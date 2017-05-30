The Line-Up For Ariana Grande's Manchester Benefit Concert Has Been Announced

Major names in the music industry including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Katy Perry are set to join Ariana Grande at her benefit gig to pay tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing attack that left 22 people dead and many others injured.

The concert is set to take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday June 4th, with all proceeds from the concert going towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund to support those who have been injured or bereaved in the attacks.

The venue has a capacity of 50,000 spaces with the gig being a star-studded event that also promises appearances from Pharrell Williams, Usher, Take That and Niall Horan.

In a statement released after the bombing, Ari announced her intention to return to the "incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honour of and to raise money for the victims and their families”.

The logistics of the concert have been finalised, with Chief Constable Ian Hopkins of Greater Manchester telling BBC Radio Manchester that the majority of the families of the victims are on board with idea.

“When the idea of the concert came up, the first reaction was we need to speak to the families of the victims and see what they feel," he revealed.

"It is fair to say that the majority of them are very much in favour, [although] there are some that clearly aren’t and that is absolutely understandable."

Fans who were at the Manchester show on May 22nd have been offered free tickets to the event, with general admission tickets going on sale through Ticketmaster on June 1st at 10am.

