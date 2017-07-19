This Arianator Just Ate a Chilli Every Time Ariana Grande Said Um in Her AMA Speech

Arianators are an amazing fanbase.

They support Ariana through thick and thin, write songs about her, send her gifts and eat chillis everytime she says um...

Okay not many Arianators eat chillis everytime she says um but YouTuber and full time Ariana stan, Mr. Grande, did just that. In a new video of his, the YouTube star decided to eat a red hot chilli pepper every time that Ariana said um in her AMA Awards acceptance speech. Ariana won the prestigious honour of Artist of the Year at the AMAs and during her heatfelt acceptance speech may have said um one or two or a couple dozen times. It's okay Ariana we say um a lot too.

In honour of this, Mr. Grande filmed himself, chillies in hand - consuming one for every um.

The video starts out okay. He takes a deep breath in preparation and then devours the first few chillies with ease.

However, by around the halfway mark he starts gagging and his eyes start to water.

And then by the end he is crying and has to spit out the chillies left in his mouth.

Now that's dedication!

In the video's description he writes: 'Words can't not describe the amount of pain i experienced after turning the camera off. Do not try this at home.' And after watching the video we don't think that any of us will be in any rush to copy Mr. Grande's antics.

Thankfully it wasn't all for nothing. The video has become a viral sensation and fellow Arianators love it.

this dude really just ate a pepper every time ariana said 'um' OMG pic.twitter.com/YNBV5WiCbx — Nemo & Vanessa 🥀 (@ArianatorIsland) July 18, 2017

What's more, this isn't the first time that the YouTuber has made light of Ariana's use of the word 'um'.

He made his very own montage of the singer saying 'um' to The Chainsmokers' 'Closer' in May.

What a hilarious video and what a funny guy. Here's hoping that he's feeling a little better.

Something tells us that he will be avoiding chillies for a while!

