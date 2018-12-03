Pete Davidson Reveals Heartbreaking Extent Of Bullying He's Faced Since Ariana Grande Split

Pete Davidson just discussed the aftermath of his split from Ariana Grande in a lengthy Instagram post.

The SNL star took to the app to share a message he wrote in his notes, shining a light on the heartbreaking extent of bullying he's faced since the breakup.

"I've kept my mouth shut. Never mentioned any names, never said a word about anyone or anything. I'm trying to understand how when something happens to a guy the whole entire world just trashed him without any facts or frame of reference," he began.

Pete added: "Especially in today's climate where everyone loves to be offended and upset it truly is mind boggling."

Pete went on to remind people that he's been open about suffering from suicidal thoughts in the past, and he's been outspoken about his BPD.

"I've been getting online bullied and in public by people for 9 months. I've spoken about BPD and being suicidal publicly only in the hopes that it will help bring awareness and help kids like myself who don't want to be on this earth."

He continued: "No matter how hard the internet or anyone tries to make me kill myself. I won't. I'm upset I even have to say this. To all those holding me down and seeing this for what it is - I see you and I love you."

The comedian signed off his letter with "Pete," and captioned the post with a single blue heart.

Aside from a few brief mentions of Ariana on SNL, this is the first time Pete has spoken about the aftermath of his split from Ari.

Following the release of Ari's music video "Thank u, next," it's pretty clear that there is no bad blood between the pair - and Ariana's manager has also come out in defence of Pete's character.

Scooter Braun wrote in a comment: "Pete is a good dude," before adding: "No one has hate for this guy and he is a stand-up guy. Show respect because trust me everyone on this side knows he deserves it and wishes him well."

Pete certainly doesn't deserve to be dragged by anyone just because he dated someone and it didn't work out.

Everyone should remember to be kind and thoughtful, always, as you never know what someone is going through.