Ariana Grande

Why Ariana Grande Just Filed A Massive $10 Million Lawsuit Against Forever 21

Her lawyers are suing the retailer for copyright infringement

Wednesday, September 4, 2019 - 09:59

Ariana Grande is suing Forever 21 for $10 million after her lawyers have claimed that the online retailer used her name and likeness to advertise their products.

The lawsuit was filed in a Los Angeles federal court on Monday, with the fashion company and fellow beauty brand Riley Rose being accused of trademark infringement. 

Getty

The singer’s team claim that both companies published unauthorised videos and pictures that suggested the 25-year-old had struck a deal with them and was happy to endorse their products.

They’ve pointed out that this move is even more shady considering Ariana ~had~ been in talks to create a social-media campaign with Forever 21 back in 2018.

Getty

That deal never went through because the company were unable to shell out enough money to satisfy Ariana and her team. The lawsuit is effectively claiming that Forever 21 avoided paying the fee and continued to use her likeness to sell their items anyway.

Ari’s lawyers have built a case for themselves by gathering up a series of Instagram posts that apparently featured a “look-alike model” dressed in clothes and accessories that had a similar vibe to her ‘7 Rings’ music video.

Giphy

The post in question also included lyrics from the track in its caption. 

The United States District Court Central District of California confirmed on Tuesday that a judge has not yet been assigned to Ariana’s case. We’ll keep you updated with more information as it comes through.

 

