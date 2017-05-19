Ariana Grande

Happy Birthday Ariana – An Ode to the Dangerous Woman

In honour of her 24th birthday, we celebrate all things Ariana…

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 17:40

Ariana Grande – what a woman.

[Giphy]

As one of the biggest popstars in the world today, Ariana Grande is a force to be reckoned with. ‘Problem’, ‘One Last Time’, ‘Side to Side’ – her songs are legendary. She has also become an honourary member of the UK. Ever since her extremely brave and mature response to the bombing at her Manchester concert, we have celebrated her as one of our own.

Today Ariana turns 24 – HAPPY BIRTHDAY ARIANA.

[Getty]

Now Ariana wasn’t always known for her singing. Before hitting the big time as a huge popstar, Ariana earned a fan base as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s Victoriuous and its spin-off Sam & Cat. She also starred in musicals, such as 13, on Broadway. And, whilst Ariana enjoyed acting, she has since confessed that she used it as a means of achieving her goal of becoming a singer. We love a savvy queen. Fast forward to 2017 and it's clear that her plan worked. She is a global superstar.

Here we celebrate some of the traits that make Ariana so wonderful:

1. Queen of singing

Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman (A Cappella)

First and foremost Ariana has one of the best voices in pop. This is not up for debate.

2. Queen of perfect pop songs

‘Love Me Harder’, ‘Into You’, ‘Dangerous Woman’ - all perfection.

3. Queen of screen stealing

[Giphy]

She dies in the first episode of Scream Queens and is still one of the best things about it. Amazing.

4. Queen of impressions

Wheel of Musical Impressions with Ariana Grande

Her Céline Dion impersonation never fails to make us laugh.

5. Queen of dogs

day off wit my best friend

day off wit my best friend

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

We love dogs and it only takes a quick browse of Instagram to see that Ariana does too.

6. Queen of feminism

Never one to be at all undermined or underestimated – Ariana never shies away from speaking her mind and calling men out on their bullshit. In interviews she won’t let male presenters get away with dumb questions and on social media the star uses her platform to speak up for the ways in which she and women are continually mistreated. Girl power forever and always.

7. Queen of LGBTQIA+ allyship

happy pride !!!! wish i were dancing with you on the pier again this year. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for bringing so much color and freedom and joy to my life!!! celebrating you always! 🏳️‍🌈🙏🏼

Ariana has a huge LGBTQIA+ fanbase and she always uses her voice to highlight issues that they are facing and remind her fans that, whatever anyone else thinks of them, she loves them. Having a beloved popstar say that she accepts you may not seem big or all that practical but it helps a lot. Plus even her music videos are LGBTQIA+ inclusive. Check out 'Everyday'.

8. Queen of social activism

Horrified doesn't even begin to cover it. My heart and prayers are with Philando's family. #philandocastile (Second photo should also include #AltonSterling #TerranceCrutcher and more) 😔🙏🏼♡

In fact Ariana gets involved in social activism of all sorts - from #blacklivesmatter to women's marches.

9. Queen of caring for her fans

What a thoughtful angel.

10. Queen of inspiring us

After the terrorist attack at Ariana’s concert in Manchester, it would have been perfectly justified for the singer never to perform again. However, instead of this, Ariana organised an enormous benefit concert in Manchester to raise money for the families of the victims of the bombing. What’s more, she did this less than two weeks after the incident took place and also went to visit the families of those who had died and those who were still in hospital. Her maturity knows no bounds. Ariana we love you.

Happy Birthday - Ariana!

WATCH MTV NEWS HERE!

