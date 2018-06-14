Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
The tweets have flooded in and fans are loving it.
First off, Troye Sivan’s new single ‘Dance To This’ ft. Ariana Grande is an absolute bop, and the Twitter-verse knows it.
And to prove the point? The single is now #1 on the Global iTunes Chart!
But what makes this whole sitch even better, is Ariana Grande’s and Troye’s friendship. We stan.
So do the fans, and their hilar tweets are what's making our morning.
Do you think someone’s an Ari fan?
And everyone’s freaking out ‘cos Ari’s feature on Nicki Minaj's single ‘Bed’ drops today and honestly it’s all just a bit too much. (But we’re here for it obvs).
Fans are already being hella impatient for the 'Dance To This' video, and this double-date vid concept is one we can get down with. Imagine Troye, his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman, Ariana and Pete Davidson on set together – we’d get major fomo.
But seriously, this’d be cute af.
Now all we have to do is wait for Nicki’s ‘Bed’ to drop today, and Ari's ‘The Light Is Coming’ ft. Nicki Minaj on 20th June, and Ariana will officially have made Pride month one big party.