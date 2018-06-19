How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)

View the lyrics

Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in, like, all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (oh, yeah)



I'm pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah)

Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up

Yeah, we turnin' it up



Ain't got no tears in my body

I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it

Don't matter how, what, when, who tries it

We're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'



Comin' out

Even when it's rainin' down (can't stop now)

Can't stop so shut your mouth (shut your mouth)

And if you don't know then now you know it, babe

Know it, babe, yeah



Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in, like, all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We're on another mentality

Ain't got no tears left to cry (to cry)

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up



Pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up (we turnin' it up)

Yeah, we turnin' it up



They point out the colors in you, I see 'em too

And, boy, I like 'em, I like 'em, I like 'em

We way too fly to partake in all this hate

We're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'



Comin' out

Even when it's rainin' down (can't stop now)

Can't stop so shut your mouth (shut your mouth)

And if you don't know then now you know it, babe

Know it, babe, yeah



Right now, I'm in a state of mind

I wanna be in, like, all the time

Ain't got no tears left to cry

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up

Oh, I just want you to come with me

We're on another mentality

Ain't got no tears left to cry (to cry)

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up



Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down

Can't stop now (hmm, oh), shut your mouth

Ain't got no tears left to cry

Oh yeah, oh yeah



Oh, I just want you to come with me

We're on another mentality

Ain't got no tears left to cry (cry)

So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)

I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up



Pickin' it up, pickin' it up

Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up

Yeah, we turnin' it up

Writer(s): Ilya Salmanzadeh, Savan Harish Kotecha, Max Martin, Ariana Grande