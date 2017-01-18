Ariana Grande

It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death

The rapper adopted Myron back in January 2017 when the pair were still together.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 13:37

It looks like Ariana Grande may have taken in Mac Miller’s dog, Myron, after his death earlier this month.

The singer has announced that she’ll be taking a bit of a break from the music industry to help “heal and mend” from the passing of her ex-boyfriend but has kept fans in the loop about her situation with a series of positive and uplifting messages.

Having taken to Instagram with a video of her super-cute pets, fans spotted the dog that Mac Miller adopted back in January 2017 when he and Ariana were still dating.

all the kisses. happy fall.
View this post on Instagram

all the kisses. happy fall.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

Axel is the last of the pittie mixes to be adopted!! We are so happy for him and we are pretty sure his Daddy will give him a great life. Thanks @larryfisherman for adopting!!! #adoptdontshop #puppiesofinstagram #macmiller #puppylove

This comes as Ariana hinted that it might be some time before she’s ready to hit the stage again. When a fan took to Instagram to write: “Why buy the iPhones when you can save that money for Meet & Greet for Ariana's next tour?" she had an interesting response.

In a now-deleted comment, she replied: “u gonna be saving for a looooong time.”

Getty

Her team hinted as much in a recent statement: "Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding."

Props to Ariana for stepping up and taking care of Myron. 

 

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Savage First Impression Of Cole Sprouse
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death
Selena Gomez at Billboard Women in Music 2017.
Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Step Back From Social Media Again
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Jade Thirlwall attending London Fashion Week.
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Powerful Message About Body Positivity
Ireland Baldwin Comments On Reports That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
What your fave teen stars are doing now
From The OC To Pretty Little Liars: What The Stars Of Your Fave Throwback Shows Are Doing Now
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018

More From Ariana Grande

Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande tells fans &quot;everything will be okay&quot; after announcing her break from the music industry.
Ariana Grande Tells Fans "Everything Will Be Okay"
Including Dua Lipa And Ariana Grande: The Celebrity Hair Trends That Have Dominated 2018
Ariana Grande steps out in New York City rain to get a Starbucks
Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable
Ariana Grande Is Taking Time Out From The Industry After The Death Of Mac Miller
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande
This is what celebs wore to their own birthday parties
Best Celeb Birthday Party Outfits
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at the MTV Video Music Awards 2018.
Did Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Just Adopt A Pet Pig?
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
Ariana Grande Is Listening To Mac Miller As She’s Seen For The First Time Since His Death
Mac Miller Dead At 26
Mac Miller's Will Is Revealed As Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Everything You Need To Know About Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s Engagement

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt