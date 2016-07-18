Pete Davidson Already Has A Tattoo Of His Pet Pig With Ariana Grande

Yep. It’s official. Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande may have actually adopted a pet pig and brought it to live with them in their $16million New York City apartment, as Pete now has the piglet tattooed on himself.

To be fair Pete seems to get a new tattoo that’s linked to his and Ari’s whirlwind romance every week, but this one’s particularly major as it involves a pig. Like, it just is.

Ari was in New York over the weekend taking selfies with her Starbucks, and it looks like Pete was with her as his tattoo artist posted a snap on Instagram of his new ink.

NYC-based tattoo artist Maria Mariah posted the pic with the caption: “Thanks Pete,” and even though that’s not an outright shout out, the massive ‘Davidson’ tattoo on his ribcage is a bit of a giveaway. Two plus two and all that.

If you remember, Maria was the artist behind Ari’s Spirited Away tattoo that she got last month. She’s clearly becoming a favourite of the couple.

And a tattoo in honour of their new pet has to mean this pig is for life and not just on loan. Which is what the world was totally hoping for.

But the best part is the name. It looks like Piggy Smallz is an official Grande. Or Davidson. Oh, or Grande-Davidson. Got it.

Ari first dropped some snaps of the new addition to their little fam on Instagram, sharing pictures of the piglet resting on her shoulder and on what appears to be Pete’s chest. Love.

Surprisingly, they’re not the only Hollywood couple to have adopted a pet pig either as Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus have also jumped on the bandwagon. Albeit a couple of years ago now. But still, pet pigs are a thing.

Can we put them on Swarovski encrusted leads?

