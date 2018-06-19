How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
ǝxɔnsǝ ns ʍɥᴉlǝ ʍǝ ʍɹᴉʇǝ ʇɥᴉs ɟoɹ ǝʌǝɹ˙˙˙
Any hardcore Arianator will know how to do this already but for those just noticing that Ariana Grande is obsessed with writing upside down lately, we're about to tell you how you can do it too...
When Ari re-surfaced on social media ahead of the release of her single 'No Tears Left To Cry', pop fans the world-over developed a crick neck reading her inverted tweets. But how does she do it?
WATCH ARIANA GRANDE HAVING A HARD TIME STAYING UPRIGHT IN HER 'NO TEARS LEFT TO CRY' MUSIC VIDEO:
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain't got no tears left to cry
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up (oh, yeah)
I'm pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah)
Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up
Yeah, we turnin' it up
Ain't got no tears in my body
I ran out, but boy, I like it, I like it, I like it
Don't matter how, what, when, who tries it
We're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'
Comin' out
Even when it's rainin' down (can't stop now)
Can't stop so shut your mouth (shut your mouth)
And if you don't know then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah
Right now, I'm in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain't got no tears left to cry
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We're on another mentality
Ain't got no tears left to cry (to cry)
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
Pickin' it up (yeah), pickin' it up (yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up (we turnin' it up)
Yeah, we turnin' it up
They point out the colors in you, I see 'em too
And, boy, I like 'em, I like 'em, I like 'em
We way too fly to partake in all this hate
We're out here vibin', we vibin', we vibin'
Comin' out
Even when it's rainin' down (can't stop now)
Can't stop so shut your mouth (shut your mouth)
And if you don't know then now you know it, babe
Know it, babe, yeah
Right now, I'm in a state of mind
I wanna be in, like, all the time
Ain't got no tears left to cry
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We're on another mentality
Ain't got no tears left to cry (to cry)
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
Comin' out, even when it's rainin' down
Can't stop now (hmm, oh), shut your mouth
Ain't got no tears left to cry
Oh yeah, oh yeah
Oh, I just want you to come with me
We're on another mentality
Ain't got no tears left to cry (cry)
So I'm pickin' it up, pickin' it up (oh yeah)
I'm lovin', I'm livin', I'm pickin' it up
Pickin' it up, pickin' it up
Lovin', I'm livin', so we turnin' up
Yeah, we turnin' it up
There's a bunch of online sites and tools to flip and reverse your words. Here's just a few we've found:
http://www.upsidedowntext.com
http://www.fliptext.org/
http://www.typeupsidedown.com/
ᴉʇ,s ʇɥɐʇ ǝɐsʎ¡
Over the past week Ariana has been teasing her topsy turvy album cover for Sweetener on its own Instagram account no less, clocking up over 289,000 followers in the process, and here it is...
We don't know about you but having heard the recent releases of Ariana's own music plus her features on Troye Sivan's 'Dance To This' and Nicki Minaj's 'Bed', we think Sweetener could be her best album E-V-E-R and we're peeing with excitement just like this adorable cheetah cub Ari recently posted: