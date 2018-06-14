Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar

The tweets have flooded in and fans are loving it.

Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 11:02

First off, Troye Sivan’s new single ‘Dance To This’ ft. Ariana Grande is an absolute bop, and the Twitter-verse knows it.

Watch Troye Sivan take on our quick fire quiz >>>

And to prove the point? The single is now #1 on the Global iTunes Chart!

But what makes this whole sitch even better, is Ariana Grande’s and Troye’s friendship. We stan.

So do the fans, and their hilar tweets are what's making our morning.

Do you think someone’s an Ari fan?

And everyone’s freaking out ‘cos Ari’s feature on Nicki Minaj's single ‘Bed’ drops today and honestly it’s all just a bit too much. (But we’re here for it obvs).

Fans are already being hella impatient for the 'Dance To This' video, and this double-date vid concept is one we can get down with. Imagine Troye, his boyfriend Jacob Bixenman, Ariana and Pete Davidson on set together – we’d get major fomo.

But seriously, this’d be cute af.

Now all we have to do is wait for Nicki’s ‘Bed’ to drop today, and Ari's ‘The Light Is Coming’ ft. Nicki Minaj on 20th June, and Ariana will officially have made Pride month one big party.

Latest News

Eyal Brooker and his group EverYoung
Love Island’s Eyal Booker Was In A Band Called EverYoung And It’s Everything
Amber Mark Press Pic
Get To Know: Amber Mark
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Little Mix at the Global Awards
Little Mix Have A New Song 'Only You' Coming With Cheat Codes!
Justin Bieber and Hayley Baldwin spotted with a diamond ring on a date night in NYC
Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber And A Huge Diamond Ring
Madison Beer &#039;Home With You&#039; Music Video
Madison Beer Releases New 'Home With You' Music Video
Drake Scorpion Album Cover Art
Drake Unveils 'Scorpion' Album Release Date & Artwork
John Cena
John Cena Replaces Sylvester Stallone In New Movie With Jackie Chan
Nicki Minaj Ft. Ariana Grande - Bed - Cover Art
Nicki Minaj & Ariana Grande Stun With Sexy New Song 'Bed' - Listen
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Drake &#039;I&#039;m Upset&#039; Music Video
Drake Drops 'I'm Upset' Video & It's A Hilarious Degrassi High School Reunion
Duke Dumont
Playlist | Duke Dumont Picks His Top 10 Underground House Bangers Right Now
6 Reasons Music Can Improve Your Workout
DJ Khaled And His Son Asahd
DJ Khaled's New Album 'Father Of Asahd' Is Officially In The Works!
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
3 Lessons I Learned From Being A Plus-Size Zumba Instructor
Cole Sprouse Calls Out Sneaky Human Trying To Take His Pic With Zero Subtlety
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme

More From Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande &#039;Dance To This&#039; Music Video
Troye Sivan And Ariana Grande Dropped Their Collab ‘Dance To This’ And The Reactions Are Hilar
Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion &amp; The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art
Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's 'Dance To This' Is Here & It's A Chillout Dream
Troye Sivan,
Troye Sivan Played Washington DC Pride And Of Course Absolutely Slayed
Troye Sivan Ft. Ariana Grande - Dance To This - Cover Art
Ariana Grande & Troye Sivan's Collab 'Dance To This' Is Released On Wednesday!
Troye Sivan Bloom Music Video from the Troye Sivan App
Troye Sivan Debuts Beautiful New ‘Bloom’ Music Video
Troye Sivan
13 Times Troye Sivan Was Wise AF
Troye Sivan BLOOM Album cover front &amp; back by Hedi Slimane
Troye Sivan Announces New Bloom Album TOUR, Release Date & Cover Art
Christina Aguilera
New Music Round-Up: Christina Aguilera, Shawn Mendes, Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan - Bloom - Lyric Video
Troye Sivan
Bloom (Lyric Video)
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan Releases Incredible New Single ‘Bloom’
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan Announces Brand New Single ‘Bloom'
Troye Sivan
Troye Sivan Reveals That Ariana Grande Features on His New Album

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore's Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Take Us Inside Their New Joint Home For The First Time
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland
Chloe Ferry And Sam Gowland Unveil Their Luxurious Bedroom As They Officially Move Into Their New Home Together
Marnie Simpson Strips COMPLETELY Naked And Takes The Title For Skinny Dip Queen
Did Chloe Ferry Just Call Out Sam Gowland For Telling THIS Lie About Their Sex Life?
Charlotte Crosby Displays MAJOR Cleavage In Confusing AF Cut-Out Swimming Costume
Amber Davies and Kendall Knight
Love Island’s Kendall Rae-Knight Has Swapped Digits With Kem Cetinay And Amber Davies Isn’t Happy
Jade Thirwall and Jad Elliot spotted in London
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall And Boyfriend Jed Elliot Were 'Almost Killed' At Dollywood
Dua Lipa and boyfriend Isaac Carew
Dua Lipa Seems To Respond To Boyfriend Isaac Carew Dirty Dancing To One Kiss With Mystery Girl
Geordie Shore Spoiler: WTF? Newbie Alex Macpherson Tries To Neck On With Nathan Henry: “I Asked You To Look After Me, Not Stick It On Me!”
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei Goes Completely Topless In World's Most Extra Outfit
Geordie Shore's Charlotte Crosby Documents Her Trip For A Cervical Screening
Millie Bobby Brown
Millie Bobby Brown Quits Twitter After Being Made Into An Anti-Gay Meme