Ariel Winter Hits Back At ‘Toxic’ Mum’s Criticism Of Her Wardrobe: "You Lie Consistently!"

Personally, we love Ariel Winter’s DGAF attitude (which includes proudly showing off her insane figure and firing back at bodyshamers left, right and centre).

But what we didn’t see coming was that she’d have to defend herself against her own mum.

Speaking to InTouch Weekly , Ariel’s mum Chrystal revealed that she didn’t approve of her daughter’s racy wardrobe, saying: “She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary.

She added: "Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 Happy #MemorialDay 🌊 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 29, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Ariel was having none of her mum's strong opinion, tweeting: “What’s sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is that you talk to me through the press? I’m doing just fine. Toxic.”

What's sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is it that you only choose to talk to me through the press? I'm doing just fine. 🚫Toxic. — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) June 7, 2017

The actresses retaliation didn't stop there, as she took to Instagram to share a post about the correlation between a woman’s skirt length and how 'sexually available' they are.

The message read: “Someone that can do what the f*ck ever they want with their body because skirt length does not correlate to how sexually available that person is regardless of how society teaches that we should be ashamed of our bodies.”

#yourbodyisYOURS #yourbodyisYOURS A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Jun 8, 2017 at 2:02pm PDT

WELL. SAID.

Don't let the haters stop you from doing your thang, Ariel.