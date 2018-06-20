The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down

Musicians never do anything by mistake which is why there was always going to be a deep reason why the album cover for Ariana Grande’s new album, Sweetener, looks like it’s been stacked the wrong way up.

Anyone who’s watched the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ music video (literally everyone) will know that the 24-year-old has been playing around with inverted perspectives and skewed visuals across her entire album cycle.

Which is why nobody should’ve been too surprised when the artwork for the product reflected some of the same themes.

Telling a fan the real reason behind the upside-down shot, Ari wrote on social-media: “I showed Aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said, 'I even love it upsidedown' and that was kind of it for me.

“At the time, I had been feeling v 'upsidedown' for a while and the simplicity of that was like, 'Oh duh, wow. My bestie a genius.' Everything clicked after that."

While she didn’t go into detail about what was making her feel "upside down", she recently opened up about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder after the bombing at her Manchester concert that killed 22 people in 2017.

“It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing," she revealed. "I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing.”

The singer recently separated from boyfriend of two years Mac Miller back in May, but has since found love again with fiancé – and the subject of a track on her album - Pete Davidson.