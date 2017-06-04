Global Terror Attacks: We Stand Together

The events of Manchester on the 22nd May, where a bomb was set off at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester Arena killing 22 people and injuring 116, shocked the nation, and countries around the world have been sending messages of support to the victims and their families.

Benefit concert One Love Manchester will be raising money for the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by the British Red Cross in the wake of the attack.

But the concert isn’t just about raising money – it’s a pointed display of solidarity not just for victims of the Manchester bombings, but of all victims of terrorist attacks around the world.

So, as millions of people tune in to watch One Love Manchester, let’s remember all the victims of terrorist acts globally. In the last week alone, at least 90 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack in Kabul in Afghanistan, 28 in a shooting in Egypt, 31 in car bombings in Iraq, and seven in the London Bridge attack.

These four terror attacks have happened within the same time frame as the Manchester bombings and have been no less severe.

So let’s all take a moment to think about not only those who tragically lost their lives in the Manchester bombing, but the countless others who’ve also lost their lives in terrorist acts like these around the world.

The One Love benefit concert will serve as a reminder to us all that we’re always stronger together.