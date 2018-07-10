Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Tease Joint Collab Album

Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have both been putting out back to back bangers – sitting high up in the charts with their two collaborations together. Nicki has her slow-jam pop track ‘Bed’ with Ariana, and Ari has her bouncy bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ featuring Minaj.

THROWBACK TO THE MOST OG NICKI X ARIANA COLLAB 'SIDE TO SIDE' TO REMIND YOU HOW HYPED YOU SHOULD BE FOR THIS COLLABORATION:



View the lyrics I've been here all night, Ariana

I've been here all day, Nicki Minaj

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

Let them hoes know



I'm talkin' to ya

See you standing over there with your body

Feeling like I wanna rock with your body

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')

I'm comin' at ya

Cause I know you got a bad reputation

Doesn't matter, cause you give me temptation

And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')



These friends keep talkin' way too much

Saying I should give you up

Can't hear them no, cause I...



I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side

I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)



Been tryna hide it

Baby what's it gonna hurt if they don't know?

Makin' everybody think that we solo

Just as long as you know you got me (you got me)

And boy I got ya

Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil

And I know it's gonna get me in trouble

Just as long as you know you got me



These friends keep talkin' way too much

Saying I should give you up

Can't hear them no, cause I...



I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

I've been here all night

(Been here all night, baby)

I've been here all day

(Been here all day, baby)

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)



This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

If you wanna menage I got a tricycle



All these bitches, flows is my mini-me

Body smoking, so they call me young Nicki chimney

Rappers in they feelings cause they feelin' me

Uh, I-I give zero fucks and I got zero chill in me

Kissing me, copped the blue box that say Tiffany

Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie

Gun pop and I make my gum pop

I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop



These friends keep talkin' way too much

Saying I should give him up

Can't hear them no, cause I...



I've been here all night

I've been here all day

And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)

I've been here all night

(Been here all night baby)

I've been here all day

(Been here all day baby)

Boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)



This the new style with the fresh type of flow

Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle

Come true yo, get you this type of blow

Writer(s): Martin Sandberg, Onika Tanya Maraj, Alexander Erik Kronlund, Ilya Savan Kotecha, Ariana Grande

Now, Nicki has taken to twitter to tease the prospect of a joint album together. She tweeted a poll on Sunday (8th) asking fans “Should Ari & I do an album together” – which, to us at least, has an obvious answer.

Y’all, should Ari & I do an album together one day? — Chun-Li (@NICKIMINAJ) July 7, 2018

34% of the 223,179 responders voted “YASSSSSSSSSSS”, another 50% voted “OMG YASSSSSSSSS btch tf!” … and some 16% of people we can’t get behind voted “Hmmmmm ”. It’s safe to say we’re saying 100% OMG YASSSSS - we NEED this to happen, it'd be something else.

Given how successful their recent two singles were, we wouldn’t be surprised if this project was already in the works! The two have had a long history together and have surely been talking about doing it for a long while!

Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj performing in 2014 / Credit: Getty Images

Both artists already have albums of their own coming shortly – so if this collab is to come true we shouldn’t expect it any time tooooo soon, though we are keeping our fingers crossed.

Nicki’s new album Queen is arriving on the 10th of August, and Ariana’s Sweetener is coming only 7 days later on the 17th. We cannot wait for what else both artists have in store for us, and the new prospect of a collaborative joint album has got us TOO excited.

Need more of the duo? Check out Ariana's new track featuring Nicki 'The Light Is Coming' right HERE!