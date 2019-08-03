Is Ariana Grande’s ‘Boyfriend’ Actually Social House’s Mikey Foster?

When it comes to Ariana Grande, her life often imitates art - and vice versa.

The pop superstar has openly used her music as therapy to heal and process things in her personal life - hello, 'thank u, next'! - which is why her latest single 'boyfriend', a collaboration with Social House, has everybody talking.

The oh-so-relatable new song - which dropped yesterday - is about the complicated reality of casual dating and wanting more from a romance while hesitating for a whole bunch of reasons.

Ariana has been super honest in her music when it comes to relationships so it's no surprise that she's figuring out her latest dilemma in song, however who she's singing it with is what's getting fans excited.

Social House is made up of Mikey Foster and Scootie Anderson, the singing-writing-producing talents who worked on 'thank u, next' and '7 rings' with Grande, and are currently touring with her all year long.

Ariana and Mikey trade verses about how they're madly into each other but stuck in the weird limbo stage of not being official, so to speak, and the song's music video proves their chemistry goes beyond the lyrics.

The hilarious video shows a goofy side to the pop star as her and Mikey battle for each other's attention while trying to seem aloof and casual, athough the games are over by the end as the pair get intimate in the bathroom while it collapses around them.

Ultimately, they're giggling, kissing and embracing when Scootie walks in on them - perhaps inspired by the first time their friendship crossed the line? Who knows!

Fans are dying to know if the music is as true as we expect or if they're both just really good at acting. After all, Ariana started out on Broadway and they are best friends, so it's not like it'd be the wildest thing for them to pretend.

However, Mikey posted a string of cute photos of them from the video shoot on Instagram last night - sorry Scootie, just Ari and Mikey! - and the loving pics are almost too sweet, just ask Ariana.

Commenting on a photo of them holding hands, she said: "screaming @alfredoflores these are so sweet" with an angel, Cupid's arrow and love heart.

Whether or not their romance is real, we know that they are 1) cute AF together, 2) have insane chemistry, 3) sound incredible together, and 4) having a lot of fun together.

Now, until Ariana feels like she wants to say anything outside of her music, go stream 'boyfriend' and follow Social House. You won't regret it!