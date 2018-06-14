Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar

First off, Troye Sivan’s new single ‘Dance To This’ ft. Ariana Grande is an absolute bop, and the Twitter-verse knows it.

Watch Troye Sivan take on our quick fire quiz >>>

And to prove the point? The single is now #1 on the Global iTunes Chart!

#1 GLOBAL ITUNES SINGLE MAWMAS YOU DID THAT #DANCETOTHIS — troye sivan (@troyesivan) June 14, 2018

DANCE TO THIS IS NUMBER ONE WORLDWIDE HOLY pic.twitter.com/eysMWQUfO0 — magaluna🌙✨ (@lovemagaluna) June 14, 2018

But what makes this whole sitch even better, is Ariana Grande’s and Troye’s friendship. We stan.

Dance To This out now ♡ ! ☁️ I’m so honored to be on this record w my dear friend and pop king @troyesivan https://t.co/TeFv1ySHft pic.twitter.com/zue6IW4rFh — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 13, 2018

So do the fans, and their hilar tweets are what's making our morning.

WE LOVE 2 GAY MEN MAKING HITS ! — ari (@loveelyariana) June 13, 2018

I’m calling it now Dance to This will be the #1 played song in H&M 2018 pic.twitter.com/uS32NZfRD1 — Jax Frost ❄️ (@splendaiscoming) June 13, 2018

waiting dance to this catch number #1 on itunes us pic.twitter.com/C2MXpqrnoq — giovana (@trulyvenues) June 13, 2018

Do you think someone’s an Ari fan?

when 'the light is coming' I will just 'dance to this' in my 'bed' — tomariana♡ (@WeFocusOnYouAri) June 13, 2018

And everyone’s freaking out ‘cos Ari’s feature on Nicki Minaj's single ‘Bed’ drops today and honestly it’s all just a bit too much. (But we’re here for it obvs).

when there’s no time to let dance to this sink in because bed is already on its way pic.twitter.com/BusKTW6oIA — mirte (@werkingboca) June 14, 2018

Fans are already being hella impatient for the 'Dance To This' video, and this double-date vid concept is one we can get down with. Imagine Troye, his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman, Ariana and Pete Davidson on set together – we’d get major fomo.

Dance to this music video concept: Jacob, Troye, Ariana, and Pete just dancing around on a beach being their carefree selves — p (@gottabebloom) June 14, 2018

But seriously, this’d be cute af.

Now all we have to do is wait for Nicki’s ‘Bed’ to drop today, and Ari's ‘The Light Is Coming’ ft. Nicki Minaj on 20th June, and Ariana will officially have made Pride month one big party.