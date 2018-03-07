Pharrell Showers Ariana Grande with Praise in Ask Anything Chat

It's no secret that, as well as being an excellent artist, Pharrell Williams is one of the hottest producers in music. From Britney and Justin Timberlake to Camila Cabello and Beyoncé, he's been involved in some of the biggest records in recent pop history.

And now he's working on Ariana Grande's new record. Not only that but he just praised her new album in an interview.

NO. WE'RE NOT JOKING. PHARELL HAS NOTHING BUT KIND WORDS TO SAY ABOUT ARIANA'S NEW MUSIC.

Rumours that the two legends were working together, emerged early last year and Pharell has since confirmed that he is heavily involved in the 'Problem' hitmaker's new project. Speaking to Ask Anything Chat this week, he teased what we can expect.

"It's so cool and whenever talking about new music we always say things like 'it's next level, it's a new chapter [but this is different]". “When you hear it, you will feel it. This music was made with kinesthetic purpose. If we couldn’t feel it, it didn’t make it.”

.@Pharrell on #AG4: “When you hear it, you will feel it. This music was made with kinesthetic purpose. If we couldn’t feel it, it didn’t make it.” pic.twitter.com/Q7Phd3ktez — Ariana Grande Today (@ArianaTodayNet) March 6, 2018

It's okay we're crying too. It sounds like Ariana is about to release her best album yet and we cannot wait to hear it.

Over the weekend Ariana shared a photo on her Instastory of her team listening to AG4 and her manager Scooter Braun tagged the 'Into You' star in an Instastory with the caption 'wow wow wow'. Not only that but TMZ claimed that the LP is finished.

They also reported that the album is a "masterpiece", half produced by Pharell and half produced by Max Martin.

As it stands Ariana is yet to reveal anything official about the new project.

Fingers crossed that she makes an announcement in the next few days.

We need AG4 in our lives now!

Words: Sam Prance