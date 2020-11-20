Ariana Grande

Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande

She's called the criticism "sad and hurtful"

Friday, November 20, 2020 - 10:08

Madison Beer has shut down accusations that she’s copying Ariana Grande and has urged fans to stop “pitting” artists against each other.

In an Instagram Live, she responds to a fan’s question about being called a “wannabe Ariana” on social media: “I’ve openly supported and loved and been a fan of Ariana's for years and years and years,” Madison replies.

Instagram/MadisonBeer

“So, I think she would say and I would say that I think she makes things and does things to inspire. That’s what an artist is all about."

She continues: “I think it’s a little sad and hurtful when I see so many people really bullying and harassing me in a lot of ways, taking away the legitness of anything I do."

Instagram/ArianaGrande

Madison explains: “I just don’t think we’re to be compared. We’re our own people. She’s definitely inspired me because she’s one of my idols. I love her so much. It makes me sad when I see people pitting us against each other when it’s nothing but love.

“I adore [Ariana] and think that she’s a f***ing icon [but] I’m my own person.”

Getty

In an interview with Grazia Magazine, Madison previously opened up about dealing with the “overwhelming” pressure of fame. 

“There’s definitely times I wish I didn’t have such a big following; I wish I could go out without thinking, 'oh am I going to get photographed?'” she said. “I stopped really caring but it’s hard when you have a ton of people criticising you for just being human.”

What do you make of Madison's points?

Latest News

Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber
Harry Styles Once Dogsat For The Crown’s Emma Corrin And It Could've Gone Better
Harry Styles Receives Support Online After Candace Owens Criticised Him For Wearing A Dress
Addison Rae Shares The First Images From The Set Of Her Upcoming Movie He’s All That
Billie Eilish Shares Behind-The-Scenes Footage Of Her Therefore I Am Music Video
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Demi Lovato Reveals She’s Taken Up Photography During Coronavirus Lockdown
Kendall Jenner Opens Up About Overcoming Her “Brutal” Struggle With Acne
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date

More From Ariana Grande

Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande - 34+35 - Music Video
Ariana Grande
34+35 [Explicit]
Ariana Grande - positions - Music Video
Ariana Grande
positions [Explicit]
VMAs
Lady Gaga Performs "Chromatica" Medley Ft. Ariana Grande (Live - 2020 VMAs)
Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs
Lady Gaga Scratched Ariana Grande’s Eye In Behind-The-Scenes Clip For ‘Rain On Me’
Lady Gaga &amp; Ariana Grande - Rain On Me - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande Lead 2020 VMA Nominations
Ariana Grande Cuddles Up To Dalton Gomez As She Celebrates Her 27th Birthday
Lady Gaga &amp; Ariana Grande - Rain On Me - Music Video
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
Rain On Me
Ariana Grande &amp; Justin Bieber - Stuck With U - Music Video
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber
Stuck with U
Ariana Grande Shows Off Her Natural Quarantine Curls As She Isolates At Home
The Details On Ariana Grande’s Rumoured Romance With A Real Estate Agent

Trending Articles

Madison Beer Addresses “Bullying” Comments Accusing Her Of Copying Ariana Grande
Charli D’Amelio Breaks Down Over Death Threats As James Charles And Bryce Hall Offer Support
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
MTV PUSH UK &amp; IRE 2021
Meet Our MTV PUSH UK & IRE 2021 Shortlist...
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Dixie D’Amelio Speaks Out After She And Charli Were Criticised For Being “Rude” To Their Chef
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Dixie D’Amelio Shuts Down Claims She And Noah Beck Crave Attention In Public
Zendaya Opens Up About Black Representation In Hollywood: “We’re On A Really Good Path”
Get To Know Dylan Fraser
Get To Know: Dylan Fraser
Hailey Bieber Talks Jealousy And Arguments In Her Marriage To Justin Bieber