New Music Round-up: Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt, And More

This week we’ve got new music from all your favourite artists, with new tracks from Ariana Grande featuring 2 Chainz, Billie Eilish, Nina Nesbitt and more - it’s all going down in the charts and you can be the first to hear it all right here...

Here are this week's top picks you NEED on your playlist:

Bille Eilish / Youtube

Singles

Ariana Grande Ft. 2 Chainz - 7 Rings (Remix)

If you thought this song couldn’t get any better, think again. 2 Chainz is here with a verse that matches Ariana’s sexy and confrontational lyrics and sprinkles the extra heat we didn’t know we needed. These new friends are not a duo to be messed with.

Billie Eilish - bury a friend

In this fast-paced track, Eilish keeps us guessing with what is going around in her thoughts. The eeryie lyrics intrigue you from the go, and Eilish’s soft voice over the chorus asking ‘when we all fall asleep, where do we go?’ won’t be leaving your head for a long time, and you won’t want it to.

Ally Brooke Ft. Tyga - Low Key

This fiery single from the ex Fifth Harmony star is here to get you up and off your feet. With confrontational lyrics that demand your attention, this singer is coming into her own in this track, and we’re loving it.

Lil Peep & ILoveMakonnen Ft. Fall Out Boy - I’ve Been Waiting

Get ready to feel a lot of feelings. With Lil Peep’s verses that are laced with passion mixed with ILoveMakonnen’s and Fall Out Boy’s complimenting voices, this song and it’s artistic lyricism hits us right where it hurts, in all the right ways.

Snakehips Ft. Rivers Cuomo & KYLE - Gucci Rock N Rolla

These four know exactly how to make us feel like we’re on top of the world. With a beat that moves like magic mixed with a catchy chorus that you really can’t say no to, these lyrics have us forgetting all our worries. Add to that KYLE’s cheeky raps and you’ve got the song you can play on repeat to get you out of any rut.

Galantis Ft. OneRepublic - Bones

Is there any band that can make us escape from our worries better than OneRepublic? Back with another pop rock bop, these guys know exactly what beats to match with what lyrics to get our headbanging and out feet tapping.

Florida Georgia Line & Jason Derulo - Women

Giving a shoutout to all the women in their lives, Florida Georgia Line & Jason Derulo are here to remind us all why we should be thanking the women around us every day. Mixing their country sound with Derulo’s smooth singing charm, this is definitely going to be the new wedding slow dance song.

Jess Glynne Ft. H.E.R. - Thursday

As if this song couldn’t be any more beautiful, H.E.R comes along and adds a new depth to this inspirational track. Their voices blend together to form something perfect, and it’s a blessing to hear.

Kojey Radical Ft. KZ - 25

Celebrating reaching the age of 25, Kojey brings the energy of his youth and intertwines it with his growth into adulthood in this track. It's modern and nostalgic all at once, and if his new age brings more music like this, we can’t wait for more.

ALMA - When I Die

Ordering us to dance in this track, Alma’s sound has yet again not just broken the rules but kicked them all to pieces. Electrifying us with a beat that keeps us guessing and laying over them the lyrics that make us want to celebrate her in all her glory, she knows exactly how to convince us partying is the cure to everything.

The Chemical Brothers - Got To Keep On

Back with a hypnotising beat that will inevitably have your head banging and your feet stomping, this song is sure to be a crowd pleaser in the club when that beat drops.

Lil Berete Ft. Loski - Go N Get It

Back with another banger, Loski has teamed up with Lil Berete to cook up the fire in this track. Rapping in bars that come naturally to them both, Loski and Lil Berete’s pairing are an undeniably perfect match in this free-flowing bop.

Astrid S - Someone New

Astrid always says everything we just can’t. Finding the words for that painful realisation that you’re stuck in unrequited love, Astrid tugs at our heartstrings in this open and honest track.

Cherryade - Shout Loud

Reflecting on how the music industry can treat artists, this duo turns their angst into power in this track. They're not following the rules, and it pays off in this electric new sound.

Reyna - Heartbeat

In this upbeat track, this duo sounds like sugar and tastes just as sweet. Their sound is something original and we’re ready for it to take over in 2019.

Albums

Nina Nesbitt - The Sun Will Come Up, The Seasons Will Change

Birthing something new and beautiful, Nesbitt’s new album marks a new sound for her, and we’re obsessed with it. Giving us the perfect balance of bops to sad songs, she’s channeled a new part of herself to create this album, and it’s everything we wanted and more.

Fredo - Third Avenue

Fredo is here with a new album and it’s about to change the game. With a mix of modern lyricism reflecting on the current social climate to tongue in cheek bars that only Fredo can carry, this album is something original, and we’re here for it.

Busted - Half Way There

For the first time since 2016, Busted are back and it’s as if they never went away. Hitting us again with another electric album, the trio know exactly how to pen the songs that get us both in our feelings and dancing around our living room pretending we can play *those* solos on air guitar.