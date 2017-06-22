The Grenfell Tower Charity Single Featuring Rita Ora, Louisa Johnson and More Is Smashing Chart Records

Simon Cowell's Artists for Grenfell charity single is already breaking records.

Despite only being released at 8am yesterday, the Liam Payne, Rita Ora and Stormzy featuring cover of Simon & Garfunkel's 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' is already on course to become this week's UK number one.

Not only that but the single has just smashed the record for most copies sold by a single in a day in the UK this decade.

Yes - 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' has sold more copies in one day than any other song since 2010.

In just 24 hours the all star charity single has managed to shift 120,000 combined sales and streaming equivalent sales.

By comparison, this week's current number two, 'Despacito', has only manged to sell 40,000 combined copies since last Friday.

The sales achievement is incredible and will no doubt build today for an amazing first week debut.

There seems to be no doubt that it will be this week's UK number one.

Proceeds from the Robbie Willliams and Emeli Sandé featuring single will go to the London Community Foundation.

The London Community Foundation are currently working directly in aid of the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

If you'd like to donate anything more to the foundation you can do so at: artistsforgrenfell.com.

