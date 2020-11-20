Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
She's called the criticism "sad and hurtful"
Madison Beer has shut down accusations that she’s copying Ariana Grande and has urged fans to stop “pitting” artists against each other.
In an Instagram Live, she responds to a fan’s question about being called a “wannabe Ariana” on social media: “I’ve openly supported and loved and been a fan of Ariana's for years and years and years,” Madison replies.
“So, I think she would say and I would say that I think she makes things and does things to inspire. That’s what an artist is all about."
She continues: “I think it’s a little sad and hurtful when I see so many people really bullying and harassing me in a lot of ways, taking away the legitness of anything I do."
Madison explains: “I just don’t think we’re to be compared. We’re our own people. She’s definitely inspired me because she’s one of my idols. I love her so much. It makes me sad when I see people pitting us against each other when it’s nothing but love.
“I adore [Ariana] and think that she’s a f***ing icon [but] I’m my own person.”
In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Madison previously opened up about dealing with the “overwhelming” pressure of fame.
“There’s definitely times I wish I didn’t have such a big following; I wish I could go out without thinking, 'oh am I going to get photographed?'” she said. “I stopped really caring but it’s hard when you have a ton of people criticising you for just being human.”
What do you make of Madison's points?