It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death

It looks like Ariana Grande may have taken in Mac Miller’s dog, Myron, after his death earlier this month.

The singer has announced that she’ll be taking a bit of a break from the music industry to help “heal and mend” from the passing of her ex-boyfriend but has kept fans in the loop about her situation with a series of positive and uplifting messages.

Having taken to Instagram with a video of her super-cute pets, fans spotted the dog that Mac Miller adopted back in January 2017 when he and Ariana were still dating.

This comes as Ariana hinted that it might be some time before she’s ready to hit the stage again. When a fan took to Instagram to write: “Why buy the iPhones when you can save that money for Meet & Greet for Ariana's next tour?" she had an interesting response.

In a now-deleted comment, she replied: “u gonna be saving for a looooong time.”

Getty

Her team hinted as much in a recent statement: "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Props to Ariana for stepping up and taking care of Myron.