Is This Why Ariana Grande Hasn’t Commented On The Scooter Braun Drama?

It’s being reported that Ariana Grande is feeling “frustrated” by the ongoing drama between Scooter Braun and Taylor Swift but has decided to stay quiet at her manager’s instruction.

The singer had initially taken to Instagram Stories to congratulate Scooter on his acquisition of Big Machine Records, which ultimately gave him the rights to Taylor’s entire back catalogue of music.

Getty

Ariana deleted the post after Taylor took to Tumblr with an emotional open letter about the loss of her masters. In the post, she accused Scooter of “bullying” her and said she was “sad and grossed out” that he will now profit from her music.

Despite having something to say about the situation, Variety have reported that Scooter has instructed clients including Ariana to remain silent about the chaos online in the hopes that it will all die down soon.

Getty

That hasn’t stopped Demi Lovato and Justin Bieber from wading into the drama, with the latter writing: “Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you” before urging Taylor to speak to Scooter in private.

Demi took to social-media to call Scooter a “good man” while adding: “There’s enough hate in this world as it is. Y’all can come after me all you want but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team.”

Instagram

Big Machine Label Group CEO Scott Borchetta has since denied Taylor’s claim that she wasn’t given a fair chance to own her music and said that Scooter has always been a “supporter” of her music.