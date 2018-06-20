Ariana Grande

The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down

The singer has been exploring inverted perspectives for quite some time

Wednesday, June 20, 2018 - 10:45

Musicians never do anything by mistake which is why there was always going to be a deep reason why the album cover for Ariana Grande’s new album, Sweetener, looks like it’s been stacked the wrong way up.

Anyone who’s watched the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ music video (literally everyone) will know that the 24-year-old has been playing around with inverted perspectives and skewed visuals across her entire album cycle. 

Let's get checking out a bunch of celebrities who opened up about their experience of mental illness...

Which is why nobody should’ve been too surprised when the artwork for the product reflected some of the same themes.

Instagram/Sweetener

Telling a fan the real reason behind the upside-down shot, Ari wrote on social-media: “I showed Aaron a photo and he was sitting opposite me and he said, 'I even love it upsidedown' and that was kind of it for me. 

“At the time, I had been feeling v 'upsidedown' for a while and the simplicity of that was like, 'Oh duh, wow. My bestie a genius.' Everything clicked after that."

While she didn’t go into detail about what was making her feel "upside down", she recently opened up about experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder after the bombing at her Manchester concert that killed 22 people in 2017.

“It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing," she revealed. "I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing.”

Getty

The singer recently separated from boyfriend of two years Mac Miller back in May, but has since found love again with fiancé – and the subject of a track on her album - Pete Davidson. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Elf
Will Ferrell And Netflix Are Making A Eurovision Movie
13 Reasons Why Actor Justin Prentice Reveals He Once Experienced Suicidal Thoughts
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
Kim Kardashian Reveals Why She Feels ‘Bad’ About Khloe Kardashian’s Return Home
You Can Now Take A Course On Frank Ocean At University
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Chrissy Teigen Proves You Can Steam Your Vagina And Enjoy A Face Mask All At The Same Time
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian ‘To Address Tristan Thompson Cheating Drama’ On KUWTK
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik at the Tom Ford fashion show
Zayn Malik Calls Out the Met Gala As 'Self-Indulgent'
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
You Can Finally Buy These Cult Acne Patches In The UK
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background

More From Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande &amp; Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016
Ariana Grande’s New Bop ‘The Light Is Coming’ Recruits Nicki Minaj And Pharrell Williams
The Real Reason Why Ariana Grande’s Sweetener Album Cover Is Shot Upside Down
Ariana Grande and friend get a tattoo in the same place as Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Just Got Another ‘Matching’ Tattoo
Ariana Grande - Sweetener - Album Cover
How To Write Upside Down Like Ariana Grande - (lᴉʞǝ ʇɥᴉs¡)
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Ariana Grande Claps Back At A Fan Who Dragged Her For Writing About Pete Davidson
Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande - Dance To This - Audio Video
Troye Sivan
Dance To This (Ft. Ariana Grande) (Audio)
Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson
Ariana Grande and Pete Davison Confirm Engagement With Huge Ring Reveal
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande
Music
New Music Round-Up: Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Troye Sivan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner Went Out Wearing Nothing But A Bra And Leggings And Totally Killed It
Taylor Swift Just Brought Back An Old Tradition During Her Reputation Tour
Chloe Ferry spends a small fortune on a SMEG toaster
Chloe Ferry Spent HOW MUCH On The Same Toaster The Kardashians Have?
Holly Hagan Jumps To Lateysha Grace’s Defence After A Fan Questions Her Parenting
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts About Love Island’s Adam
Sophie Kasaei Wears Her Boldest Outfit Yet In A Totally Meshed Out Catsuit
Gigi Hadid Admits She Felt 'Guilt' About Coming From A Privileged Background
Love Island’s Zara McDermott ‘Falls Victim To Revenge Porn After Nude Photos Leak Online’
Ariana Grande performing at iHeart radio Wango Tango
Ariana Grande’s Net Worth Is Way Beyond Our Wildest Dreams
Chloe Ferry Wears The Jumpsuit Of Dreams After Proving She’s A Domestic Goddess
Charlotte Crosby Is Giving Us Serious Fred Flintstone Vibes In This Sexy Outfit
Yolanda, Gigi, Zayn, and Trisha
Zayn Malik Refuses To Put A Label On His Relationship With Gigi Hadid