Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer's Privates Had To Be Digitally Edited Out Of Call Me By Your Name

It turns out those tiny shorts did literally nothing to disguise Armie's "big balls."

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 15:11

Armie Hammer has opened up about a wardrobe malfunction that went down during filming for Call Me By Your Name that almost resulted in his testicles landing their very own guest feature in the movie.

Even though most people were too starstruck by Armie’s insane dance moves to focus on his outfit selection, fans will probably recall that character Oliver spends a lot of time in the tiniest pair of shorts known to mankind.

Let's get checking out MTV Spotlight on Call Me By Your Name...

This apparently caused a few technical issues backstage, because - as discussed in an interview with Andy Cohen on Sirius XM - the material on those badboys just wasn’t quite enough to cover up Armie's privates. 

Confessing that he needed a bit of extra help to preserve his modesty, Hammer said: “There was a few times where they had to go back and digitally remove my balls from the movie.

Sony Pictures

“They were short shorts,” he added. “What’re you gonna do?”

When asked if the problem stemmed from the size of the shorts or the mass of his manhood, Armie replied: “It’s both things” as Cohen confirmed: “Short shorts and big balls is what you’re saying." 

Sony

Weirdly enough, Hammer's Man From U.N.C.L.E co-star Henry Cavill recently had his own brush with CGI editing when his moustache was painstakingly removed from the final edit of Justice League. 

Cavill's tash *and* Hammer's balls? What will they go after next? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More From Armie Hammer

Call Me By Your Name
LGBTQ

