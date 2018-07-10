Ariana Grande

Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Tease Joint Collab Album

We 100% WANT.

Tuesday, July 10, 2018 - 12:38

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have both been putting out back to back bangers – sitting high up in the charts with their two collaborations together. Nicki has her slow-jam pop track ‘Bed’ with Ariana, and Ari has her bouncy bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ featuring Minaj. 

THROWBACK TO THE MOST OG NICKI X ARIANA COLLAB 'SIDE TO SIDE' TO REMIND YOU HOW HYPED YOU SHOULD BE FOR THIS COLLABORATION:

View the lyrics
I've been here all night, Ariana
I've been here all day, Nicki Minaj
And boy, got me walkin' side to side
Let them hoes know

I'm talkin' to ya
See you standing over there with your body
Feeling like I wanna rock with your body
And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')
I'm comin' at ya
Cause I know you got a bad reputation
Doesn't matter, cause you give me temptation
And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')

These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give you up
Can't hear them no, cause I...

I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side
I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

Been tryna hide it
Baby what's it gonna hurt if they don't know?
Makin' everybody think that we solo
Just as long as you know you got me (you got me)
And boy I got ya
Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil
And I know it's gonna get me in trouble
Just as long as you know you got me

These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give you up
Can't hear them no, cause I...

I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
I've been here all night
(Been here all night, baby)
I've been here all day
(Been here all day, baby)
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

This the new style with the fresh type of flow
Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle
Come true yo, get you this type of blow
If you wanna menage I got a tricycle

All these bitches, flows is my mini-me
Body smoking, so they call me young Nicki chimney
Rappers in they feelings cause they feelin' me
Uh, I-I give zero fucks and I got zero chill in me
Kissing me, copped the blue box that say Tiffany
Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie
Gun pop and I make my gum pop
I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop

These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give him up
Can't hear them no, cause I...

I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
I've been here all night
(Been here all night baby)
I've been here all day
(Been here all day baby)
Boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

This the new style with the fresh type of flow
Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle
Come true yo, get you this type of blow
If you wanna menage I got a tricycle
Writer(s): Martin Sandberg, Onika Tanya Maraj, Alexander Erik Kronlund, Ilya Savan Kotecha, Ariana Grande Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Now, Nicki has taken to twitter to tease the prospect of a joint album together. She tweeted a poll on Sunday (8th) asking fans “Should Ari & I do an album together” – which, to us at least, has an obvious answer.

34% of the 223,179 responders voted “YASSSSSSSSSSS”, another 50% voted “OMG YASSSSSSSSS btch tf!” … and some 16% of people we can’t get behind voted “Hmmmmm ”. It’s safe to say we’re saying 100% OMG YASSSSS - we NEED this to happen, it'd be something else. 

Given how successful their recent two singles were, we wouldn’t be surprised if this project was already in the works! The two have had a long history together and have surely been talking about doing it for a long while!

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj performing in 2014 / Credit: Getty Images

Both artists already have albums of their own coming shortly – so if this collab is to come true we shouldn’t expect it any time tooooo soon, though we are keeping our fingers crossed.

Nicki’s new album Queen is arriving on the 10th of August, and Ariana’s Sweetener is coming only 7 days later on the 17th. We cannot wait for what else both artists have in store for us, and the new prospect of a collaborative joint album has got us TOO excited. 

Need more of the duo? Check out Ariana's new track featuring Nicki 'The Light Is Coming' right HERE!

Latest News

The Best Vegan Makeup And Skincare
Camila Cabello Launches A Havana Inspired Make-Up Collection With L’Oreal Paris
Hailey Baldwin was once rooting for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez AKA Jelena
Hailey Baldwin Was Actually Rooting For Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Once Upon A Time
Kylie Jenner Just Dissolved All Her Lip Fillers And Fans Can’t Believe The Difference
Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Engagement: Everything You NTK From Justin's Confirmation To Selena Gomez's Reaction
MK - Press Pic
Playlist | MK Picks Out His Fave Tunes This Summer
Three Lions
‘Three Lions’ Eyes The UK No.1 Spot Again Because It’s Coming Home
Justin Bieber predicted his engagement to Hailey Baldwin in 2016
Justin Bieber Predicted His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin Way Back In 2016
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Drake Performs At Wireless Festival 2018
Wireless Festival 2018 Day 3 Highlights: Drake, Giggs, Rae Sremmurd, Lil Uzi Vert
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
twenty one pilots
twenty one pilots Signal Return With Cryptic Emails & Tweets
THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Kylie Jenner Reveals Baby Stormi Hasn’t Inherited The One Thing She’s Insecure About
Questions You’ve Always Wanted To Ask A Body Piercer
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
From Kendall Jenner To Lili Reinhart: 7 Celebrities Who Refuse To Give Anything Away About Their Love Lives

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Tease Joint Collab Album
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
Promotional shot for Ariana Grande&#039;s fourth album &#039;Sweetener&#039; campaign
5 Celebrity Controversies That Really Didn't Matter
Ariana Grande Addresses Pete Davidson's Joke About The Manchester Attack
Pete Davidson Looks Totally Different After Going Peroxide Blonde
From Camila Cabello To Ariana Grande: 11 Of The Most Epic Answers Celebs Have Given To Stupid Questions
From Ariana Grande To Ashley Graham: 10 Celebrities Who Have Embraced Their So-Called Imperfections
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
7 Times Celeb Couples Got Matching Tattoos
Queer Eye’s Tan France To Style Pete Davidson For His Wedding To Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson at a karaoke bar in NYC
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Sang A Duet At A Karaoke Bar And It’s Everything
Ariana Grande Defends Pete Davidson And Tells Fans To 'Stop Starting Sh*t’ Online
Ariana Grande Celebrates Her Birthday As More Cute Pictures With Pete Davidson Emerge

Trending Articles

THIS Geordie Shore Star Just Announced She's Pregnant
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry goes out in black lace plunge and latex skirt as she&#039;s joined by Abbie Holbourn.
Chloe Ferry Leaves Us Speechless In Deep Plunging Leotard And Skin-Tight Latex Skirt
Holly Hagan Brands THIS Love Island Relationship ‘Embarrassing’ And Fans Are Divided
Justin Bieber Confirms His Engagement To Hailey Baldwin With Instagram Statement
Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber's Engagement: Everything You NTK From Justin's Confirmation To Selena Gomez's Reaction
Sam Gowland Bites Chloe Ferry's Bum As She Wears World's Most See-Through Trousers
From Kylie Jenner To Gigi Hadid: 8 Celebrities Doing The Instagram Pose That’s All Over Your Feed Rn
Gigi Hadid Reveals What It’s *Really* Like Working In The Same Industry As Bella Hadid
Cheryl’s Ex ‘Brands Liam Payne ‘A Little Man’’ Amid Claims He Wants Her Back
Ariana Grande Tweets And Deletes Message About Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Engagement
Kylie Jenner Just Dissolved All Her Lip Fillers And Fans Can’t Believe The Difference
The Weeknd Double Tapped Bella Hadid’s Fire IG Post and We’re Confused
Sarah Hyland Shows Off Her Kidney Transplant Scars In This Empowering Selfie