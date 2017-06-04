One Love Manchester's Most Incredible Duets

One Love Manchester offered up some bonkers-amazing performances, but what surprised us most (other than the Liam Gallagher cameo, and everyone's all-round amazingness) were the number of mind-melting performances.

As far as aural smorgasbords go, they don't get much more Mix-n-Matchy (or amazing) than these...

To donate from the UK, IRE & US, head to redcross.org.uk/love.

Miley Cyrus & Ariana Grande

Getty Images

Besties Miley and Ariana united for this powerful, beautiful version of their infamous Happy Hippie viral cover of Crowded House's 'Don't Dream It's Over'.

Amazing.

Ariana Grande & Parrs Wood High School Choir

The students from Parrs Wood High School choir who recorded a version of Ariana's 'My Everything' for charity this week stepped out on stage with the star for a duet that made us feel literally all the feels.

Particular shout-out to 12-year-old soloise Natasha-Rose Seth whose soaring vocals didn't leave a dry eye in the house.

Pharrell & Miley Cyrus

Mac Miller & Ariana Grande

It made us HAAAAAAPPY (sorry).

Ariana performed with beau Mac Miller on their collab 'The Way', before she teamed up to sing Miller's 'Dang!" - and it was as adorable as it was awesome.

WATCH MANCHESTER LOCALS TALK ABOUT THE ENDURING SPIRIT OF THEIR AMAZING CITY

Miley Cyrus & Black Eyed Peas

Getty images

will.i.am and his Black Eyed Peas bandmates stepped out on stage to reprise a fitting, and very timely rendition of their 2003 hit 'Where Is The Love?', with Miley singing Fergie's part. It was uplifting, moving and brilliant.

MTV stands strong with all of you in the fight against global terrorism. Recent attacks in Manchester UK, Kabul Afghanistan, Minya Egypt, Baghdad Iraq and London UK are reminders of the countless people who have lost their lives in terrorist acts, but the One Love benefit concert is a reminder to us all that we're always stronger together.

WATCH MANCHESTER'S PEOPLE TALK ABOUT ARIANA'S RETURN AND THE ONE LOVE MANCHESTER CONCERT