20 Music Videos That (Should've) Got Everyone Talking In 2018

The mid-2010s saw music videos taking a dip in cultural importance as streaming re-mapped the ways we intake music, however by the end of 2018 we have witnessed an incredible shift that has refocused our attention to music videos.

From Childish Gambino to Ariana Grande, music videos have been used to transform and elevate songs to push them to the top of charts, either with an all-in-one debut or following TRL levels of anticipation that result in record-breaking views.

Some of the year's best visuals have retold history, recreated movies, made bold statements about social politics - from gun violence to misogynistic behaviours - and expanded representation to create true moments of triumph for underrepresented communities, with the #20GAYTEEN movement being a particular highlight.

A few broke records, some made international headlines and others have already become cult classics among music fans with taste, despite not dominating the trending topics.

Now, without further ado, here we are...

Dave - 'Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)'

Dave and Fredo made UK chart history when their collaboration 'Funky Friday' debuted at Number 1 on the Singles Chart, largely in part thanks to the song's flashy accompanying visual. The music video shows the two rappers flexing in a slick mansion with a furry friend, and accompanied by a stunning model and an abundance of flowers in a gorgeous green house. Aesthetics on a hundred for a next-level banger.

Drake - 'Nice for What'

Drake delivered three blockbuster videos for three massive singles this year, although our favourite has to be the celebratory 'Nice for What'. Enlisting an array of A-list women - including Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jourdan Dunn, Letitia Wright and Emma Roberts, to name only a few - the video puts the ladies' anthem into reality, showing them all living their best lives to the banger in a number of different bad-ass set-ups. Watch the breakdown!

Bruno Mars - 'Finesse [Remix] (feat. Cardi B)'

We should've known 2018 was going to be a big year for music videos when Bruno Mars and Cardi B dropped this one back in January. Paying homage to In Living Color, 'Finesse' was an instant classic: memorable, meme-able, dripping in style, nostalgia by the dozen, and with choreography for days, the video is still as feel-good as it was on the first watch.

Dua Lipa & Silk City - 'Electricity'

Dua Lipa proved herself to be the new princess of pop videos with 2017's 'New Rules' and continued her rule this year. 'Electricity', her collaboration with Silk City - a.k.a Mark Ronson and Diplo - cemented her as a top-tier pop girl and showcased her money-can't-buy star quality with its sexy, carefree, dance-heavy visual. Never underestimate the power of a wig.

Calvin Harris & Sam Smith - 'Promises'

Calvin Harris and Sam Smith turned their Number 1 single 'Promises' into a huge queer anthem with its vogue-centring party video. Smith kicks it with club kids of all kinds to get down underneath the disco lights in the uber-stylish clip that looks like what we imagine a '90s night in a New York gay club to look like. Basically, it's everything.

BTS are living in 3018. The K-Pop superstars' global takeover brought us some of their biggest videos yet, including the record-breaking 'Idol'. Our boys serve up major dance routines in an ever-changing world that takes them from an in-sea fish bowl to the gates of heaven. Forget Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, this BTS video game is the best ever and simultaneously all of the style inspo we need.

Halsey - 'Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)'

It's not every day you see two of your favourite pop stars covered in blood in a boxing ring but Halsey decided to get real for her 'Strangers' video. Co-directed by the singer, her collaboration with Lauren Jauregui illustrated a toxic relationship by showing the fictional lovers battle it out in the ring, y'know, Rocky Balboa style. Well, Rocky Balboa but make it badass women.

Troye Sivan showcased a newfound confidence in this year's music videos, from 'My My My!''s gloriously queer themes to his colourful dress up in 'Bloom'. The Australian superstar's gorgeous visual for 'Bloom' is a celebration of sorts, showing a young queer man comfortable in expressing himself through a number of stunning #lewks and generally living his best life, providing us with some much-needed summer wardrobe inspo along the way.

Little Mix - 'Strip (feat. Sharaya J)'

Don't f--k with Little Mix. Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie took control of their narrative this year with their incredible fifth album LM5 and their music video for single 'Strip' was their way of saying enough is enough to their naysayers. The empowering video puts women of all body types, sizes and races on display while they - literally - embody the cruel taunts they've had to endure throughout their career, finally comfortable and confident enough in their own skin to ignore it all while putting the ones who criticise on blast. Funnily enough, some of those nameless people weren't too happy about it but the world and Ariana Grande had their back. Amazing.

Cardi B - 'Be Careful'

Cardi B continued to dominate the music industry in 2018 with tracks 'I Like It' and 'Girls Like You', however her most overlooked release is the brilliant 'Be Careful'. The scalding track received a worthy video, a Lady Gaga-sized mini-movie that provides a warning to men, specifically, not to mess with her. It also put her on the map as a fashion risk-taker and let the world know she should be cast in the next Kill Bill movie. Can you imagine?

Hayley Kiyoko - 'What I Need (feat. Kehlani)'

Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani should've been the power couple of the year. They were, at least, when it comes to music videos. The two singers gave us a super-real relationship for their (massively underrated) duet 'What I Need'. Directed by Hayley herself, the stars made fan-fiction come true as they became fictional lovers for the clip, filled with drama, love and a whole lotta lovin'.

Similar to Troye Sivan, Years & Years' sophomore era has shown lead singer Olly Alexander much more confidently queer. The first chapter of their Palo Santo music video series, 'Sanctify' introduced us to their sci-fi universe where human Olly serves as the world's all-singing, all-chair dancing entertainer. Borrowing from Britney's 'Stronger', the young pop icon delivers an epic solo dance routine with sex appeal to boot.

Now, Olly wasn't the only queer Brit giving it their all this year as, MNEK undeniably smashed 2018. Released in March, 'Tongue' captured the moment a star was born (or re-born, considering his decade-long success). The solo star arrived hair-whipping, eye-f--king and voguing in eye-popping 'fits with a crew of dancers as he threw an exclusive dinner party. Have you ever seen a room of more gorgeous people, btw? Forever obsessed.

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - 'All the Stars'

Reuniting with famed director Dave Meyers, Kendrick Lamar proved himself to be one of the most exciting visual artists in the music industry yet again with the stunning video for 'All the Stars' with SZA. Powerful imagery inspired by Black Panther - the song lead the soundtrack, also produced by Lamar - and jaw-dropping shots of both artists (SZA in that ever-changing star room? Wow) make this video one of the most breathtaking of the year.

Ariana Grande - 'God is a woman'

Prior to her Earth-shattering end-of-year blockbuster, Ariana Grande took things to a new level with 'God is a woman'. Besides giving a 'Toxic'-level signature scene with the nude-in-a-lilac-pool sequence, Ari used historical landmarks to retell history with woman at the forefront, had the actual Queen of Pop Madonna provide an epic voiceover, literally broke the glass ceiling, and essentially made an all-women universe, which we wish we could exist in every day. Let's be real, we already do.

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan - '1999'

The first of two videos on this list to recreate iconic films for its concept, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan reimagined the '90s with themselves at centre stage for their brilliant '1999' video. Titanic, the Spice Girls, Steve Jobs, Skechers, 'The Real Slim Shady', TLC, the Backstreet Boys, Nokia phones, American Beauty, The Sims, *NSYNC, The Matrix, Marilyn Manson and The Blair Witch Project (and breathe): this homage to the '90s is one of the most accurate and real AF to ever be done. Incredible.

Janelle Monáe - 'Pynk'

Before Ariana's lilac pool, there was Janelle Monáe's pussy pants. The vagina trousers that shook the world are only one small part of her lush 'Pynk' video, a celebration of woman with special focus of their unique powers. Joined by Tessa Thompson and a group of other women, Janelle throws a slumber party in the desert - why not? - that perfectly matches the carefree vibe of the anthem itself.

Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'

"Where were you when you first watched Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' video?" is a legitimate question people will probably ask in twenty years. Hell, even five. 'Broke the internet' is a pretty tired out phase by now but this hyper-political video truly did thanks to its fearlessness in calling out America for its everlasting affair with gun violence and protection of guns over people, with his immediately GIF-able shimmy dance moves happening against a hautning backdrop of several shootings. It's brave, raw, real and completely necessary. A classic.

The Carters - 'APESH*T'

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made history this year when they shot the video for their joint single 'APESH*T' in The Louvre. Oh, it's only the most famous and prestigious art museum in the world - it's the home of the Mona Lisa - and here is the ultimate power couple Bey-Z posing in front of the painting itself, actually managing to distract viewers from the actual Mona Lisa. Iconic. The couple recreate historical art to place the power in their blackness, thus making art while surrounded by ridiculously famous art. It's all very Inception; it's gorgeous, and it's a party.

Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'

At last, we have the biggest music video of the year. Following the longest 14-day turnaround from production to release, live-tweeted by the singer herself who couldn't stop dropping teasers, Ariana Grande released the hilarious, feel-good video for her Number 1 single 'thank u, next' in November. Recreating classic 'chick flicks' from the early noughties - Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going On 30 and Legally Blonde - to create a major pop culture moment paid off as the video broke both the VEVO and YouTube records for most views within 24 hours, clocking in at over 50 million views. Sheesh!

The unbelievable attention to detail that went into the video is crazy, the famous cameos from the original actors reprising their roles, Kris Jenner playing Regina George's mom, Troye Sivan being pushed into a locker, her saying Big Sean "could still get it" in her burn book, and the joke segment all about the size of Pete Davidson's ("HUUUUUUGE") dick. It's easily the best video of the year, never mind the most joyous, and we thank Ari from the bottom of our hearts for centring pop culture around the premiere of a music video again. What a time to be alive.