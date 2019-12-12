Ashley Benson

Ashley Benson Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Split From Cara Delevingne

Fans feared they'd broken up

Thursday, December 12, 2019 - 10:00

Ashley Benson has set the record straight on rumours that she’s broken up with Cara Delevingne.

Just a couple of days ago, fans were left confused when a tweet was posted from the model’s account that read: “me and Ashley broke up.” The message was only on her profile for around twenty minutes before it was swiftly deleted.

Fans had also spotted that several other posts were uploaded to her profile that seemed out of character for Cara herself to have written. For example, one of them promised a thousand iPhone 11 Pro’s for her loyal followers.

It didn’t take long for people to come to the conclusion that Cara had been the victim of a hack, with Ashley later responding to the rumours on her Instagram page. When a fan asked: "Did you break up with cara?" she simply replied: “nope.”

The pair have been dating since Summer 2018 and went public with their relationship earlier this year. When Cara was honoured with a Trevor Project Hero Award, she praised her girlfriend in an emotional speech.

“I also have another very special woman in this room to thank and you know who you are. She’s one of the people who helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it.”

Cara added: “She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

Is anyone else breathing a sigh of relief that these two are still going strong?

 

