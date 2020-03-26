The Details On Ariana Grande’s Rumoured Romance With A Real Estate Agent

Ariana Grande is reportedly self-distancing alongside her rumoured new boyfriend, Dalton Gomez.

An E! News source has claimed that the couple met several months ago and have been enjoying a private romance ever since. He's a real-estate agent who already has several A-list friends, including Miley Cyrus.

Dalton is pictured (back right) alongside Miley in an Instagram Story from 2017. His account has recently been made private.

Dalton Gomez via Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/wm5j3WUOKV — Miley Cyrus Germany (@MileyRCyrusGER) July 9, 2017

According to his business website, Dalton was raised in California and has been working in the luxury real estate market for five years. He recently appeared on Ariana’s social-media, with fans spotting him hanging out on her coach and playing with her dogs.

“They run in the same circle," a source told the site. "He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends. She's gotten to know him quickly with the quarantine. They've been spending a lot of one on one time at home."

The insider says the couple have been staying at her house for “several days” and have been “ordering food” while self-isolating amid the coronavirus epidemic.

"She's a major homebody as it is, so staying in isn't a problem for her," the source shared. "Ariana will occasionally go for a drive and then come back home."

Finally, last night Ariana posted several stories on instagram where Dalton is clearly seen. In the one he pets Toulouse, you can get a glimpse of an offering bowl he has, as posted by his brother Dakota. pic.twitter.com/DHdqupUyyA — ~M (fan account) (@letmeluvme) March 22, 2020

Ariana had been spotted kissing Dalton at Bar Louie in Northridge, California in February. This is said to be her first relationship since the end of her engagement to Pete Davidson in 2018.

As always, we're on board with anything that makes Ariana happy.