian: Celebrities Who’ve Given Internet Dating A Go
From Ariana Grande To Kristen Stewart: 9 Celebrities Who Earned Their Stripes As Child Stars
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
Demi Lovato has been spreading body positivity after embracing her cellulite
Demi Lovato Shows Cellulite As She Encourages Body Positivity With Instagram Pictures
Vicky Pattison doesn&#039;t want to be known as party girl anymore
Vicky Pattison Wants To Drop Her Party Girl Image, So Say Goodbye To VIP Vicky
Charlotte Crosby steps in to take blame for Ferne McCann&#039;s drama on Twitter with Billie And Sam Faiers
Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers
10 Reasons Why Western Australia Is The Ultimate Destination To Work & Travel On A Budget
Lil Dicky Ft. Chris Brown - Freaky Friday - Music Video
Lil Dicky & Chris Brown’s ‘Freaky Friday’ Is The UK’s Number 1 Single!
Jersey Shore’s JWOWW Talks The Infamous Time She Punched The Situation In The Face: “I Feel Like He Deserved It!”
Jersey Shore Spoiler Story: Ron Ortiz-Magro Talks About His Ex Sammi Giancola Not Appearing In Family Vacation: “Do You Really Want To Deal With That Bullsh*t?”
Cardi B
Twitter Reacts To Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy'

More From Ariana Grande

From Ariana Grande To Kristen Stewart: 9 Celebrities Who Earned Their Stripes As Child Stars
Fans Defend Ariana Grande After YouTuber James Charles Brands Her ‘Rude’
Ariana Grande performs &#039;Be Alright&#039; during the March for Our Lives rally on March 24, 2018 in Washington, DC. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators, including students, teachers and parents gathered in Washington for the anti-gun violence rally organized
Ariana Grande Performs At March For Our Lives Rally
Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande Breaks Own Record with 'Dangerous Woman’
Pharrell Showers Ariana Grande with Praise in Ask Anything Chat
Personal photo of Ariana Grande in the studio, 2017
Ariana Grande Has Reportedly Finished Her New Album
From Chrissy Teigen To Sophie Kasaei: 10 Sassiest Celebrity Reactions To Fake News
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan Reveals That Ariana Grande Features on His New Album
BRITs 2018: Ariana Grande Watched the Manchester Tribute Last Night
Scooter Braun Praises Ariana Grande for One Love Manchester
Pharrell Williams &amp; Ariana Grande
Pharrell Williams Praises Ariana Grande's Talent on Twitter
Ariana Grande, Charli XCX and Dua Lipa Lead NME Awards Nominations

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Comes Clean About Pauly D Romance Rumours And We're Off To Buy a Hat
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
Zayn Malik ‘Plans To Erase Gigi Hadid Tattoo’ After Deleting All His Instagram Posts
Charlotte Crosby steps in to take blame for Ferne McCann&#039;s drama on Twitter with Billie And Sam Faiers
Charlotte Crosby ‘Feels To Blame’ For Ferne McCann's Drama With Billie Faiers
Chloe Ferry Teases MAJOR News With Sam Gowland And Fans Have Some Theories
Liam Payne earned a lot less than Cheryl last year
Liam Payne Made A Lot Less Money Than Girlfriend Cheryl Last Year
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Is Officially Flawless AF In This Bright Pink Bikini
Kendall and Kylie Jenner&#039;s cutest Instagram pictures ever
9 Times Kylie and Kendall Jenner Were Just The Cutest Sisters On Instagram
You’ll Never Guess Who Love Island’s Amber Davies Is Reportedly Dating Now
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Kylie Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott
The Insane Amount Of Money Travis Scott Spent On Stormi’s Welcome Party
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation