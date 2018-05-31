Was Pete Davidson ‘On A Break’ With His Ex When He Started Dating Ariana Grande?

It appears there’s a lot of confusion when it comes to pinning down the timeline of Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s whirlwind romance.

The couple have clearly fallen hard and fast for each other, with reports of their surprise engagement only hitting the headlines last week. Yep. Celebrities move fast.

The public interest in their relationship has prompted TMZ to research exactly when the pair first hit it off, and they’ve claimed that there ~may~ have been an overlap with the winding down of Pete’s previous relationship.

According to the site, the SNL comedian – who had been seeing girlfriend Cazzie David for almost three years – was on “a break” with his partner when he fell for Ari, which, of course, went onto prompt an official split.

Rumours about Ariana and Pete being together first surfaced in mid-May and it wasn’t long before she was spotted wearing a corker of a $93,000 engagement ring on her left hand.

Having kept fans in the loop about their relationship, Ari recently uploaded a Spongebob meme on her Instagram Story alongside the comment: “Us in our new apartment with no furniture 1 speaker and red vines."

This comes as Pete shared a picture of himself hugging his fiancé with the dreamy caption: “u know what you’d dream it be like? it’s better than that” and follows the time he got two inkings in honour of his future wife.

