Ariana Grande

MTV Will Livestream Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester concert will be shown on MTV’s website, watch and donate

Saturday, June 3, 2017 - 15:41

Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert is being livestreamed on MTV’s website, and here are all the details so you can tune in and donate.

Music fans will be able to watch as Ariana, Justin Bieber, Pharrell Williams, Coldplay, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Katy Perry, Little Mix and more perform in support of the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. 

Simply head over to onelovemanchester.mtv.com on Sunday 4 June from 6:55pm. MTV also wants everyone to get involved by sending messages of love and support via social media.

One Love Manchester ♡ June 4th http://ticketmaster.co.uk/arianagrandemanchester

And if you live in the UK, US or Ireland you can also donate to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund established by Manchester City Council and the British Red Cross at www.redcross.org.uk/love

MTV News will be at the event bringing you all the latest news from the show. 

MTV stands in solidarity with and support of the people of Manchester and all of those impacted by terrorist attacks around the world, and is joining its audience and artists in supporting a message of love, strength and unity.

Words: Olivia Cooke

WATCH: Ariana Grande leads celebrity tributes following the Manchester terror attack 

 

MTV Will Livestream Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester Benefit Concert

