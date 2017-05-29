Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter Hits Back At ‘Toxic’ Mum’s Criticism Of Her Wardrobe: "You Lie Consistently!"

#YourBodyIsYours

Friday, June 9, 2017 - 11:14

Personally, we love Ariel Winter’s DGAF attitude (which includes proudly showing off her insane figure and firing back at bodyshamers left, right and centre).

But what we didn’t see coming was that she’d have to defend herself against her own mum.

Speaking to InTouch Weekly, Ariel’s mum Chrystal revealed that she didn’t approve of her daughter’s racy wardrobe, saying: “She needs to grow up. I would tell her to dress properly, be the beautiful person she is. I feel sad that she feels the need to expose herself when it’s not necessary.

She added: "Ariel is smart, beautiful and talented. She is a legitimate actress. She does not need to do this. She is beautiful with her clothes on.”

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊

Happy #MemorialDay 🌊

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

Ariel was having none of her mum's strong opinion, tweeting: “What’s sad is that you lie consistently. Also, why is that you talk to me through the press? I’m doing just fine. Toxic.”

The actresses retaliation didn't stop there, as she took to Instagram to share a post about the correlation between a woman’s skirt length and how 'sexually available' they are.

The message read: “Someone that can do what the f*ck ever they want with their body because skirt length does not correlate to how sexually available that person is regardless of how society teaches that we should be ashamed of our bodies.”

#yourbodyisYOURS

#yourbodyisYOURS

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

WELL. SAID.

Don't let the haters stop you from doing your thang, Ariel.

Latest News

The Funniest Tweets That Sum Up The ~Journey~ That Was This General Election

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Take The 5 Second Challenge

EXCLUSIVE: The Cast Of Ex On The Beach Play Would You Rather

WTF Is A Hung Parliament And What Happens Next?

Love Island’s Kem Has a Vlog Now And Honestly It Is Everything

Little Mix Drop ‘Power’ Music Video But It’s The Cameo From Their Mums We’re Obsessed With

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal UNSEEN Deleted Scenes You WON'T See On TV

The Best Celebrity Reactions To The Results Of The 2017 General Election

Ariel Winter Hits Back At ‘Toxic’ Mum’s Criticism Of Her Wardrobe: "You Lie Consistently!"

Orange Is The New Black

Let's Go Speed Dating With The Cast Of Orange Is The New Black!

Orange Is The New Black

Orange Is The New Black Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind Their Season 5 Sex Scenes

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

People Think Taylor Swift Has Just Made A VERY Shady Move On Katy Perry's Album Release Day

Big Brother 2017: Chanelle McCleary Launches A Shoe At Hannah Agboola In Spat Over House Citizenship

Got A Question For Charlie Puth? He Wants To Hear From You!

"F**k It!" Friday: Oprah

Love Island 2017: The Two New Lads Get A Super Awkward Date And A Cheeky Snog As It’s Announced One Dude Will Be Kicked Off

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Katy Perry Explains Why She Finally Spoke Out About Her Taylor Swift Feud

EXCLUSIVE! See Little Mix & Their Mums In These New 'Power' Pics

More From Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter Hits Back At ‘Toxic’ Mum’s Criticism Of Her Wardrobe: "You Lie Consistently!"

Celebrity

Ariel Winter Teases Her Sexiest Photo-Shoot Yet With Bra Flashing Taster

ariel winter, santa, sexy
Style

Ariel Winter Goes Blonde And Dresses Up As A Sexy Santa. Merry Christmas!

ariel winter, shanelle grey, tattoo
Celebrity

Ariel Winter Gets A New Tattoo And Takes Her Sister Who Gets One Too

Style

Ariel Winter's Mexican Holiday Is Proving To Be Risqué AF

Style

Ariel Winter Wears Kylie Jenner’s NYFW Sheer Dress To The Emmy Awards - Who Wore It Best?

Celebrity

Ariel Winter Has Sent A Very Compassionate Message To Online Body Shamers

Ariel Winter says good for Taylor Swift if she&#039;s had a boob job
Celebrity

Ariel Winter Talks Taylor Swift Boob Job Speculation: If She Did, Good For Her!

Ariel Winter posts Instagram picture of her in the bath
Celebrity

Ariel Winter Wants Everyone To Calm Down About This Naked Bath Pic

Ariel Winter posts bikini picture on her Instagram
Celebrity

Ariel Winter Posts Hot Bikini Pic To Show Ex Laurent Gaudette What He's Missing

Ariel Winter wearing dress at graduation party

Ariel Winter Slams Body Shamers: "I Looked Hot In That Dress. Please Get A Hobby"

Style

Ariel Winter Jumps On The Underboob Bandwagon In Risqué Dress To Celebrate Graduation

Trending Articles

TV Shows

The Brand New Ex On The Beach Trailer Is Here And We're SRSLY Excited!

Charlotte Crosby Says Appearing On Loose Women Was The Worst Day Of Her Life: ‘I Left Crying’

Marnie Simpson Blasts Stephanie Davis Over Lewis Bloor Relationship Diss

Marnie Simpson Takes To Twitter To Have Her Say On Explosive Zahida Allen Fight

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Is Raging After Marty McKenna Bangs Ex Sarah Goodhart

Will Marnie Simpson Be The First Geordie Shore Cast Member To Pose Naked For Playboy?

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Zahida Allen Hits Out At Cruel Trolls Who Branded Her 'Too Fat' To Wear A Bikini

Zahida Allen and Abbie Holborn come to blows over Scotty T
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Zahida Allen And Abbie Holborn Come To Blows In Vicious Fight Over Scotty T Neck On Betrayal

Love Island 2017: Alex Bowen & Olivia Buckland Reveal Chloe Crowhurst’s ‘Disgusting’ Treatment Of Jon Clark Before Show

Watch Out Megan McKenna! Ex On The Beach’s Che McSorley Has Her Eye On TOWIE's Pete Wicks

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds After 'Horrendous’ Fight With Abbie Holborn Over Necking On With Scotty T - EXCLUSIVE