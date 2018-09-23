Ariana Grande

Including Dua Lipa And Ariana Grande: The Celebrity Hair Trends That Have Dominated 2018

So far

Sunday, September 23, 2018

Anyone who needs a little inspiration when it comes to their hair can look directly at what some of the biggest names in the music and film industry are doing.

From Dua Lipa’s sleek bob to Ariana Grande’s lavender locks, the following celebrities have all been pioneers of trends that have filtered down into every school, university, and workplace across the nation.

Meghan Markle’s messy bun

It’s got the seal of approval from a member of the actual Royal Family, which means we can now attempt to look this flawless by shoving our hair into a messy bun and hoping the outcome looks even half this good.

Getty

Ariana Grande’s lavender hair

While there are some incredible scenes in her ‘God Is A Woman’ music video and an obviously inspiring overall message, we have to point out that her braided pale lilac hair also deserves some international recognition. 

Selena Gomez’s beachy waves

Probably the easiest look to recreate, Selena has proved that you don’t need to take a straightener to your hair to look red-carpet ready. Embrace those natural waves and use a dollop of oil-based serum to tame the frizz.

Getty

Chrissy Teigen’s blunt crop

Now that she’s a mum of two, Chrissy has lopped her locks off for a slightly shorter hairdo that looks just as sensational as her long hair but is a hell of a lot easier to maintain. Edgy af. 

Getty

Kim Kardashian’s grey hair

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has explored pretty much every hair colour under the sun, but it’s her pale grey locks that continue to unleash our inner Draco Malfoy. Who says that grey is something that needs to be avoided?

Getty

Dua Lipa’s slick bob

The singer manages to look flawless in every Instagram image and music video she ever puts out, and a large part of that is down to her super sleek hair. Here is literal proof that poker-straight bobs are worth every second of their upkeep. 

Getty

Brb, just booking our next hair appointment. 

