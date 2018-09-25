Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande

Pete Davidson has opened up about his relationship with Ariana Grande and revealed that he’s been the victim of death threats ever since their engagement was first announced.

The SNL comedian participated in an interview on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show, where he claimed that a troll actually threatened his life after learning about their relationship.

“I got a death threat. Someone wanted to shoot me in the face because she’s so hot. Do you know how insane that is? I was like, “Am I that ugly that people want to shoot me in the face?”‘

He also joked about how their romance first got off the ground: “Before we started dating, I went through a list of really hot guys on the internet and I was like, “Are you sure?” I was like “Here is all of One Direction. Are you sure?” I scrolled through everybody.”

At the time, he had recently parted ways with girlfriend Cazzie David and Ariana had announced her split from Mac Miller: “Timing, I feel like, is everything and we both were in a similar situation at the same time," he said.

For her part, Ariana recently said of their relationship: “It’s just, like, a feeling. I know that’s so cheesy, people are always like, ‘When you know, you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah. Whatever. OK.’ I mean, he ticks every box and it gets better every day. And I’m very grateful.”

Pete added that they’re currently working on their wedding plans and said that he feels “so f**king lucky” to be able to call Ariana his future wife.