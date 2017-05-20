Here’s Everything We Know So Far About Nintendo’s Wacky New Fighting Game, Arms
For those of you intrigued but a little uncertain about Nintendo’s latest title, Arms, we have good news! An open beta is coming to the Nintendo Switch later this month, so you can try before you buy.
From 27 to 28 May, 2017 - and also on the 3 and 4 June - a “Global Testpunch” will be available, delivered to Nintendo Switch owners in small, bitesize windows, similar to Ninty’s recent Splatoon 2 beta test.There’s also testing on May 26 and June 2, but only our friends in America will be able to access those days. Sad face.
You can see the game in action in this video - along with the new, super awesome yellow neon joycons - right here:
Arms is a brand-new, motion-controlled player versus player fighting game (that’s right - motion control is back!), it and seems Ninty’s going all out for it, with loads of stages, characters (three more have just been announced: Byte and Barq, Kid Cobra, and Twintelle) and modes, including four-player splitscreen.
Nintendo also promises to keep supporting the game post-release with new features and characters.
You can download the Global Testpunch from the eShop right now in anticipation of the beta. Now put ‘em up!
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx
