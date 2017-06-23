Artists for Grenfell

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

Rihanna, Little Mix and Selena Gomez also make appearances in this week's Top 40...

Friday, June 23, 2017 - 18:00

They've done it! The Artists for Grenfell charity single is this week's UK Number 1.

Simon Cowell's all star cover of 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' managed to shift 170,000 chart sales since its release.

This feat is particluarly impressive when you consider that the Rita Ora, Louisa Johnson and Liam Payne assisted track was only made available to purchase at 8am on Wednesday. The Simon & Garfunkel cover actually sold a whopping 120,000 copies in its first 24 hours of release, which is the best first day sales of any single in the UK this decade.

Proceeds from the charity single will go to the London Community Foundation, who are working in aid of those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire. If you would like to donate more to the foundation, you can do so here: artistsforgrenfell.com.

[Getty]

The Artists for Grenfell single ends Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's 6 week reign at Number 1 with 'Despacito'.

In other chart news, DJ Khaled, Rihanna and Bryson Tiller's collaboration is this week's highest new entry.

'Wild Thoughts' enters the chart at Number 3 and is DJ Khaled's second Top 5 single this month.

It is also Rihanna's 30th Top 10 single in the UK.

[youtube]

What a popstar.

Elsewhere on the chart, Little Mix score their 11th Top 10 single with 'Power (feat. Stormzy)' at Number 10.

And further down, Rita Ora's 'Your Song' (15-11) and Camila Cabello's 'Crying in the Club' (23-20) both have signicant rises.

Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' also climbs an enourmous 20 places to Number 33 after the release of its music video this week.

Over on the albums chart, Royal Blood enter at Number 1 with How Did We Get So Dark and Nickleback's Feed the Machine and Lorde's Melodrama debut at 3 and 5 respectively. Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran's multi-platinum ÷  holds steady at Number 2.

Check out this week's New Music Round-Up to have a guess as to what will make a splash on the charts next week.

