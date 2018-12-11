20 Music Videos That (Should've) Got Everyone Talking In 2018
From videos shot in The Louvre to perfect homages to Hollywood and more, it was a big year for the music video...
The mid-2010s saw music videos taking a dip in cultural importance as streaming re-mapped the ways we intake music, however by the end of 2018 we have witnessed an incredible shift that has refocused our attention to music videos.
From Childish Gambino to Ariana Grande, music videos have been used to transform and elevate songs to push them to the top of charts, either with an all-in-one debut or following TRL levels of anticipation that result in record-breaking views.
Some of the year's best visuals have retold history, recreated movies, made bold statements about social politics - from gun violence to misogynistic behaviours - and expanded representation to create true moments of triumph for underrepresented communities, with the #20GAYTEEN movement being a particular highlight.
A few broke records, some made international headlines and others have already become cult classics among music fans with taste, despite not dominating the trending topics.
Now, without further ado, here we are...
Dave - 'Funky Friday (feat. Fredo)'
Game
At this age, how are them man still hating?
My young boy in a different country
But he ain't ever been on vacation
One hand on the girl I'm dating
One hand on the cash I'm making
We come through like Funky Friday
And have all of your mandem skating
I came in, 550 on trainers
Island girl amazing, could be Bajan, Trini or Haitian
She got a bag with flowers
If the trainers match I'll take it
Me and bro just shut down Gucci
Had the whole of the shop floor waiting
Who's that girl in the line
With the big behind that's looking all tempting?
If her friend is a dead ting
Take one for the team with a bredrin
Two peng tings at the entrance
Want attention but a man can't let them
She must think I'm a reverend
You ain't coming here getting redemption, no way
At this age, how are them man still hating?
My young boy in a different country
But he ain't ever been on vacation
One hand on the girl I'm dating
One hand on the cash I'm making
We come through like Funky Friday
And have all of your mandem skating
I see dem man skating now, I'm talking about running their legs
My youngens in country plugging the Z
He can't even buck me till nothing is left
I flooded my right, I flooded my left
I'm ducking your wife, I'm ducking the feds
The bell on the trap, it's buzzing again
But still I ain't trying to get busted by feds
Look man I ain't caught the bus in a sec'
It's me and my rambo cutting through West
The way that I went and just flooded my neck
I'm shocked that I ain't gotta struggle for breath
With me and the missus be going on dates
She's holding the dipper, I'm holding her waist
Just see some pigs moving low in the mains
So I phone up my nigga and told him the plate
Tell a peng girl you can HMU
I don't wanna cuddle and H-U-G
And I'm still shopping in HMV
For all of my niggas in HMP
Heard you got a girl going DMU
If I DM'd you would she DM me?
Young black brudda I'm a stylish g
Man I put the IC in IC3
They tell me I'm gifted in rap
Nothing was nice, used to live in the trap
Now if I go ask that chick for her snap
I can bet money she's giving me that
I'm always in Harrods, I'm filling the bag
Them niggas ain't winners, them niggas are mad
Gyal at my vids and them bitches are bad
They get picked in the foreigns and ditched in the cab
Game
At this age, how are them man still hating?
My young boy in a different country
But he ain't ever been on vacation
One hand on the girl I'm dating
One hand on the cash I'm making
We come through like Funky Friday
And have all of your mandem skating
Dave and Fredo made UK chart history when their collaboration 'Funky Friday' debuted at Number 1 on the Singles Chart, largely in part thanks to the song's flashy accompanying visual. The music video shows the two rappers flexing in a slick mansion with a furry friend, and accompanied by a stunning model and an abundance of flowers in a gorgeous green house. Aesthetics on a hundred for a next-level banger.
Drake - 'Nice for What'
Hold on, hold on
I keep lettin' you back in (you back in)
How can I, explain myself?
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
(Lil Weezyana shit)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
(Murda on the beat)
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Care for me, care for me, I know you care for me
(A song for y'all to cut up to, you know?)
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me (yeah)
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Everybody get your mothafuckin' roll on
I know shorty and she doesn't want no slow song
Had a man last year, life goes on
Haven't let that thing loose, girl, in so long
You've been inside, know you like to lay low
I've been peepin' what you bringin' to the table
Workin' hard, girl, everything paid for
First-last, phone bill, car note, cable
With your phone out, gotta hit them angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life, yeah
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand, you got a hunnid bands
You got a baby Benz, you got some bad friends
High school pics, you was even bad then
You ain't stressin' off no lover in the past tense
You already had them
Work at 8 A.M., finish 'round five
Hoes talk down, you don't see 'em outside
Yeah, they don't really be the same offline
You know dark days, you know hard times
Doin' overtime for the last month
Saturday, call the girls, get 'em gassed up
Gotta hit the club, gotta make that ass jump
Gotta hit the club like you hit them mothafuckin' angles
With your phone out, snappin' like you Fabo
And you showin' off, but it's alright
And you showin' off, but it's alright (alright!)
It's a short life
Uh-huh! (Oh yeah!)
These hoes! (They mad!)
Your boy! (I had!)
I made! (Watch the breakdown)
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta make that jump, gotta make that, gotta, gotta make that
Gotta, gotta, gotta g-g-gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta
Gotta, g-g-gotta, gotta, gotta make that jump, jump (let's go)
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up, bend it over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, over, over, over, over, lift it up
Make that jump, jump
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
Bend it over, lift it up (make that jump, jump)
That's a real one in your reflection
Without a follow, without a mention
You really pipin' up on these niggas
You gotta be nice for what to these niggas?
I understand
Care for me, care for me, you said you'd care for me
There for me, there for me, said you'd be there for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd cry for me
Gotta hit the club like you hit them, hit them, hit them angles
It's a short life, yeah
Cry for me, cry for me, you said you'd die for me
Give to me, give to me, why won't you live for me?
Drake delivered three blockbuster videos for three massive singles this year, although our favourite has to be the celebratory 'Nice for What'. Enlisting an array of A-list women - including Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jourdan Dunn, Letitia Wright and Emma Roberts, to name only a few - the video puts the ladies' anthem into reality, showing them all living their best lives to the banger in a number of different bad-ass set-ups. Watch the breakdown!
Bruno Mars - 'Finesse [Remix] (feat. Cardi B)'
Diamonds up and down my chain (aha)
Cardi B, straight stuntin', can't tell me nothin'
Bossed up and I changed the game (you see me?)
It's my big Bronx boogie, got all them girls shook (shook)
My big fat ass got all them boys hooked (hooked)
I went from dollar bills, now we poppin' rubber bands (ha)
Bruno sang to me while I do my money dance like ayy
Flexin' on the 'Gram like ayy
Hit the Lil' Jon, okay (okay), okay (okay)
Oh yeah, we drippin' in finesse and getting paid, ow
Ooh, don't we look good together?
There's a reason why they watch all night long (all night long)
Yeah, I know we'll turn heads forever (forever)
So tonight, I'm gonna show you off
When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
Now slow it down for me, baby
'Cause I love the way it feels when we grind
Yeah, our connection's so magnetic on the floor
Nothing can stop us tonight
When I'm walkin' with you
I watch the whole room change
Baby, that's what you do
No, my baby, don't play
Blame it on my confidence
Oh, blame it on your measurements
Shut that shit down on sight
That's right
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
Fellas, grab your ladies if your lady fine
Tell her she the one, she the one for life
Ladies, grab your fellas and let's do this right (do this right)
If you're on one like me in mind (ow!)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us? (ayy)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (yeah)
Girl, we got it goin' on
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on (hey)
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy? (feels so good on you)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
We out here drippin' in finesse (we drippin' on them)
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it
We out here drippin' in finesse with my baby
It don't make no sense
Out here drippin' in finesse
You know it, you know it (yeah, you know we got it goin' on)
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
Girl, we got it
Don't it feel so good to be us, ayy?
Yeah, we got it goin' on, got it goin' on
You know it, you know it
We should've known 2018 was going to be a big year for music videos when Bruno Mars and Cardi B dropped this one back in January. Paying homage to In Living Color, 'Finesse' was an instant classic: memorable, meme-able, dripping in style, nostalgia by the dozen, and with choreography for days, the video is still as feel-good as it was on the first watch.
Dua Lipa & Silk City - 'Electricity'
Even electricity can't compare to what I feel
When I'm with you
Ooh, baby
Giving up my ghost for you
And now I'm see-through
You give me a feeling, feeling so strong
I know you've been treating, treating yourself wrong
So let me care for you
Ooh, baby
I'ma love you differently
I'll give you electricity
Give it to you
And even if I could
I wouldn't turn on you
And I would stop the world for you, you know
I wanted to let you know, I'll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
Even if I could
I wouldn't turn on you
And I would stop the world for you and I
I want to let you know
I'll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
All I see is you, lately
Wide awake and in my dreams
I see your face so vividly
I don't know what I'd do
Ooh, baby
If you only saw a friend in me
I'd be bittersweet
You give me a feeling, feeling so strong
I know you've been treating, treating yourself wrong
So let me care for you
Ooh, baby
I'ma love you differently
I'll give you electricity
Give it to you
And even if I could
I wouldn't turn on you
And I would stop the world for you, you know
I wanted to let you know
I'll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
Even if I could
I wouldn't turn on you
And I would stop the world for you and I
I want to let you know
I'll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
I feel electric, baby
So electric, baby
Wanna let you know, let you know, ooh
I think I'm ready, baby
I think I'm ready, now
Electricity, I'm falling in to you
I feel electric, baby
(I want it, I need it)
So electric, baby
(This current between us)
Wanna let you know, let you know
(This flow, this feeling tonight)
I think I'm ready, baby
(I want it, I need it)
I think I'm ready, now
(This current between us)
Electricity, I'm falling in to you
(This flow, this feeling tonight)
And even if I could
I wouldn't turn on you
And I would stop the world for you, you know
I want to let you know
I'll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
Even if I could
I wouldn't turn on you
And I would stop the world for you and I
I want to let you know
I'll never let this feeling go
This love has no ceiling, I cannot deny
I feel electric, baby
So electric, baby
Wanna let you know, let you know
(I want it, I need it)
I think I'm ready, baby
(This current between us)
I think I'm ready, now
(This flow, this feeling)
Electricity (Woohoo)
I feel electric, baby
So electric, baby
Wanna let you know, let you know
I think I'm ready, baby
I think I'm ready, now
Electricity
Dua Lipa proved herself to be the new princess of pop videos with 2017's 'New Rules' and continued her rule this year. 'Electricity', her collaboration with Silk City - a.k.a Mark Ronson and Diplo - cemented her as a top-tier pop girl and showcased her money-can't-buy star quality with its sexy, carefree, dance-heavy visual. Never underestimate the power of a wig.
Calvin Harris & Sam Smith - 'Promises'
Not to judge what I'm doin'
Are you high enough?
To excuse that I'm ruined
'Cause I'm ruined
Is it late enough?
For you to come and stay over
'Cause we're free to love
So tease me, hmmm
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
Tonight
(You're everything tonight)
Is it loud enough?
'Cause my body is calling for you, calling for you
I need someone, to do the things that I do, hmmm
I'm heating up, energy's taking control
I'm speeding up
My heartbeat's dancing alone
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
Tonight
(You're everything tonight)
'Cause I need your green light
Day and night, say that you're mine
'Cause I need your green light
Day and night, say that you're mine
Say that you're mine
Say that you're mine
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
I make no promises, I can't do golden rings
But I'll give you everything (tonight)
Magic is in the air, there ain't no science here
So come get your everything (tonight)
Tonight
Calvin Harris and Sam Smith turned their Number 1 single 'Promises' into a huge queer anthem with its vogue-centring party video. Smith kicks it with club kids of all kinds to get down underneath the disco lights in the uber-stylish clip that looks like what we imagine a '90s night in a New York gay club to look like. Basically, it's everything.
BTS - 'Idol'
BTS are living in 3018. The K-Pop superstars' global takeover brought us some of their biggest videos yet, including the record-breaking 'Idol'. Our boys serve up major dance routines in an ever-changing world that takes them from an in-sea fish bowl to the gates of heaven. Forget Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, this BTS video game is the best ever and simultaneously all of the style inspo we need.
Halsey - 'Strangers (feat. Lauren Jauregui)'
'Cause it's more intimate, than she thinks we should get
She doesn't look me in the eyes anymore
Too scared of what she'll see, somebody holding me
When I wake up all alone
And I'm thinking of your skin
I remember, I remember what you told me
Said that we're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
We're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
She doesn't call me on the phone anymore
She's never listening, she says it's innocent
She doesn't let me have control anymore
I must've crossed a line, I must've lost my mind
When I wake up all alone
And I'm thinking of your skin
I remember, I remember what you told me
Said that we're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
We're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
I miss the mornings with you laying in my bed
I miss the memories replaying in my head
I miss the thought of a forever, you and me
But all you're missing is my body, oh
Said we're not lovers (we're not lovers)
'Cause we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
We're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all (anything)
To feel anything at all
To feel anything at all
(You lost it)
(You lost it)
(You lost it)
It's not every day you see two of your favourite pop stars covered in blood in a boxing ring but Halsey decided to get real for her 'Strangers' video. Co-directed by the singer, her collaboration with Lauren Jauregui illustrated a toxic relationship by showing the fictional lovers battle it out in the ring, y'know, Rocky Balboa style. Well, Rocky Balboa but make it badass women.
Troye Sivan - 'Bloom'
I've got so much to show ya
The fountains and the waters
Are begging just to know ya
And it's true, babe
I've been saving this for you, baby
I guess it's something like a fun fair
Put gas into the motor
And boy, I'll meet you right there
We'll ride the roller coaster
'Cause it's true, babe
I've been saving this for you, baby
I need you to, tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Now it's the perfect season
Yeah, let's go for it this time
We're dancing with the trees and
I've waited my whole life
It's true, baby
I've been saving this for you, baby
I need you to, tell me right before it goes down
Promise me you'll, hold my hand if I get scared now
Might tell you to, take a second, baby, slow it down
You should know I, you should know I
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Just for you
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Baby, baby, I've been saving this for you, baby
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
Come on, baby, play me like a love song
Every time it comes on, I get this sweet desire
Yeah I bloom, I bloom just for you
I bloom, just for you
(Just for you)
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
(Just for you)
I bloom just for you
I bloom just for you
Troye Sivan showcased a newfound confidence in this year's music videos, from 'My My My!''s gloriously queer themes to his colourful dress up in 'Bloom'. The Australian superstar's gorgeous visual for 'Bloom' is a celebration of sorts, showing a young queer man comfortable in expressing himself through a number of stunning #lewks and generally living his best life, providing us with some much-needed summer wardrobe inspo along the way.
Little Mix - 'Strip (feat. Sharaya J)'
'Cause I love what's under it
Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it
(Jiggle all this weight, yeah
You know I love all of this)
Finally love me naked, sexiest when I'm confident
You say I ain't pretty
Well, I say I'm beautiful, it's my committee
Say we too provocative
Still look at me, look at me, look at me, yeah
Come for my girls, you blind
Daily Mail ratin', mañana a la noche
I don't owe you nothin'
Nah, I don't give a, no, not anymore
(Ah-ooh)
If you got little boobs, love it, love it
Love it, love it, love it
If you got a big ass, grab it, grab it grab it
Grab it, grab it (Ah-ooh)
If you got nothing, babe, rock it
It's your life, go get it, if you want it
Up in the mirror like, "Aw, yeah"
Lovin' my figure like, "Aw, yeah"
When I'm slim or I'm thick, I'm like, "Aw, yeah"
Swear I'ma kill 'em like ah
Strip!
Take off all my make-up
'Cause I love what's under it
Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it
Strip!
Jiggle all this weight, yeah
You know I love all of this
Finally love me naked, sexiest when I'm confident
(Ah, ah, ah, ah)
StrIp
I ain't scared anymore
My body outta control (Strip!)
Baby, I know that you love dis, dis, dis, dis
I know I'm a hot bitch, bitch
Gotta do what you want
If they love it or they don't (Strip!)
I know you ain't ready for dis, dis, dis, dis
Baby, take it off (Strip!)
Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Da-da-da, da-da-da-da-da
Love who you wanna
Don't give a damn if it's a man or a woman
Wanna talk about colour?
It's the skin that I'm in, yeah
I get from my mama (Uh-huh)
I'm a woman, don't test me
Baby, I'm growing, my stretch-marks are sexy
I don't owe you nothing
Nah, I don't give a, no, not anymore
(Ah-ooh)
If you got little boobs, love it, love it
Love it, love it, love it (Facts)
If you got a big ass, grab it, grab it grab it
Grab it, grab it (Ah-ooh, fat)
If you got nothing, babe, rock it
It's your life, go get it, if you want it
Strip!
Take off all my make-up
'Cause I love what's under it (Huh!)
Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it
Strip!
Jiggle all this weight, yeah
You know I love all of this
Finally love me naked
Sexiest when I'm confident (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
(Strip!)
I ain't scared anymore
My body outta control (Strip!)
Baby, I know that you love dis, dis, dis, dis
I know I'm a hot bitch, bitch (Strip!)
Gotta do what you want (Girl, yes)
If they love it or they don't (That's right)
I know you ain't ready for dis, dis, dis, dis (Sharaya J)
Baby, take it off
First of all, you got to love who you are
Don't less social media tear you apart
H.B.I.C., I'm Benji in charge
I'm ready and I got a hundred bars
I don't care if you got a hundred cars
I don't care if you got a hundred mil'
'Cause even if you had a hundred deals
That money won't buy you what confidence will
Skrrt, pull up with the drip (With the drip)
Got juice (Got juice), take a sip (Take a sip)
I'm so (Uh-huh) serious (What, what?)
Lil' Mix in a mix period (Period)
Still a cover girl, even with no makeup
Live your best life, even with your A-cups
I don't gotta act, I just gotta be me
Put me on a track, I'ma ride like Kiki (Ayy)
Strip!
Take off all my make-up
'Cause I love what's under it
Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it
Strip!
Jiggle all this weight, yeah
You know I love all of this
Finally love me naked, sexiest when I'm confident
Take off all my make-up
'Cause I love what's under it
Rub off all your words, don't give a uh, I'm over it
(Ah, ah, ah, ah)
Strip!
Jiggle all this weight, yeah, you know I love all of this
Finally love me naked
Sexiest when I'm- (Ah, ah, ah, ah)
Strip!
Don't f--k with Little Mix. Jesy, Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie took control of their narrative this year with their incredible fifth album LM5 and their music video for single 'Strip' was their way of saying enough is enough to their naysayers. The empowering video puts women of all body types, sizes and races on display while they - literally - embody the cruel taunts they've had to endure throughout their career, finally comfortable and confident enough in their own skin to ignore it all while putting the ones who criticise on blast. Funnily enough, some of those nameless people weren't too happy about it but the world and Ariana Grande had their back. Amazing.
Cardi B - 'Be Careful'
Cardi B continued to dominate the music industry in 2018 with tracks 'I Like It' and 'Girls Like You', however her most overlooked release is the brilliant 'Be Careful'. The scalding track received a worthy video, a Lady Gaga-sized mini-movie that provides a warning to men, specifically, not to mess with her. It also put her on the map as a fashion risk-taker and let the world know she should be cast in the next Kill Bill movie. Can you imagine?
Hayley Kiyoko - 'What I Need (feat. Kehlani)'
Running me around got me frustrated
No, that's why I've been laying low
If you wanna make it work, baby, gotta say it
Need a little more than participation
Or, I could go be on my own
So I would kiss, I'll lay with you
You broke, no, I can't fix you
I won't, no, I won't diss you
But babe, yeah, I might miss you
If you're cold and needed shelter
I'd hold you but not sweat ya
No, we're not together
But babe, I won't forget ya
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is for you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is to tell me that it's yours, no no no
And who you do it for, no no no
Need you to be sure, no no no
No, no
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
When we're all alone, girl, you wanna own it
When we're with the fam, you don't wanna show it
Oh, you're tryna keep us on the low
I only want a girl who ain't afraid to love me
Not a metaphor of what we really could be
Oh, I ain't putting on a show
So I would kiss, I'll lay with you
You broke, no, I can't fix you
I won't, no, I won't diss you
But babe, yeah, I might miss you
If you're cold and needed shelter
I'd hold you but not sweat ya
No, we're not together
But babe, I won't forget ya
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is for you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is to tell me that it's yours, no no no
And who you do it for, no no no
Need you to be sure, no no no
No, no
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
We could be bigger and brighter than space
Ain't no running away
No, real loving is sure
The way that I love, there's no taking my place
Stare at you, right in your face
No, don't look away no more
I would kiss you, I'll lay with you
You broke, no, I can't fix you
I won't, no, I won't diss you
But babe, yeah, I might miss you
If you're cold and needed shelter
I'd hold you but not sweat ya
No, we're not together
But babe, I won't forget ya
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is for you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
For you to be sure, no no no
What I need, what I need, what I need
Is to tell me that it's yours, no no no
And who you do it for, no no no
Need you to be sure, no no no
No, no
Need you to be sure
Need you to be sure
Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani should've been the power couple of the year. They were, at least, when it comes to music videos. The two singers gave us a super-real relationship for their (massively underrated) duet 'What I Need'. Directed by Hayley herself, the stars made fan-fiction come true as they became fictional lovers for the clip, filled with drama, love and a whole lotta lovin'.
Years & Years - 'Sanctify'
When I-
When I pray
In the night, you come to me
'Cause I'm the one who knows who you are
Ooh
Give me your confession, saying
Lately, life's been tearing you apart
Now
Walk through the fire with you
'Cause I know how it can hurt
Being cut in two and afraid
So don't break (break)
Sanctify my body with pain (pain)
Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)
Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed
Sanctify my sins when I pray
When I pray
You don't have to be straight with me
I see what's underneath your mask
I'm a man like you, I breathe
The rituals of the dancer's dance
Oh, oh
And there's fire in you
And you know it's gonna hurt
Being cut in two and afraid
So don't break (break)
Sanctify my body with pain (pain)
Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)
Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed
Sanctify my sins when I pray
When I pray
You'll find redemption when all this is through
Father, forgive me for finding the truth
Love takes it's toll on me, I'm just like you
Maybe it's heavenly
Maybe it's heavenly
So don't break (break)
Sanctify my body with pain (pain)
Sanctify the love that you crave (crave)
Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed
Sanctify my sins when I pray
Sanctify my body with pain (sanctify, sanctify my sins)
Sanctify the love that you crave (sanctify)
Oh, and I won't, and I won't, and I won't be ashamed (sanctify)
Sanctify my sins when I pray
When I pray
When I pray
Similar to Troye Sivan, Years & Years' sophomore era has shown lead singer Olly Alexander much more confidently queer. The first chapter of their Palo Santo music video series, 'Sanctify' introduced us to their sci-fi universe where human Olly serves as the world's all-singing, all-chair dancing entertainer. Borrowing from Britney's 'Stronger', the young pop icon delivers an epic solo dance routine with sex appeal to boot.
MNEK - 'Tongue'
Mutual attraction
We both know there is something going on
There is something going on
Didn't wanna start this verse with those three little words
'Cause we both know there is something going on
But I don't wanna play it wrong
So I'm not gonna say it
No, I don't wanna say it
I don't know how you'll take it
So I'mma try not to say it
'Cause when I said it in the past
Each time it didn't last
So I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
No big deal explaining how I feel
I don't know why it has taken us so long
Why it's taking us so long
So much hestiation for that kinda conversation
We both know there is something going on now
But we don't wanna play it wrong
So I'm not gonna say it
So that's not to say it
I don't know how to take it
So I'mma try not to say it
'Cause when i said it in the past
Each time it didn't last
So I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
Tip of my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
Love's on your tongue
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
I should bite my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
You might be the one
You might be the one
(I think I love ya)
No, I'm not trying to say it
No, I don't wanna say it
I'mma try not to say it
But it feels like I might say it
So I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you
I think you're the one)
Now I'm putting both hands over my
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
I'm putting both hands over my mouth
I can only hope nothing's gonna come out, baby
But there it is on the tip of my tongue
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
Tip of my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
Love's on your tongue
Tippy two, tippy tea, tippy ta-ta-tongue
(I think I love you)
I should bite my tongue
Licky you, licky me, licky luh-luh-love
(I think I love you)
I think you're the one
Now, Olly wasn't the only queer Brit giving it their all this year as, MNEK undeniably smashed 2018. Released in March, 'Tongue' captured the moment a star was born (or re-born, considering his decade-long success). The solo star arrived hair-whipping, eye-f--king and voguing in eye-popping 'fits with a crew of dancers as he threw an exclusive dinner party. Have you ever seen a room of more gorgeous people, btw? Forever obsessed.
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - 'All the Stars'
Reuniting with famed director Dave Meyers, Kendrick Lamar proved himself to be one of the most exciting visual artists in the music industry yet again with the stunning video for 'All the Stars' with SZA. Powerful imagery inspired by Black Panther - the song lead the soundtrack, also produced by Lamar - and jaw-dropping shots of both artists (SZA in that ever-changing star room? Wow) make this video one of the most breathtaking of the year.
Ariana Grande - 'God is a woman'
You love it how I touch you, my one
When all is said and done
You'll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feeling that you can't fight, my one
It lingers when we're done
You'll believe God is a woman
I don't wanna waste no time, yeah
You ain't got a one-track mind, yeah
Have it any way you like, yeah
And I can tell that you know I know how I want it
Ain't nobody else can relate
Boy, I like that you ain't afraid
Baby, lay me down and let's pray
I'm tellin' you the way I like it, how I want it
(Yeah)
And I can be all the things you told me not to be
(Yeah)
When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing
(Yeah)
And he see the universe when I'm in company
It's all in me
You, you love it how I move you
You love it how I touch you, my one
When all is said and done
You'll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feeling that you can't fight, my one
It lingers when we're done
You'll believe God is a woman
I tell you all the things you should know
So baby, take my hands, save your soul
We can make it last, take it slow
And I can tell that you know I know how I want it, yeah
But you're different from the rest
And boy, if you confess, you might get blessed
See if you deserve what comes next
I'm telling you the way I like it, how I want it
(Yeah)
And I can be all the things you told me not to be
(Yeah)
When you try to come for me, I keep on flourishing
(Yeah)
And he see the universe when I'm in company
It's all in me
You, you love it how I move you
You love it how I touch you, my one
When all is said and done
You'll believe God is a woman
And I, I feel it after midnight
A feelin' that you can't fight, my one
It lingers when we're done
You'll believe God is a woman
(God is a woman)
Yeah, yeah
(God is a woman, yeah)
My one
(One)
When all is said and done
You'll believe God is a woman
You'll believe God
(God is a woman)
Oh, yeah
(God is a woman, yeah)
(One)
It lingers when we're done
You'll believe God is a woman
Prior to her Earth-shattering end-of-year blockbuster, Ariana Grande took things to a new level with 'God is a woman'. Besides giving a 'Toxic'-level signature scene with the nude-in-a-lilac-pool sequence, Ari used historical landmarks to retell history with woman at the forefront, had the actual Queen of Pop Madonna provide an epic voiceover, literally broke the glass ceiling, and essentially made an all-women universe, which we wish we could exist in every day. Let's be real, we already do.
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan - '1999'
Take a ride to my old neighborhood
I just wanna go back, sing, "Hit me baby, one more time"
Wanna go back, wanna go
Yeah, I just wanna go back
Nike Airs, All That
CD, old Mercedes
Drive 'round listening to Shady like, oh
Never under pressure, oh
Those days it was so much better, oh
Feelin' cool in my youth, relaxin'
No money, no problem
It was easy back then
Ooh, wish that we could go back in time, uh
Good memories
Ooh, maybe we could do it tonight
Tonight's the night
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Take a ride to my old neighborhood
I just wanna go back, sing, "Hit me baby, one more time"
Wanna go back, wanna go
Yeah, I remember back home
Best friends, all night, no phone
No cares, I was dumb and so young
My room singing Michael Jackson (Hee, hee)
Never under pressure, oh
Those days it was so much better, oh
Feelin' cool in my youth, I'm askin'
"Does anyone remember how we did it back then?"
Ooh, wish that we could go back in time, uh
Good memories
Ooh, maybe we could do it tonight
Tonight's the night
Ah, yeah
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Took a ride to my old neighborhood
I just wanna go back, sing, "Hit me baby, one more time"
Wanna go back, wanna go
Back to where we came from
Playin' air guitar on the roof
In the kitchen, up on the table
Like we had a beautiful view
I wanna go
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Ah, yeah
Back to 1999
I know those days are over but a boy can fantasize
'Bout JTT on MTV and when I close my e-e-eyes
And I'm right there, right there
And he's right there, right there
And we're right there, right there
Ah, ah, ah, I wanna go back
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Take a ride to my old neighborhood
I just wanna go back, sing, "Hit me baby, one more time"
Wanna go back, wanna go
Back to where we came from (Came from),
Playin' air guitar on the roof
In the kitchen, up on the table
Like we had a beautiful view
I wanna go
I just wanna go back, back to 1999
Go back, yeah, yeah
I just wanna go back, yeah back to 1999
Yeah, take me back to '99
The first of two videos on this list to recreate iconic films for its concept, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan reimagined the '90s with themselves at centre stage for their brilliant '1999' video. Titanic, the Spice Girls, Steve Jobs, Skechers, 'The Real Slim Shady', TLC, the Backstreet Boys, Nokia phones, American Beauty, The Sims, *NSYNC, The Matrix, Marilyn Manson and The Blair Witch Project (and breathe): this homage to the '90s is one of the most accurate and real AF to ever be done. Incredible.
Janelle Monáe - 'Pynk'
Pynk behind all of the doors, crazy
Pynk like the tongue that goes down, maybe
Pynk like the paradise found
Pynk when you're blushing inside, baby
Pynk is the truth you can't hide, maybe
Pynk like the folds of your brain, crazy
Pynk as we all go insane
So, here we are in the car
Leaving traces of us down the boulevard
I wanna fall through the stars
Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part
Let's count the ways we could make this last forever
Sunny, money, keep it funky
Touch your top and let it down
Yeah, somethin' like that, uh
Ah, somethin' like that, uh
Yeah, somethin' like that
'Cause boy it's cool
If you got blue
We got the pynk
Pynk like the lips around your, maybe
Pynk like the skin that's under, baby
Pynk where it's deepest inside, crazy
Pynk beyond forest and thighs
Pynk like the secrets you hide, maybe
Pynk like the lid of your eye, baby
Pynk is where all of it starts, crazy
Pynk like the halls of your heart
So, here we are in the car
Leaving traces of us down the boulevard
I wanna fall through the stars
Getting lost in the dark is my favourite part
Let's count the ways we could make this last forever
Sunny, money, keep it funky
Touch your top and let it down
Yeah, somethin' like that, uh
Ah, somethin' like that, ooh
Yeah, somethin' like that
'Cause boy it's cool
If you got blue
We got the pynk
Yeah, somethin' like that, uh
Ah, somethin' like that, uh
Yeah, somethin' like that
'Cause boy it's cool
If you got blue
We got the pynk
Pynk like the inside of your, baby
(We're all just pynk)
Pynk like the walls and the doors, maybe
(Deep inside, we're all just pynk)
Pynk like your fingers in my, maybe
Pynk is the truth you can't hide
Pynk like your tongue going 'round, baby
Pynk like the sun going down, maybe
Pynk like the holes in your heart, baby
Pynk is my favourite part
Before Ariana's lilac pool, there was Janelle Monáe's pussy pants. The vagina trousers that shook the world are only one small part of her lush 'Pynk' video, a celebration of woman with special focus of their unique powers. Joined by Tessa Thompson and a group of other women, Janelle throws a slumber party in the desert - why not? - that perfectly matches the carefree vibe of the anthem itself.
Childish Gambino - 'This Is America'
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, go, go away
We just wanna party
Party just for you
We just want the money
Money just for you (yeah)
I know you wanna party
Party just for free
Girl, you got me dancin' (girl, you got me dancin')
Dance and shake the frame (yeah)
We just wanna party (yeah)
Party just for you (yeah)
We just want the money (yeah)
Money just for you (you)
I know you wanna party (yeah)
Party just for free (yeah)
Girl, you got me dancin' (girl, you got me dancin', yeah)
Dance and shake the frame (ooh)
This is America
Don't catch you slippin' now
Don't catch you slippin' now
Look what I'm whippin' now
This is America (woo)
Don't catch you slippin' now
Don't catch you slippin' now
Look what I'm whippin' now
This is America (skrrt, skrrt, woo)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy)
Look how I'm livin' now
Police be trippin' now (woo)
Yeah, this is America (woo, ayy)
Guns in my area (word, my area)
I got the strap (ayy, ayy)
I gotta carry 'em
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go into this (ugh)
Yeah, yeah, this is guerilla (woo)
Yeah, yeah, I'ma go get the bag
Yeah, yeah, or I'ma get the pad
Yeah, yeah, I'm so cold like, yeah (yeah)
I'm so dope like, yeah (woo)
We gon' blow like, yeah (straight up, uh)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Black man
This is America (woo, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' now
(Woo, woo, don't catch you slippin', now)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy, woah)
Look what I'm whippin' now (Slime!)
This is America (yeah, yeah)
Don't catch you slippin' now (woah, ayy)
Don't catch you slippin' now (ayy, woo)
Look what I'm whippin' now (ayy)
Look how I'm geekin' out (hey)
I'm so fitted (I'm so fitted, woo)
I'm on Gucci (I'm on Gucci)
I'm so pretty (yeah, yeah)
I'm gon' get it (ayy, I'm gon' get it)
Watch me move (blaow)
This a celly (ha)
That's a tool (yeah)
On my Kodak (woo, Black)
Ooh, know that (yeah, know that, hold on)
Get it (get it, get it)
Ooh, work it (21)
Hunnid bands, hunnid bands, hunnid bands (hunnid bands)
Contraband, contraband, contraband (contraband)
I got the plug in Oaxaca (woah)
They gonna find you like "blocka" (blaow)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
America, I just checked my following list, and
You go tell somebody
You mothafuckas owe me
Grandma told me
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Get your money, Black man (get your—Black man)
Black man
(1, 2, 3, get down)
Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh, tell somebody
You go tell somebody
Grandma told me, "Get your money"
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Get your money, Black man (Black man)
Black man
You just a black man in this world
You just a barcode, ayy
You just a black man in this world
Drivin' expensive foreigns, ayy
You just a big dawg, yeah
I kenneled him in the backyard
No probably ain't life to a dog
For a big dog
"Where were you when you first watched Childish Gambino's 'This Is America' video?" is a legitimate question people will probably ask in twenty years. Hell, even five. 'Broke the internet' is a pretty tired out phase by now but this hyper-political video truly did thanks to its fearlessness in calling out America for its everlasting affair with gun violence and protection of guns over people, with his immediately GIF-able shimmy dance moves happening against a hautning backdrop of several shootings. It's brave, raw, real and completely necessary. A classic.
The Carters - 'APESH*T'
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)
Fast like a Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)
I be jumpin' off the stage, ho (jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)
Crowd better savor (crowd goin' ape, hey)
I can't believe we made it (this is what we made, made)
This is what we're thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)
I can't believe we made it (this a different angle)
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah!
Gimme my check, put some respeck on my check
Or pay me in equity, pay me in equity
Watch me reverse out of debt (skrrt)
He got a bad bitch, bad bitch
We livin' lavish, lavish
I got expensive fabrics
I got expensive habits
He wanna go with me (go with me)
He like to roll the weed (roll the weed)
He wanna be with me (be with me)
He wanna give me that vitamin D (D!)
Ice ornaments, icy style tournaments (woo)
You ain't on to this (no)
Don't think they on to this (no)
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Bought him a jet
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Shut down Colette
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Phillippe Patek
(Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Get off my dick (uh, hey)
Gimme the ball, gimme the ball, take the top shift (ball)
Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship (brr)
Hang one night with Yoncé, I'll make you famous (hey)
Have you ever seen the stage goin' apeshit? Rah!
Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)
Fast like my Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)
Jumpin' off the stage, ho (jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)
Crowd better savor (crowd goin' ape, hey)
I can't believe we made it (this is what we made, made)
This is what we're thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)
I can't believe we made it (this a different angle)
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? (Offset!)
I'm a gorilla in the fuckin' coupe
Finna pull up in the zoo
I'm like Chief Keef meet Rafiki—who been lyin' "King" to you?
Pocket, watch it, like kangaroos
Tell these clowns we ain't amused
'Nana clips for that monkey business, 4-5 got change for you
Motorcade when we came through
Presidential with the planes too
One better get you with the residential
Undefeated with the cane too
I said no to the Super Bowl: you need me, I don't need you
Every night we in the endzone, tell the NFL we in stadiums too
Last night was a fuckin' zoo
Stagedivin' in a pool of people
Ran through Liverpool like a fuckin' Beatle
Smoke gorilla glue like it's fuckin' legal
Tell the Grammy's fuck that 0 for 8 shit
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? (Rah)
Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)
Fast like my Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)
Jumpin' off the stage, ho (jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)
Crowd better savor (crowd goin' ape, hey)
I can't believe we made it (this is what we made, made)
This is what we're thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)
I can't believe we made it (this a different angle)
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah!
Haters in danger (dangerous)
Whole lot of gangin' (gang)
35 chains (chains, chains)
I don't give a damn 'bout the fame (nope)
G8 planes (tshh, tshh)
Alexander Wang (woo!)
She a thot that you claim (woo!)
Can't be toppin' my reign (c'mon, c'mon, c'mon)
Poppin', I'm poppin', my bitches all poppin'
We go to the dealer and cop it all (cop it all)
Sippin' my favorite alcohol (alcohol)
Got me so lit, I need Tylenol (Tylenol)
All of my people, I free 'em all (free 'em all)
Hop in the whip, wanna see the stars
Sendin' the missiles off, drinkin' my inhibitions off
250 for the Richard Mille, yeah yeah, live in a field
My body make Jigga go kneel
Man, my momma, my lawyer, my shield
Look at my jewelry, I'm lethal (lethal)
These diamonds on me, they see-through (see-through)
I'm a Martian, they wishin' they equal (equal)
I got M's on the back like Evisu
Gimme the paw, gimme the ball, take a top shift (she went crazy)
Call my girls and put 'em all on a spaceship
Hang one night with Yoncé, I'll make you famous
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah!
Stack my money fast and go (fast, fast, go)
Fast like a Lambo (skrrt, skrrt, skrrt)
I be jumpin' off the stage, ho (jumpin', jumpin', hey, hey)
Crowd better savor (crowd goin' ape, hey)
I can't believe we made it (this is what we made, made)
This is what we're thankful for (this is what we thank, thank)
I can't believe we made it (this a different angle)
Have you ever seen the crowd goin' apeshit? Rah!
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Fast and go
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
Beyoncé and Jay-Z made history this year when they shot the video for their joint single 'APESH*T' in The Louvre. Oh, it's only the most famous and prestigious art museum in the world - it's the home of the Mona Lisa - and here is the ultimate power couple Bey-Z posing in front of the painting itself, actually managing to distract viewers from the actual Mona Lisa. Iconic. The couple recreate historical art to place the power in their blackness, thus making art while surrounded by ridiculously famous art. It's all very Inception; it's gorgeous, and it's a party.
Ariana Grande - 'thank u, next'
But he wasn't a match
Wrote some songs about Ricky
Now I listen and laugh
Even almost got married
And for Pete, I'm so thankful
Wish I could say "thank you" to Malcolm
'Cause he was an angel
One taught me love
One taught me patience
And one taught me pain
Now, I'm so amazing
Say I've loved and I've lost
But that's not what I see
So, look what I got
Look what you taught me
And for that, I say
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin'...
Spend more time with my friends
I ain't worried 'bout nothin'
Plus, I met someone else
We havin' better discussions
I know they say I move on too fast
But this one gon' last
'Cause her name is Ari
And I'm so good with that (so good with that)
She taught me love (love)
She taught me patience (patience)
How she handles pain (pain)
That shit's amazing (yeah, she's amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I say
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
I'm so fucking...
One day I'll walk down the aisle
Holding hands with my mama
I'll be thanking my dad
'Cause she grew from the drama
Only wanna do it once, real bad
Gon' make that shit last
God forbid something happens
Least this song is a smash (song is a smash)
I've got so much love (love)
Got so much patience (patience)
I've learned from the pain (pain)
I turned out amazing (turned out amazing)
I've loved and I've lost (yeah, yeah)
But that's not what I see (yeah, yeah)
'Cause look what I've found (yeah, yeah)
Ain't no need for searching
And for that, I'll say
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next (thank you, next)
Thank you, next (said thank you, next)
Thank you, next (next)
I'm so fuckin' grateful for my ex
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Thank you, next
Yeah, yee
At last, we have the biggest music video of the year. Following the longest 14-day turnaround from production to release, live-tweeted by the singer herself who couldn't stop dropping teasers, Ariana Grande released the hilarious, feel-good video for her Number 1 single 'thank u, next' in November. Recreating classic 'chick flicks' from the early noughties - Mean Girls, Bring It On, 13 Going On 30 and Legally Blonde - to create a major pop culture moment paid off as the video broke both the VEVO and YouTube records for most views within 24 hours, clocking in at over 50 million views. Sheesh!
The unbelievable attention to detail that went into the video is crazy, the famous cameos from the original actors reprising their roles, Kris Jenner playing Regina George's mom, Troye Sivan being pushed into a locker, her saying Big Sean "could still get it" in her burn book, and the joke segment all about the size of Pete Davidson's ("HUUUUUUGE") dick. It's easily the best video of the year, never mind the most joyous, and we thank Ari from the bottom of our hearts for centring pop culture around the premiere of a music video again. What a time to be alive.