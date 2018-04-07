From Ariana Grande To Kristen Stewart: 9 Celebrities Who Earned Their Stripes As Child Stars

It might seem like certain celebrities became household names overnight, but a good portion of A-listers had to put in literal years of hard work and toil before hitting the bigtime.

From Miley Cyrus to Leonardo DiCaprio, the following celebs had their eye on global superstardom while the rest of us were twiddling our thumbs in Maths class and waiting for the school bell to ring.

Miley Cyrus

Miley's $160 million empire began when she was cast as the lead character in Disney Channel series, Hannah Montana. Since then, she’s starred in multiple Hollywood movies, launched an anything but predictable music career, and has survived more than her fair share of media controversy.

Selena Gomez

Oh look, another Disney Channel protégé. Selena Gomez first got to grips with the camera on television series Barney & Friends before landing a spot on Wizards Of Waverly Place back in 2007. Flash foward to 2018 and she’s now the most followed person on Instagram in the entire planet. NBD.

Justin Timberlake

That’s right. JT didn’t spring up in 2002 with cornrows and a selection of questionable double denim outfits. He actually earned his stripes on The Mickey Mouse Club alongside future girlfriend Britney Spears and a smalltime actor nobody has ever heard of, Ryan Gosling. It's fair to say the class of 1993 didn’t mess around.

Britney Spears

Britney had been hustling for years before she eventually broke through with hit song ‘…Baby One More Time’. After The Mickey Mouse Club was unceremoniously binned by TV execs, she appeared in a series of local stage productions before finally signing her first record deal in 1997.

Leonardo Dicaprio

The Oscar winner first got a taste of the acting bug while appearing in a selection of TV adverts and educational films as a child. He soon built up his portfolio with a handful of bit parts in soap operas and eventually morphed into the A-lister we all know and love today.

Neil Patrick Harris

That’s right. IRL Count Olaf worked as a child actor after being discovered by a playwright at a New Mexico drama camp. Baby NPH appeared in his first film back in 1988 called Clara’s Heart, which went on to land him a Golden Globe nomination. Casual.

Kristen Stewart

Before becoming the patron saint of awkward teenage girls in Twilight, Kristen had her first taste of fame after starring in 2002 thriller Panic Room alongside living legend Jodie Foster. Prior to that, she’d accepted a bunch of uncredited roles and minor character appearances to help pack out her CV.

Josh Hutcherson

Before stealing the show as Peeta Mellark in the Hunger Games, Josh Hutcherson kickstarted his career by featuring in a series of TV adverts. This ultimately led to him being cast in 2007 movie Bridge To Terabithia. AKA the film that metaphorically ripped out our hearts and stamped them into the ground.

Ariana began her career in Broadway musical 13 before accepting the role of Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon series, Victorious. After spin-off Sam & Cat wrapped in 2014, she made the decision to ditch acting in the pursuit of becoming a pop sensation. The rest, as they say, is history.

So, there you go. Proof that all good things take time.