Ariana Grande

Is Ariana Grande Actually Engaged To Boyfriend Mac Miller?!

Aww well they are the cutest couple EVER!

Monday, June 5, 2017 - 14:25

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert was one for the history books last night, as the world applauded the 23-year-old and her bravery for returning to the city.

And while the star studded line-up and emotional speeches were enough to keep us sobbing and clapping along for a solid three hours, there were a few eagle eyed fans who noticed something we completely missed.

Yep, thanks to super savvy Twitter users it was pointed out that Ariana was wearing quite the massive diamond ring on her engagement finger.

She wasn’t even shy about showing it off, and we really don’t blame her because it’s SO PRETTY.

Ariana and boyfriend Mac Miller first went public with their romance back in September, with the two having had more 'aww' moments since than we can count.

“She’s just very warm and comforting,” Mac told People earlier this year. “She’s very caring but, also, we have a lot of fun. We go on adventures. Adventures can be driving around in the car aimlessly. It’s great to be able to do nothing and be doing so much.”

But alas there's not been any confirmation of the news just yet, so we'll just have to keep our eyes peeled.

In the mean time we're going to rewatch all of these incred performances from One Love Manchester >>>

