You Won't believe How Much Pete Davidson Spent On Ariana Grande's Engagement Ring

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's rumoured engagement kinda took us all by surprise, but we're absolutely living for Hollywood's most adorbs new couple.

And even more surprising is how much SNL's Pete reportedly spent on Ari's engagement bling, which he apparently bought back in May.

Hit play on the video to see the celebs who got engaged SUPER fast...

E! News had a word with Greg Yuna, the jeweller who designed the pear-shaped diamond ring, and he claims Pete paid a casual $93,000 for it.

Woah.

"Pete called me at the end of May and said 'Look, I'm getting a ring. This is what I want.' And I told him that I had the right ring for him. He didn't tell me who it was for but told me to keep it a secret. He didn't tell me anything about it," Greg told the news outlet.

Great secret keeping, Greg.

Getty

Greg says the beauts jewellery is just over 3-carats and it took about two weeks to make, and Ari was seen rocking it for the first time on June 2 onstage at iHeartRadio and 102.7 KIISFM's Wango Tango concert in LA.

Basically, Pete didn't waste any time whatsoever in popping the big question.

Getty

While Ari and Pete only went public with their romance towards the end of May, the fact the ring was ordered around that time has us thinking they were keeping their relationship under wraps for quite a while.

Still, both are pretty fresh out of long-term relationships, with Ari only announcing her split from Mac Miller in early May.

Meanwhile, it seems Pete's relationship with his girlfriend of two-years, Cazzie David came to an end around the same time.

In other news, the apparently engaged couple continue to showcase their romance on social media, with no post going unliked or commented on by the other.

Their latest exchange came on Ari's pic with Nicki Minaj, which she captioned: "Did u know the nicki minaj song lyric "big titties big butt too" was actually written about ariana grande ? [sic]"

Pete commented: "It's mad but true :),"

Lols, we're obsessed with these two.

Now hit play on MTV News for the lowdown on Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's engagement...