One Love Manchester: The Most Inspiring, Emotional Speeches

One Love Manchester was always going to be a night rife with emotion.

And while the performances were predictably incredible, it was some of the speeches that really blew us away, with everyone from Niall Horan to Miley Cyrus giving heartfelt, raw and moving messages of unity.

Pharrell

Scooter Braun

"I don't feel or smell or hear or see any fear in this building. All we feel tonight is love. Resilience. Positivity."

"Evil will test us. It will show its face again. But we will be ready. We will be great. We will be fearless and we will honour our children. Hatred will never win. Fear will never divide us because on this day, we stood with Manchester.”

David Beckham

"Tonight is about remembering those who suffered so much on that night, but also celebrating the spirit of this great city."

will.i.am

"All these people who are fearless, who came for love, who will not be separated."

Niall Horan

Miley Cyrus

"I'm addicted to this place. You make everyone from out of town feel so welcome... we love you. We're with you. The whole world is watching and I wanna dedicate this next song to you."

"Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for having all of us. I am so honoured to be at this incredible event surrounded by all you amazing people/ And for me the most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another - and look what we're doing right here."

