Kim Kardashian & Ariana Grande Address Allegations Against Photographer Marcus Hyde

He's been accused of bribing models for nude photos

Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 09:59

Several celebrities are speaking up after a model has accused photographer Marcus Hyde of bribing her for nude photos.

The whole thing kicked off when popular fashion account Diet Prada posted apparent screengrabs of a DM conversation between the photographer and a woman called Sunnaya Nash, in which he seemingly offers her a free photoshoot in exchange for naked images.

Instagram/DietPrada

In the screengrabs, Sunnaya is hesitant about sending nude photos over social-media which apparently prompted Marcus to hike up the price of the photoshoot to $2000.

With the Diet Prada account tagging both Ariana Grande and Kim Kardashian in their post (both of whom have worked with the photographer in the past) the A-list ladies soon took to IG to condemn the darker side of the industry.

Instagram/DietPrada

Ariana encouraged models to look out for each other and to never partake in photoshoots they’re not fully comfortable doing: “Please do not shoot with photographers who make you uncomfortable or make you feel like you need to take your clothing off if you don't want to.

“If you want to, sick. but if you don't, please don't. if they tell you you have to pay more money if you're clothed that's f--ked and i'm sorry that has happened to you.”

Instagram/ArianaGrande

Kim had previously counted Marcus as a friend after she and husband Kanye West helped raise funds for him after his involvement in a car accident. 

She pointed out that while her own experiences with the photographer have always been “professional” she stands in full support of Sunnaya and the other women who have since come forward with similar claims about Marcus.

Instagram/KimKardashian

The photographer has since deleted his Instagram account and is yet to publicly comment on the allegations.

 

