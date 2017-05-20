Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 18:44

For those of you intrigued but a little uncertain about Nintendo’s latest title, Arms, we have good news! An open beta is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this month, so you can try before you buy.

From 27 to 28 May, 2017 - and also on the 3 and 4 June - a “Global Testpunch” will be available, delivered to Nintendo Switch owners in small, bitesize windows, similar to Ninty’s recent Splatoon 2 beta test.

Nintendo
There’s also testing on May 26 and June 2, but only our friends in America will be able to access those days. Sad face.

You can see the game in action in this video - along with the new, super awesome yellow neon joycons - right here:

ARMS New Character Battle - Nintendo Minute

Arms is a brand-new, motion-controlled player versus player fighting game (that’s right - motion control is back!), it and seems Ninty’s going all out for it, with loads of stages, characters  (three more have just been announced: Byte and Barq, Kid Cobra, and Twintelle) and modes, including four-player splitscreen.

Nintendo also promises to keep supporting the game post-release with new features and characters.

You can download the Global Testpunch from the eShop right now in anticipation of the beta. Now put ‘em up!

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

21 Secret Easter Eggs Hidden In 'The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' That Will Blow Your Mind

  • What makes this shrine so special isn’t just the spirit orb waiting for you inside, its the shrine’s name ‘Oman Au’ which is actually an anagram for Aonuma as in “Eiji Aonuma”, the producer of Breath of the Wild.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    1 of 21
  • Remember all those fake swords you came across whilst searching for the Master Sword in ‘A Link to the Past’? Near the start of BOTW a similar bluff is set up when you stumble across a sword that looks masterful but turns out to be a rusty dud.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    2 of 21
  • The old man in the game is said to be a direct reference to the old man in the original Legend of Zelda who gives Link his sword. Whilst in the original game you start by entering a cave to greet him, in BOTW you exit a cave before greeting him.
    YouTube/Zeltik
    3 of 21
  • The divine beasts’ names are references to characters from earlier in the series: Vah Ruta is said to reference Ruto, the Zora princess of Ocarina of Time, whilst Vah Naboris is said to be named after a Gerudo hero known as Nabooru.
    YouTube/ZackScottGames
    4 of 21
  • Twitter user @Venick409 posted a genius way to get around without the use of a glider. Smash into a rock until its piping hot, then hop on just before it shoots off into the sky.
    Twitter/Venick409
    5 of 21
  • Wanna ride around on a giant horse? Who doesn’t?! Ganon’s horse can be found exactly here.
    YouTube/BeardBear
    6 of 21
  • Recognise the Temple of Time from 'Ocarina of Time’ in this scene? Speed up the background melody whilst walking through the temple’s ruins and you’ll also recognise the memorable ‘Song of Time’ which played whenever you entered the Temple of Time.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    7 of 21
  • Wanna dress like ‘Dark Link’ from Ocarina of Time (complete with “night speed” boost)? Seek out the vendor named Kilton who likes to trade in monster parts. 4,000 monster points gets you the costume!
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    8 of 21
  • Additional classic costumes can be accessed by enabling amiibo functionality in your settings. Once activated, a proximity marker will show you where items will drop, with chests occasionally containing costume items you can then collect.
    YouTube/Arekkz Gaming
    9 of 21
  • Spectacle Rock, which first appeared in the original 1986 release during the First Quest appears again in Breath of the Wild. It can be found on the edge of the Gerudo Desert, south of Gerudo Canyon.
    YouTube/Looper
    10 of 21
  • Linebeck Island meanwhile takes its name from the cowardly Captain last seen in Phantom Hourglass.
    Nintendo
    11 of 21
  • Parallels to older games continue when you take a look at the flowers surrounding the Master Sword in the game’s official E3 trailer and compare them to the flowers surrounding the Master Sword you find in ‘A Link to the Past’.
    YouTube/Looper
    12 of 21
  • Whilst watchman Botrick’s striking resemblance to President Satoru Iwata may actually be a deliberate move by Nintendo to pay tribute to its former leader who sadly passed away in 2015.
    YouTube/Seaniccus
    13 of 21
  • As in previous Zelda entries, the cuccos are still regarded as a sacred species so any attempts to harm a cucco continuously will result in a flock of cucco’s attacking you.
    YouTube/Chris Bradel
    14 of 21
  • . In contrast, throwing a cucco at an enemy so that they attack it and incur the wrath of a cucco flock is a pretty genius move that may prove useful in defeating certain foes.
    YouTube/Master0fHyrule
    15 of 21
  • As you may have heard, the ancient Hylian script in the game has scrambled words that can be decoded. Whilst most translations are pretty straightforward, “All Your Base Are “ found in this shrine actually references the 1989 video game Zero Wing.
    YouTube/Chamber of Sages
    16 of 21
  • And “It’s dangerous to go alone” translated from the script viewed through Link’s scope here, is in fact a partial quote from the 1986 game.
    YouTube/The Easter Egg Hunter
    17 of 21
  • One fan is said to have even translated some symbols from the game’s Master Edition packaging to reveal the phrase "The Hyrule Fantasy", the subtitle of the original Zelda game that was released over 30 years ago in Japan.
    Nintendo
    18 of 21
  • Fancy a ride on Link's beloved horse Epona from previous games? You can unlock the best horse ever by using the Link amiibo figurine that came out with Super Smash Bros. for Wii U.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    19 of 21
  • Similarly, Wolf Link can be unlocked by using the Twilight Princess Wolf Link.
    YouTube/Eurogamer
    20 of 21
  • Lastly, just southeast of Hyrule Castle you'll find ‘Ranch Ruins’ which upon closer inspection bares lots of similarities to Ocarina of Time's Lon Lon Ranch. Might this be a clue as to when BOTW takes place in the expansive Zelda timeline?
    YouTube/Tusken Raiders
    21 of 21

You've Got To See The New Mario World In Minecraft On The Nintendo Switch

  • Minecraft has arrived on the Nintendo Switch!
    Mojang
    1 of 20
  • Which means you can now play it *literally everywhere*!
    Mojang
    2 of 20
  • Switch players also get an extra special something, unique to Nintendo’s consoles: the Super Mario Mash-Up Pack!
    Mojang
    3 of 20
  • “It comes with a custom crafted Mario-themed world, with all the mushrooms, man-eating plants and oversized plumbing you’d expect - and a texture pack to match," says the official Minecraft website.
    Mojang
    4 of 20
  • "You can explore it while listening to one of 15 tracks from Super Mario 64 and skinned up as one of 40 characters from Mario’s universe..."
    Mojang
    5 of 20
  • "...Princess Peach, Toad, Yoshi, all the Koopalings, Wario and many more!"
    Mojang
    6 of 20
  • Mojang
    7 of 20
  • Mojang
    8 of 20
  • Mojang
    9 of 20
  • Mojang
    10 of 20
  • Mojang
    11 of 20
  • Mojang
    12 of 20
  • Mojang
    13 of 20
  • Mojang
    14 of 20
  • Mojang
    15 of 20
  • Mojang
    16 of 20
  • Mojang
    17 of 20
  • Mojang
    18 of 20
  • Mojang
    19 of 20
  • Mojang
    20 of 20

Latest News

Arms

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

South Park: The Fractured But Hole

YAASSS! We FINALLY Have A Release Date For The New South Park Game

Selena Gomez won&#039;t date Niall Horan even though she&#039;s flattered by his crush on her

Selena Gomez Is Flattered By Niall Horan’s Crush But Won’t Ever Date Him

The Kardashian&#039;s fave make up guru is launching her own range of make up

The Kardashian’s Go-To Make Up Guru Is Launching Her Own Make Up Range

Justin Bieber is a fan of Harry Styles&#039; Carpool Karaoke and his new album

Justin Bieber Congratulates Harry Styles On Lolz Carpool Karaoke And New Album 

Lateysha Grace has posted a super lol dancing in Ibiza video

Lateysha Dancing In A Teeny Tiny Bikini Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today 

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”

Vicky Pattison basically looks perfect in this new Instagram picture

Vicky Pattison Basically Looks Perfect In Boob-Tastic New Instagram Pic

Marnie Simpson is really happy being single and has no plans to get in a relationship

Marnie Simpson’s In A Really Good Place Right Now And Doesn’t Want A Relationship Just So You Know

Harry Styles Just Entered At No.1 On The UK Albums Chart!

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Little Mix Announce Who They’ve Collaborated With On ‘Power’ And You Need Listen To The Teaser Right Now

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

What You Missed In Music: Solange’s Message To Her Teen Self, Katy Perry Surprises Museum-Goers & More

7 Reality Show Crossover Fights That Got Nasty AF

This Is Your Chance To Ask Jason Derulo ANYTHING...

Charlie Hunnam

Watch Charlie Hunnam Play A Revealing Game Of 'Never Have I Ever!'

Instagram Has Been Rated As The Worst Social Network For Young People’s Mental Health

Linkin Park Gave Us The Best Answer To People Asking About Their 'New' Sound On 'One More Light'

More From Arms

Arms
Games

Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Sliced Stephen Bear's Penis Open In An Excruciating Sex Accident

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Gets Her PDA On With Stephen Bear In An Incredibly Risky Dress

Zahida Allen breaks down after kissing Scotty T on Geordie Shore
TV Shows

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Sob! Emosh Zahida Allen Breaks Down After Scotty T Neck On

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

This Is How Much Reality Stars' Plastic Surgeries Actually Cost

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

Holly Hagan is a living Barbie Doll now
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Rocks The Real Life Barbie Doll Look In New Insta Selfie

Sophie Kasaei sets the record straight on Marnie and Aaron&#039;s relationship
Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Sets The Record Straight On Maaron: “Marnie Is Single And Can Do What She Wants”