Is Ariana Grande Collaborating With Aretha Franklin?
The legendary collaboration rumours return as the singer teases her new album...
As the year comes to an end, Ariana Grande's fourth album only gets closer.
The pop superstar teased her highly-anticipated new album during a (very long) year-in-review on her Instagram Stories today, as she shared several pictures of her in the studio throughout the year.
With all photos dated, she seemingly confirms that recording sessions began in April during days off from her Dangerous Woman World Tour.
The adorable behind-the-scenes shots are super exciting, particularly the (sadly muted) video of her dancing to new music while in the studio with Pharrell Williams.
Amidst the build-up to her new album release, rumours of an Aretha Franklin collaboration have resurfaced as fan accounts have discovered an interview where the Queen of Soul hints a duet is in the works.
When asked if she would sing with any of the 'younger' pop girls, she said, "I think Ariana and I are gonna duet. You like that? I think we have a hot duo going."
While we can only imagine how incredible an Ariana and Aretha collaboration would be, this interview actually took place in 2015 and is simply doing the rounds again.
However, very little is known about the Dangerous Woman singer's upcoming album so who knows what could happen?
Ariana has sang for President Barack Obama and collaborated with everyone from The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj to Calvin Harris.
Let's hope Aretha is next...
Words: Ross McNeilage
WATCH ARIANA GRANDE'S 'INTO YOU' VIDEO BELOW
