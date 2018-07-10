Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Tease Joint Collab Album
We 100% WANT.
Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande have both been putting out back to back bangers – sitting high up in the charts with their two collaborations together. Nicki has her slow-jam pop track ‘Bed’ with Ariana, and Ari has her bouncy bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ featuring Minaj.
THROWBACK TO THE MOST OG NICKI X ARIANA COLLAB 'SIDE TO SIDE' TO REMIND YOU HOW HYPED YOU SHOULD BE FOR THIS COLLABORATION:
I've been here all day, Nicki Minaj
And boy, got me walkin' side to side
Let them hoes know
I'm talkin' to ya
See you standing over there with your body
Feeling like I wanna rock with your body
And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')
I'm comin' at ya
Cause I know you got a bad reputation
Doesn't matter, cause you give me temptation
And we don't gotta think 'bout nothin' ('bout nothin')
These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give you up
Can't hear them no, cause I...
I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side
I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
Been tryna hide it
Baby what's it gonna hurt if they don't know?
Makin' everybody think that we solo
Just as long as you know you got me (you got me)
And boy I got ya
Cause tonight I'm making deals with the devil
And I know it's gonna get me in trouble
Just as long as you know you got me
These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give you up
Can't hear them no, cause I...
I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
I've been here all night
(Been here all night, baby)
I've been here all day
(Been here all day, baby)
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
This the new style with the fresh type of flow
Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle
Come true yo, get you this type of blow
If you wanna menage I got a tricycle
All these bitches, flows is my mini-me
Body smoking, so they call me young Nicki chimney
Rappers in they feelings cause they feelin' me
Uh, I-I give zero fucks and I got zero chill in me
Kissing me, copped the blue box that say Tiffany
Curry with the shot, just tell 'em to call me Stephanie
Gun pop and I make my gum pop
I'm the queen of rap, young Ariana run pop
These friends keep talkin' way too much
Saying I should give him up
Can't hear them no, cause I...
I've been here all night
I've been here all day
And boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
I've been here all night
(Been here all night baby)
I've been here all day
(Been here all day baby)
Boy, got me walkin' side to side (side to side)
This the new style with the fresh type of flow
Wrist icicle, ride dick bicycle
Come true yo, get you this type of blow
If you wanna menage I got a tricycle
Now, Nicki has taken to twitter to tease the prospect of a joint album together. She tweeted a poll on Sunday (8th) asking fans “Should Ari & I do an album together” – which, to us at least, has an obvious answer.
34% of the 223,179 responders voted “YASSSSSSSSSSS”, another 50% voted “OMG YASSSSSSSSS btch tf!” … and some 16% of people we can’t get behind voted “Hmmmmm ”. It’s safe to say we’re saying 100% OMG YASSSSS - we NEED this to happen, it'd be something else.
Given how successful their recent two singles were, we wouldn’t be surprised if this project was already in the works! The two have had a long history together and have surely been talking about doing it for a long while!
Both artists already have albums of their own coming shortly – so if this collab is to come true we shouldn’t expect it any time tooooo soon, though we are keeping our fingers crossed.
Nicki’s new album Queen is arriving on the 10th of August, and Ariana’s Sweetener is coming only 7 days later on the 17th. We cannot wait for what else both artists have in store for us, and the new prospect of a collaborative joint album has got us TOO excited.
Need more of the duo? Check out Ariana's new track featuring Nicki 'The Light Is Coming' right HERE!